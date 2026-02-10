Krewe of Antheia

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Krewe of Antheia

About the memberships

Krewe of Antheia's 2026 - 2027 Membership

Regular Membership
$450

Renews yearly on: February 20

Must be a female, 18 years of age or older.

Membership includes:
Family Day
Parade Float Ride & Lunch
(1) Ticket to Annual Ball
Full Year of Fun & Sisterhood

Supporting Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: February 20

Must be a female, 18 years of age or older.

Supporting Members actively participates in all of our fun activities, with the exception of riding in the parade.

Membership includes:
Family Day
(1) Ticket to Annual Ball
Full Year of Fun & Sisterhood

Student Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: February 20

Must be female, 14 – 18 years of age, and ride next to Adult Member

Membership Includes:
Parade Float Ride & Lunch

Paige Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: February 20

Must be a female 6 – 13 years of age.

Membership Includes:
Spot on the Goddess of Antheia Float & Lunch

$100 Deposit for Membership
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: February 20

This is a $100 DEPOSIT for Membership Dues, no matter what Membership level you desire. We will invoice you for the remainder of your dues.

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