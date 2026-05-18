krewe de rougarou

Offered by

krewe de rougarou

About the memberships

krewe de rougarou's Memberships

Half Moon Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: October 30

This membership allows access to all crew events. You will also receive one (1) ticket to the "Blood Moon Bash". It also gives you voting rights for anything associated with the crew and for election of the "Hierarchy of the Pack"

Full Moon Membership Individual
$300

Renews yearly on: October 30

This membership allows access to all crew functions with a 10% discount, two (2) tickets to the "Blood Moon Bash", crew pin, voting rights on all crew business, and eligibility to become "Hierarchy of the Pack".

Full Moon Membership Couple
$500

Renews yearly on: October 30

This membership allows access to all crew functions with a 10% discount, two (2) tickets to the "Blood Moon Bash", voting rights on all crew business, and eligibility to become "Heirarchy of the Pack".

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