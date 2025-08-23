Verndale Lions Club

Hosted by

Verndale Lions Club

Krewe of 5M9: Jazzed for Service, United in Purpose - 2027 Mid-Winter Convention

11000 Craguns Dr

Brainerd, MN 56401, USA

Full Meal Hospitality Book Early Registration
$155
Available until Jul 1

Friday Evening Meal & Entertainment

Saturday Breakfast - Meal & Seminar

Saturday Lunch - Meal & Speaker and Afternoon Activities

Saturday Banquet Dinner - Meal & Entertainment

Sunday Brunch - Meal and Close of Business Meeting and Awards

Convention Pin

Ticket is Non-Refundable and Non-Transferable

Full Meal Hospitality Book - Before 10/1/26
$165
Available until Oct 1

Full Meal Hospitality Book
$175
Available until Dec 15

Friday Evening Meal & Entertainment
$25
Available until Dec 15

Saturday Breakfast & Seminar
$29
Available until Dec 15

Saturday Lunch and Speaker
$39
Available until Dec 15

Saturday Governor's Banquet & Entertainment
$58
Available until Dec 15

Sunday Brunch
$29
Available until Dec 15

Convention Pin
$5
Available until Dec 15

Seminar Only
$20
Available until Dec 15

