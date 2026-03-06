Krewe De Soufre's Memberships

Our mission is to bring people together in a blaze of purple, green and gold, celebrating tradition with flair, honoring our royalty with pride, and creating events that are lively, inclusive, and full of heart. We are dedicated to serving our community, lifting one another up, and making every parade, ball, and gathering louder, brighter, and more joyful than the last.





By submitting this application, you are 21 or older and acknowledge and agree to the following commitments as a prospective member of Krewe de Soufre. Joining Krewe de Soufre signifies your commitment to our mission. All applications for membership must receive a majority vote of approval from the board of the krewe to gain membership. Any applicants who are not selected due to member limit will be put on a wait list and dues will be refunded. As part of our membership agreement, it is important to understand the following terms.





What's included in the membership dues: This could be subject to change. Dues include one free ticket to the annual ball and a krewe tshirt.





Refund Policy: Membership dues and any other purchases related to the krewe are non-refundable. This ensures that all funds collected are allocated to support our initiatives, which rely on the financial contributions of our members to thrive and expand.





If you are selected as a member of Krewe de Soufre, you will receive a copy of the bylaws to review and sign. These will be be provided to you at the first social event. If you are unable to participate in the first social event, then a copy will be emailed to you but must be sent back signed before the first social event.