Krewe Of Mid City Mutt Mamas's Silent Auction

Stickers, Tea Towels, Door Hanger, Oh My! These charming, hand-crafted goodies from our favorite local artist and shop, Home Malone, are just waiting to add a little extra flair to your home! From quirky stickers to cozy tea towels and an adorable door hanger, these items are perfect for infusing some personality into your space. Want to snag them all? The winning bid in our silent auction gets the chance to bring these delightful pieces home. Ready to make a bid and support a great cause? Let’s see who wants to be the proud new owner of these treasures! All items in first photo included! Valued at $110