krewe de rougarou's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 30
This membership allows access to all crew events. You will also receive one (1) ticket to the "Blood Moon Bash". It also gives you voting rights for anything associated with the crew and for election of the "Hierarchy of the Pack"
Renews yearly on: October 30
This membership allows access to all crew functions with a 10% discount, two (2) tickets to the "Blood Moon Bash", crew pin, voting rights on all crew business, and eligibility to become "Hierarchy of the Pack".
Renews yearly on: October 30
This membership allows access to all crew functions with a 10% discount, two (2) tickets to the "Blood Moon Bash", voting rights on all crew business, and eligibility to become "Heirarchy of the Pack".
No expiration
partial payment on dues
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