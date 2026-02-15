Kentridge High School Booster Club

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Kentridge High School Booster Club

About this event

KR Choir Annual Spaghetti Dinner Tickets 2026

12430 SE 208th St

Kent, WA 98031, USA

Choir student dinner
$16

Select this ticket to provide a spaghetti dinner meal for 1 choir student only.
After Thursday 3/5/26, this ticket price will increase to $16

Premiere admission & dinner
$50

Select this ticket for admission, front-row general seating, personal table service of spaghetti dinner meal for 1 choir supporter (no waiting in food line) & & first pick of student dessert offerings.
After Thursday 3/5/26, this ticket price will increase to $50

General admission & dinner
$28

Select this ticket for admission, general seating and spaghetti dinner meal for 1 choir supporter.
After Thursday 3/5/26, this ticket price will increase to $28

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