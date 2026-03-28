Kraken FAFY Swim Team

Hosted by

Kraken FAFY Swim Team

About this raffle

Kraken 50/50 Raffle

1 ticket
$1

50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.

6 tickets
$5

50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.

15 tickets
$10

50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.

35 tickets
$20

50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!