Amex Club LEVEL 4 Kraken Tickets Silent Auction for Liberty Rugby Club
Tickets will be sent to you electronically via Ticketmaster portal after end of Auction
4 Kraken Amex Club Tickets
$75
Details: Krakens play the Dallas Stars!
Date: Monday March 31st, 2025
Time: 7pm
Location: Climate Pledge Arena
Amex Club Seats-All sorts of great perks!!
Sec 123
Seats: 11, 12, 13, 14
Link to check out your view: https://nhlseattle.io-media.com/web/index.html#
Tickets will be transferred to WINNER of Auction via Ticketmaster Portal!
