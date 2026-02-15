Kentridge High School Booster Club

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Kentridge High School Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

KR Choir Annual Spaghetti Dinner Dessert Auction 2026

Pick-up location

12430 SE 208th St, Kent, WA 98031

01 Dessert - Spring Sugar Cookies item
01 Dessert - Spring Sugar Cookies
$18

Starting bid

A dozen hand-decorated spring-themed sugar cookies — each one a little work of art


Donor: Ann Rabe

VALUE: $36

02 Dessert - Honey cake item
02 Dessert - Honey cake
$50

Starting bid

Beautifully and ornately decorated Honey Cake


Donor: Natalia Dundukova


VALUE: $150

03 Dessert - Frosted brownies item
03 Dessert - Frosted brownies
$20

Starting bid

Rich, homemade chocolate brownies topped with a light whipped chocolate frosting with just a hint of whiskey. A grown-up treat done right.


Donor: Elisa Holman


VALUE: $40

04 Dessert - Assorted Spring Dessert Bar item
04 Dessert - Assorted Spring Dessert Bar
$15

Starting bid

A generous assortment of 2 dozen bar cookies: rich turtle brownies layered with caramel and pecans, chocolate chip brownie swirl bars, buttery shortbread topped with tangy lemon curd, and raspberry coconut shortbread. Perfect for sharing.


Donor: Beth Stoughton


VALUE: $30

05 Dessert - Tiramisu item
05 Dessert - Tiramisu
$25

Starting bid

A local favorite's take on the classic Italian dessert — layers of light cream and espresso-soaked sponge, dusted with cocoa powder and finished with ladyfingers and chocolate decorations.


Donor: The Red Tea Room and La Crema Patisserie


VALUE: $55

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