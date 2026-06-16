A back to school poster with scissors and other items
KPTO

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KPTO

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KPTO's | Fourth Grade School Supply Shop

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Fourth Grade (except Pinto) | Class Supply List item
Fourth Grade (except Pinto) | Class Supply List
$42

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.


This bundle includes:

  • 1 Red Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook
  • 1 Blue Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook
  • 1 Purple Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook
  • 1 Red Poly Folder
  • 1 Blue Poly Folder
  • 1 Purple Poly Folder
  • 1 Orange Poly Folder
  • 1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
  • 1 Box of Ticonderoga Sharpened #2 Pencils (12 Count)
  • 1 Pair of Fiskars 7" Scissors
  • 3 Elmer's Purple Glue Sticks
  • 1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils (24 Count) or 1 Box of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)
  • 1 Pencil/Crayon Sharpener
  • 1 Highlighter (Yellow)

Color preference can be selected at checkout but not guaranteed.


Please Note: Page protectors, a 1-inch binder (Blette, Brainard, Dodge, Flaherty, and Hoover Only), 🎧 headphones, a mouse and class donations are not included in this bundle but may be purchased separately in the online shop.

Fourth Grade (except Pinto) | Class Donations item
Fourth Grade (except Pinto) | Class Donations
$20

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.


This bundle includes:

  • 1 Ultra-Fine Black Sharpie
  • 2 Black Expo Markers - Chisel Tip
  • 2 Black Expo Markers - Fine Tip
  • 1 Box of Premium Tissues
  • 15 Band-Aids
  • 1 Roll of Premium Paper Towels
  • 1 Container of Clorox Wipes
  • 1 Container of Wet Wipes
  • 1 Box of Ziploc Bags (Snack, Sandwich, Gallon or 2-Gallon)
Blette/Brainard/Dodge/Flaherty/Hoover | Added Supplies item
Blette/Brainard/Dodge/Flaherty/Hoover | Added Supplies
$6

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.

This bundle includes:

  • 1 1-Inch Avery Binder (White)
  • 25 Sheet Protectors
Pinto | Class Supply List item
Pinto | Class Supply List
$38

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.


This bundle includes:

  • 2 Fivestar 1-Subject Notebooks
  • 2 Poly Folders
  • 1 Box of Ticonderoga Sharpened #2 Pencils (12 Count)
  • 1 Red Bic Pen
  • 1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Elmer's Purple Glue Sticks
  • 1 Pair of Fiskars 7" Scissors
  • 1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils (24 Count) or 1 Box of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)
  • 1 Dry Erase Board
  • 1 Dry Eraser
  • 2 Black Expo Markers - Chisel Tip

Color preference can be selected at checkout but not guaranteed.


Please Note: 🎧 Headphones and class donations are not included in this bundle but may be purchased separately in the online shop.

Pinto | Class Donations item
Pinto | Class Donations
$12

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.


This bundle includes:

  • 1 Container of Clorox Wipes
  • 1 Box of Premium Tissues
  • 1 Roll of Premium Paper Towels
  • 1 Bottle of Germ-X Hand Sanitizer
Maxell Headphones item
Maxell Headphones item
Maxell Headphones
$9

Make back-to-school easy! This will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.

Maxell Kids Safe Headphones - Stereo - Mini-phone - Wired - 32 Ohm - 14 Hz 20 kHz - Over-the-head - Binaural - Semi-open - 4 ft Cable


Headphones feature a lightweight, comfortable design made especially for children. Controlled volume level allows safe listening. Fold into a compact shape for easy storage. Plus, included interchangeable headphone caps allow children to customize the design. Headphones are compatible with most electronic devices.

  • Lightweight, comfortable design made especially for children
  • Controlled volume level allows safe listening
  • Foldable construction allows quick, easy storage
  • Interchangeable headphone caps for customizable design
TECKNET Wireless Mouse (Optional) item
TECKNET Wireless Mouse (Optional)
$12

Make back-to-school easy! This will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.


TECKNET Wireless Mouse is a wireless mouse for Chromebook, notebook, PC and Mac, using 2.4G wireless technology and equipped with a USB receiver to ensure a stable connection. With 4 buttons and adjustable 800/1200/1600 DPI, it provides a precise operating experience. The mouse is compactly designed for easy carrying and silent clicking, suitable for users who need a quiet environment.

Sponsor a School Supply Kit Today! item
Sponsor a School Supply Kit Today!
Pay what you can

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Amount is per item

Not every family is able to purchase a full school supply kit. By donating toward a school supply bundle, you can help ensure that every student begins the school year with the tools they need to learn, grow, and succeed. Every contribution—big or small—makes a meaningful difference and helps support local families in our school community. Thank you for helping us make sure every child starts the year prepared and confident! ❤️🎒

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!