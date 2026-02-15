KR Choir Annual Spaghetti Dinner Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Come relax and rejuvenate in this cozy home in Ocean Shores! 2 night stay at Mr. Gordon's family vacation house in Ocean Shores. This home is located about 3 blocks to walk-on beach access. There are multiple options for drive-on beach access as well. Explore miles and miles of sandy beaches, the Weatherwax trail, Perkins Pond, Bill’s spit… Outdoor options abound in Ocean Shores! Just a short 3-mile drive into town, and you’ll find electric bike rentals, Go-carts, putt-putt golf and Arcade, or the 18-hole golf course where Pat Boone hosted his Celebrity Golf Tournaments in the 60’s. Downtown Ocean Shores also features many unique shops, thrift stores, and lots of delicious dining options.
Offer expires end of 2025. Mutually agreed upon time between parties. Includes weekends, but not holidays.
Donor: Mr. Gordon's parents
VALUE: $750
Starting bid
Fun and functional, cute and adorable various 3d prints. Animals, fidgets, dragons, bowl and more!
Donor: Kristen Jordan-Reeves & Ben Reeves
VALUE: $45
Starting bid
Fun and functional, cute and adorable various 3d prints. Animals, fidgets, dragons, bowl and more!
Donor: Kristen Jordan-Reeves & Ben Reeves
VALUE: $45
Starting bid
$20 Starbucks Gift Card
Harper's Auntie's Shortbread
Grandma Elaine's Pear Raspberry Jam
"Rocks" Coldbrew Cordials
Sweet treat galore for your sweet tooth! From Nerds Gummy Clusters to Mini M&Ms -- something for everyone!
Donor: Elaine Haroldson
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Do you want to select a song for Chorale to sing at our End of Year Concert in May? Now is your chance!
Song must be mutually agreed upon by winner and Mr. Gordon. It should match the energy of an end-of-year “pops” concert. (Themes of community, reflection, a journey traveled, etc.
*Mr. Gordon reserves the right to select the specific arrangement of the song.
Donor: Mr. Gordon
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Do you want to select a song for Vocal Jazz to sing at our End of Year Concert in May? Now is your chance!
Song must be mutually agreed upon by winner and Mr. Gordon. It should match the energy of an end-of-year “pops” concert. (Themes of community, reflection, a journey traveled, etc.
*Mr. Gordon reserves the right to select the specific arrangement of the song.
Donor: Mr. Gordon
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Do you want to select a song for Concert Choir to sing at our End of Year Concert in May? Now is your chance!
Song must be mutually agreed upon by winner and Mr. Gordon. It should match the energy of an end-of-year “pops” concert. (Themes of community, reflection, a journey traveled, etc.
*Mr. Gordon reserves the right to select the specific arrangement of the song.
Donor: Mr. Gordon
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserve 4 of the best seats in the house in the Performing Arts Center for the Spring Concert in the evening on Thursday April 3, 2025.
*Valid for up to four seats*
Winners must communicate desired seats 24 hours before the concert
Donor: Mr. Gordon
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserve 4 of the best seats in the house in the Performing Arts Center for the End of Year Concert in the evening on Thursday May 29th, 2025.
*Valid for up to four seats*
Winners must communicate desired seats 24 hours before the concert.
Donor: Mr. Gordon
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Attention all Starbucks lovers! Now is the time to treat yourself and indulge in specialty items!
4lbs Starbucks coffee (in 3 varieties)
“Espresso Yourself” t shift (size L)
“Strong Like Coffee” zip-up sweater (size L)
16 oz Starbucks reserve blue tumbler
24oz Starbucks classic green tumbler
“Coffee lover” magnet
Starbucks Reserve coloring book
Donor: The Sidwell Family
VALUE: $250
Starting bid
Indulge in a personalized wine tasting featuring 5 wines for 6 adults at The Wine Alley, along with a basket filled with exciting wine-themed goodies.
The Wine Alley is your neighborhood place for wine, beer, snacks, and gifts. They have an extensive collection of wines and beers from both local and international wineries and breweries. They are always on hand to assist you in selecting the perfect bottle to take with you, or stay for a while and enjoy a glass in their lounge.
Restrictions: Must be 21 or older.
Expires on March 26, 2026. Please see Beth Stoughton to arrange pickup of the wine off campus.
Donor: The Wine Alley
VALUE: $200
Starting bid
Native Wildflower Honey Trio including Fireweed Honey, Meadowfoam Honey and Snowberry Honey - all PNW exclusive rare honeys.
Creamed honey tasting flight features Rainy Day Bees' Original Creamed Honey, Nordic Spiced Creamed Honey, and Honey Hot Cocoa.
A 16-ounce jar of Local Raw Honey from the hives in the Stoughton Family's back yard.
2 pairs of Beeswax Taper Candles - hand dipped pure beeswax taper candles. Burn them for 10 minutes, or 10 hours, tapers give the utmost flexibility in burn time.
2 bee themed tea towels
3 Beeswax wraps
Donor: Rainy Day Bees (www.rainydaybees.com) and the Stoughton Family
VALUE: $125
Starting bid
You will be all ready for the beach and the PNW summer with this basket of essentials to make your trip to the beach complete. You will be all set with beach towels, picnic serve-ware, sunscreen so you don’t forget it again, toys, sunnies, a tote for it all and more!
Donor: The Serrano Family
VALUE: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Le Sel Bistro in Tacoma as well as a basket of French goodies, including Bon Maman jam sampler and hazel nut spread, a French press and Cafe Du Monde coffee to enjoy with madeleines or crepes.
Donor: The Duncan Family
VALUE: $300
Starting bid
This homemade quilt, approximately 4 feet by 4 feet, is the perfect throw to keep on the back of a couch, foot of the bed, or on your lap! Created with Kentridge in mind, this quilt features a green and gold theme, centered around a Kentridge Choir t-shirt to honor your student’s choir experience. The back is decorated with music notes to tie the theme together. Made by Mr. Gordon’s sister, this quilt is machine washable and should you keep you warm for years to come!
Donor: Annie Lorigan
VALUE: Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!