Krewe des le Chat Botte's Memberships

By submitting this application, I acknowledge and agree to the following commitments as a prospective member of The Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’. Joining the Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’ as a member signifies your commitment to supporting our mission and engaging actively in our community initiatives. As part of our membership agreement, it is important to understand the following terms:

No Refund Policy:

Membership dues and any other purchases related to the Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’ are non-refundable. This policy ensures that all funds are efficiently allocated to support our ongoing programs and initiatives, which rely on the financial contributions of our members to thrive and expand.

Membership Benefits:

As a member, you will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events, receive updates on our initiatives, and connect with a network of individuals dedicated to community service.

Commitment to Service:

Members are encouraged to actively participate in volunteer opportunities, attend meetings, and contribute their unique skills and talents to further our mission.

Financial Obligations:

I obligate myself to pay the membership dues and any additional contributions as stipulated in this application. I understand that these dues are non-refundable and non-transferable, ensuring that the funds are effectively utilized for the Krewe's ongoing programs and initiatives.

I understand that the membership payment is due on April 30, 2026. I understand that a late fee of $50.00 will be assessed for payments made 5 days after the deadline.

Adherence to Policies:

I agree to abide by all policies and guidelines set forth by The Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’ to ensure a respectful and supportive environment for all members and participants.

AGREEMENT/ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

In the event that I become a member, I hereby agree to follow the bylaws, as well as all rules, guidance, and regulations of The Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’. As a result of my participation in the parade, Gala, and other Krewe related activities, I hereby release The Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’ and its directors, and members from any and all liability.

It is my understanding that membership dues, rider fees, or any other purchases related to the Krewe Des Le Chat Botte’ are non-refundable. As part of this policy, any situation involving natural disasters, decisions made by the board of directors of the Krewe, the parish where the parade is being held, and/or the police is included.

By submitting this application, I am committing to pay the dues and contributions. The fees for the organization are non-refundable and non-transferable.

In order to submit this application, $150.00 is due.