Kraken FAFY Summer Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Help the Kraken display their accomplishments with this one-time opportunity for lifetime naming rights to showcase your business as a record board sponsor. May be selected in conjunction with or separately from a sponsorship package. Record boards will be hung at the indoor FAFY aquatic facility.
Exclusive: Only 1 available for Summer Season. Highest-visibility partnership with premier placement across all team environments.
Visibility
● Naming rights for one regular season meet hosted by the Kraken
● Logo listed on team’s website in the header
● 4x8' outdoor mesh banner displayed for entire summer season, centered across the competition pool (outdoor pool) if city contract is awarded, or hung on south side of YMCA if contract is not*.
● Name and/or Logo on team t-shirt* (Funds and logo must be received by May 15, 2026)
Marketing and Promotion
● Logo displayed on YMCA LED sign: 2-month rotation
● Tagged in the following Facebook posts*:
○ one general thank-you post
○ two featured posts
○ all posts dedicated to Kraken meet results
Recognition
● Named scholarship(s) in amount of $500
○ Recognition on website + end of season awards night
○ Awarded in August for summer season. Sponsor to choose.
○ Logo also to be included on meet heat sheet sponsorship page*
● Opportunity to present team trophies at all home meets (two scheduled for Summer 2026. Dates to be provided.)
● Featured lane recognition at hosted outdoor meets (includes recognition on two lanes during Kraken-hosted events)*
● Verbal recognition during home meets*
○ Two shout-outs per hosted home meet
■ Early session and mid-meet
■ Sponsor may craft up to 30 words
Visibility
3x6' mesh outdoor fence banner displayed for entire summer season (outdoor pool)
● Name and/or Logo on team t-shirt* (Funds and logo must be received by May 15, 2026)
● Logo listed on team’s website in a primary position* (position will follow a left-right and top down reading order by highest level first. For sponsors of the same level, order will be dictated by chronological date of when sponsorship funds were received)
Marketing and Promotion
● Logo displayed on YMCA LED sign: 1-month rotation
● Tagged in the following Facebook posts*:
○ one general thank-you post
○ one featured posts
○ all posts dedicated to Kraken meet results
Recognition
● Verbal recognition during home meets*
○ One shout-out per hosted home meets during early and mid-session
○ Sponsor may craft script up to 25 words.
● Logo also to be included on meet heat sheet sponsorship page*
$500 Named scholarship. May be selected in conjunction with or separately from a sponsorship package.
● Supports a leadership program where senior swimmers mentor and assist coaching young swimmers for 25 hours during a season
Visibility
● One 2x4' mesh fence banner displayed for entire summer season (outdoor pool)
● Name and/or Logo on team t-shirt* (Funds and logo must be received by May 15, 2026)
● Logo listed on team’s website* (position will follow a left-right and top down reading order by highest level first. For sponsors of the same level, order will be dictated by chronological date of when sponsorship funds were received)
Marketing and Promotion
● Tagged in the following Facebook posts*:
○ one general thank-you post
○ one featured post
○ all posts dedicated to Kraken meet results
Recognition
● Logo on meet heat sheet sponsorship page*
A Lane sponsorship includes your logo on a 1x3' banner hung at the end of a lane and logo included on the heat sheet listing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!