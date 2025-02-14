Krazy For K9s Rescue Memberships 2025

For just $5 a month you will be helping each of our babies with either a squeaky too, hard bully toy, soft and plushy toy!
Sponsor Krazy Kard 25’
$7
No expiration
you can sponsor a puppy, dog, cat or kitten of your choice in our rescue! With this sponsorship you can either choose it goes towards specific needs to the pet you are sponsoring, or towards making their adoption fee at a discounted rate!
Krazy Hungry Kard 25’
$10
Renews monthly
$10 a month will help us keep our pups happy, healthy, and tummies full everyday! As we all know how expensive dog food can get for just 1.. but try litters of puppies, nursing moms which adds 6+ more mouths to feed, and the costs yearly we spend in just dog food alone is 3,300!
Krazy Supplies Kard 25'
$25
Renews monthly
For just $25 a month you are helping keep our amazing foster homes stocked with supplies such as puppy pads, dog bowls, crates, leashes, collars, cleaning supplies, towels, sheets, blankets! Wow! So much for just $25 to keep our fosters stocked and our puppies clean and happy!
Kritical Kare Kard
$250
Renews monthly
this membership will be specifically for emergency vet visits for animals who are in dire need to be treated but no regular vet office is open! 9/10 it is just $200 to walk into any vet before even being seen. We all know how KRAZY those emergency bills can sky rocket within minutes!! However we will always do whatever it takes to save a life, we just need your continued support to continue to be able to help critical situations! With this great help, we want you to know how the animals you are helping, are doing so with this membership you will get an EXCLUSIVE monthly update on a Kritical Kate baby in our rescue!
