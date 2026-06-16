KPTO's | Fourth Grade School Supply Shop

Make back-to-school easy! Every item listed below will be packaged, individually labeled with your student's name, and delivered directly to your child's teacher at Kingston Intermediate School (KIS) before the first day of school.





*Please note: All images are AI generated and only used for visual purposes.





This bundle includes:

1 Red Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook

1 Blue Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook

1 Purple Fivestar 3-Subject Notebook

1 Red Poly Folder

1 Blue Poly Folder

1 Purple Poly Folder

1 Orange Poly Folder

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Box of Ticonderoga Sharpened #2 Pencils (12 Count)

1 Pair of Fiskars 7" Scissors

3 Elmer's Purple Glue Sticks

1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils (24 Count) or 1 Box of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)

1 Pencil/Crayon Sharpener

1 Highlighter (Yellow)

Color preference can be selected at checkout but not guaranteed.





Please Note: Page protectors, a 1-inch binder (Blette, Brainard, Dodge, Flaherty, and Hoover Only), 🎧 headphones, a mouse and class donations are not included in this bundle but may be purchased separately in the online shop.