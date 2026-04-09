Kraken FAFY Summer Sponsorships

Exclusive: Only 1 available for Summer Season. Highest-visibility partnership with premier placement across all team environments.

Visibility

● Naming rights for one regular season meet hosted by the Kraken

● Logo listed on team’s website in the header

● 4x8' outdoor mesh banner displayed for entire summer season, centered across the competition pool (outdoor pool) if city contract is awarded, or hung on south side of YMCA if contract is not*.

● Name and/or Logo on team t-shirt* (Funds and logo must be received by May 15, 2026)

Marketing and Promotion

● Logo displayed on YMCA LED sign: 2-month rotation

● Tagged in the following Facebook posts*:

○ one general thank-you post

○ two featured posts

○ all posts dedicated to Kraken meet results

Recognition

● Named scholarship(s) in amount of $500

○ Recognition on website + end of season awards night

○ Awarded in August for summer season. Sponsor to choose.

○ Logo also to be included on meet heat sheet sponsorship page*

● Opportunity to present team trophies at all home meets (two scheduled for Summer 2026. Dates to be provided.)

● Featured lane recognition at hosted outdoor meets (includes recognition on two lanes during Kraken-hosted events)*

● Verbal recognition during home meets*

○ Two shout-outs per hosted home meet

■ Early session and mid-meet

■ Sponsor may craft up to 30 words