KPTO's | Fourth Grade School Supply Shop

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Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.
This bundle includes:
Color preference can be selected at checkout but not guaranteed.
Please Note: Page protectors, a 1-inch binder (Blette, Brainard, Dodge, Flaherty, and Hoover Only), 🎧 headphones, a mouse and class donations are not included in this bundle but may be purchased separately in the online shop.
Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.
This bundle includes:
Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.
This bundle includes:
Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.
This bundle includes:
Color preference can be selected at checkout but not guaranteed.
Please Note: 🎧 Headphones and class donations are not included in this bundle but may be purchased separately in the online shop.
Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.
This bundle includes:
Make back-to-school easy! This will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
Maxell Kids Safe Headphones - Stereo - Mini-phone - Wired - 32 Ohm - 14 Hz 20 kHz - Over-the-head - Binaural - Semi-open - 4 ft Cable
Headphones feature a lightweight, comfortable design made especially for children. Controlled volume level allows safe listening. Fold into a compact shape for easy storage. Plus, included interchangeable headphone caps allow children to customize the design. Headphones are compatible with most electronic devices.
Make back-to-school easy! This will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.
TECKNET Wireless Mouse is a wireless mouse for Chromebook, notebook, PC and Mac, using 2.4G wireless technology and equipped with a USB receiver to ensure a stable connection. With 4 buttons and adjustable 800/1200/1600 DPI, it provides a precise operating experience. The mouse is compactly designed for easy carrying and silent clicking, suitable for users who need a quiet environment.
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Not every family is able to purchase a full school supply kit. By donating toward a school supply bundle, you can help ensure that every student begins the school year with the tools they need to learn, grow, and succeed. Every contribution—big or small—makes a meaningful difference and helps support local families in our school community. Thank you for helping us make sure every child starts the year prepared and confident! ❤️🎒
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!