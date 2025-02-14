Krazy For K9s Rescue Memberships 2025

this membership will be specifically for emergency vet visits for animals who are in dire need to be treated but no regular vet office is open! 9/10 it is just $200 to walk into any vet before even being seen. We all know how KRAZY those emergency bills can sky rocket within minutes!! However we will always do whatever it takes to save a life, we just need your continued support to continue to be able to help critical situations! With this great help, we want you to know how the animals you are helping, are doing so with this membership you will get an EXCLUSIVE monthly update on a Kritical Kate baby in our rescue!

