KR Boys Soccer Spirit Wear

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Black, athletic grey, dark grey
Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult XS thru 4XL
Athletic material long sleeve warm-up shirts with a large center logo. These can also be worn under jerseys for players during practice or games!
Sizes available: Adult XS thru 4XL
With small KR crest logo. Full zip, athletic material. Black only. Custom number available for additional cost.
Sizes available: Youth S thru L, Adult S thru 2XL
With small KR crest logo. Athletic material. Black only.
Sizes available: Youth S thru L, Adult S thru 2XL
Full chest logo. Black or dark green.
Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult S thru 4XL
Upper chest crest logo. Heather Grey, Heather Green, or white.
Sizes available: Youth XS thru XL, Adult XS thru 4XL
Embroidered KR Charger logo (not soccer specific)
One size/One color
Embroidered KR Charger logo (not soccer specific)
One size/One color
White only.
Sizes:
Dark green
Sizes:
White only.
Sizes:
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