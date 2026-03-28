Kraken 50/50 Raffle

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About this raffle
50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.
50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.
50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.
50/50 Raffle Drawing at 11:00 AM
Must be present to win.
Winner has 10 minutes to claim prize with ticket.
Unclaimed prizes will be redrawn until claimed.
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