Krewe of Antheia's 2026 - 2027 Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 20
Must be a female, 18 years of age or older.
Membership includes:
Family Day
Parade Float Ride & Lunch
(1) Ticket to Annual Ball
Full Year of Fun & Sisterhood
Renews yearly on: February 20
Must be a female, 18 years of age or older.
Supporting Members actively participates in all of our fun activities, with the exception of riding in the parade.
Membership includes:
Family Day
(1) Ticket to Annual Ball
Full Year of Fun & Sisterhood
Renews yearly on: February 20
Must be female, 14 – 18 years of age, and ride next to Adult Member
Membership Includes:
Parade Float Ride & Lunch
Renews yearly on: February 20
Must be a female 6 – 13 years of age.
Membership Includes:
Spot on the Goddess of Antheia Float & Lunch
Renews yearly on: February 20
This is a $100 DEPOSIT for Membership Dues, no matter what Membership level you desire. We will invoice you for the remainder of your dues.
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