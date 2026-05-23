Kraken FAFY Swim Team

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Kraken FAFY Swim Team

About this shop

Kraken Invitational: Make a Splash Shop

Meet Heat Sheet item
Meet Heat Sheet
$5

Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
1 Ticket: 50/50 Raffle item
1 Ticket: 50/50 Raffle
$2

Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
3 Tickets: 50/50 Raffle
$5

Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
10 Tickets: 50/50 Raffle
$10

Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
GO Car Wash Ultimate Pass item
GO Car Wash Ultimate Pass
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

The Ultimate Pass includes all the bells and whistles from wax to spot free rinse, tire clean, and so much more.


Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Raffle Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
Folding Hand Fan item
Folding Hand Fan
$5

Blue fan with white logo "Summer Sports Fan". A collapsible hand fan to stay comfortable all season long.


Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
Folding Hand Fan: 2 for $8 item
Folding Hand Fan: 2 for $8
$8

Blue fan with white logo "Summer Sports Fan". A collapsible hand fan to stay comfortable all season long.


Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
Folding Hand Fan: Misprint Special
$3

Minor printing imperfections only - fully functional!


Blue fan with white logo "Summer Sports Fan". A collapsible hand fan to stay comfortable all season long.


Please confirm this item is still in stock at the Announcer's Table before submitting payment. Cash purchases may reduce available inventory before the online shop updates.

0
Add a donation for Kraken FAFY Swim Team

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!