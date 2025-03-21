Amex Club LEVEL 4 Kraken Tickets Silent Auction for Liberty Rugby Club

Details: Krakens play the Dallas Stars! Date: Monday March 31st, 2025 Time: 7pm Location: Climate Pledge Arena Amex Club Seats-All sorts of great perks!! Sec 123 Seats: 11, 12, 13, 14 Link to check out your view: https://nhlseattle.io-media.com/web/index.html# Tickets will be transferred to WINNER of Auction via Ticketmaster Portal!

Details: Krakens play the Dallas Stars! Date: Monday March 31st, 2025 Time: 7pm Location: Climate Pledge Arena Amex Club Seats-All sorts of great perks!! Sec 123 Seats: 11, 12, 13, 14 Link to check out your view: https://nhlseattle.io-media.com/web/index.html# Tickets will be transferred to WINNER of Auction via Ticketmaster Portal!

seeMoreDetailsMobile