KR Choir Annual Spaghetti Dinner Dessert Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A dozen hand-decorated spring-themed sugar cookies — each one a little work of art
Donor: Ann Rabe
VALUE: $36
Starting bid
Beautifully and ornately decorated Honey Cake
Donor: Natalia Dundukova
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Rich, homemade chocolate brownies topped with a light whipped chocolate frosting with just a hint of whiskey. A grown-up treat done right.
Donor: Elisa Holman
VALUE: $40
Starting bid
A generous assortment of 2 dozen bar cookies: rich turtle brownies layered with caramel and pecans, chocolate chip brownie swirl bars, buttery shortbread topped with tangy lemon curd, and raspberry coconut shortbread. Perfect for sharing.
Donor: Beth Stoughton
VALUE: $30
Starting bid
A local favorite's take on the classic Italian dessert — layers of light cream and espresso-soaked sponge, dusted with cocoa powder and finished with ladyfingers and chocolate decorations.
Donor: The Red Tea Room and La Crema Patisserie
VALUE: $55
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!