Kentridge High School Booster Club

Offered by

Kentridge High School Booster Club

About this shop

KR Boys Soccer Spirit Wear

Hooded Sweatshirt item
Hooded Sweatshirt
$31.75

Black, athletic grey, dark grey

Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult XS thru 4XL

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Long sleeve warm-up shirts item
Long sleeve warm-up shirts
$16.75

Athletic material long sleeve warm-up shirts with a large center logo. These can also be worn under jerseys for players during practice or games!


Sizes available: Adult XS thru 4XL

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Warm-Up Jacket item
Warm-Up Jacket
$41

With small KR crest logo. Full zip, athletic material. Black only. Custom number available for additional cost.


Sizes available: Youth S thru L, Adult S thru 2XL


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Warm-Up Pant item
Warm-Up Pant
$31.50

With small KR crest logo. Athletic material. Black only.


Sizes available: Youth S thru L, Adult S thru 2XL

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T-Shirt 1 item
T-Shirt 1
$14.50

Full chest logo. Black or dark green.


Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult S thru 4XL

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T-Shirt 2 item
T-Shirt 2
$16.75

Upper chest crest logo. Heather Grey, Heather Green, or white.


Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult XS thru 4XL

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Trucker Cap item
Trucker Cap
$18

Embroidered KR Charger logo (not soccer specific)


One size/One color

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Beanie item
Beanie
$24.50

Embroidered KR Charger logo (not soccer specific)


One size/One color

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Grip Socks item
Grip Socks
$9.75

White only.

Sizes:

  • Medium (men's shoe size 4.5 - 8.5)
  • Large (men's shoe size 9 -12)
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Pro Sock item
Pro Sock
$5.75

Dark green

Sizes:

  • Small (men's shoe size youth 12 to men's 4)
  • Medium (men's shoe size 4.5 - 8.5)
  • Large (men's shoe size 9 -12)
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White Sock Sleeve item
White Sock Sleeve
$8

White only.

Sizes:

  • Medium (men's shoe size 4.5 - 8.5)
  • Large (men's shoe size 9 -12)
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