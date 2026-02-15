KR Choir Annual Spaghetti Dinner Auction 2026

Indulge in a personalized wine tasting featuring 5 wines for 6 adults at The Wine Alley, along with a basket filled with exciting wine-themed goodies.



The Wine Alley is your neighborhood place for wine, beer, snacks, and gifts. They have an extensive collection of wines and beers from both local and international wineries and breweries. They are always on hand to assist you in selecting the perfect bottle to take with you, or stay for a while and enjoy a glass in their lounge.



Restrictions: Must be 21 or older.

Expires on March 26, 2026. Please see Beth Stoughton to arrange pickup of the wine off campus.



Donor: The Wine Alley



VALUE: $200