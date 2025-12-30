Krewe of Neptune

Offered by

Krewe of Neptune

About this shop

Krewe of Neptune Online Ordering

7 Case Throw Bead Package
$360

3 Cases – 48”-10mm
4 Cases – 48”-8mm

10 Case Throw Bead Package
$475

9 Cases – 48”-8mm
1 Case – 48”-10mm

15 Case Throw Bead Package
$650

12 Cases – 48”-8mm
2 Case – 60”-12mm
1 Case – 48”-10mm

20 Case Throw Bead Package
$875

12 Cases – 48”-8mm
4 Case – 60”-12mm
2 Case – 48”-10mm
2 Case – 48”-12mm

Large Only Throw Bead Package (12 Cases)
$560

10 Cases – 60”-12mm
2 Cases – 48”-12mm

60"-20mm Pearl White (4 Dozen)
$115

Purchased by the case. 4 Dozen per case - Pearl White

48"-18mm Pearl White (5 Dozen)
$75

Purchased by the case. 5 Dozen per case - Pearl White

Neptune Logo Medallion Bead item
Neptune Logo Medallion Bead
$40

48"-12mm Neptune Log Medallion Bead - Purchased by the Dozen.

LED Neptune Logo Medallion Bead item
LED Neptune Logo Medallion Bead
$47

48"-12mm LED Neptune Logo Medallion Bead - Purchased by the Dozen

Theme Medallion Bead item
Theme Medallion Bead
$40

48"-12mm 2026 Theme Medallion Bead - Purchased by the Dozen

LED Theme Medallion Bead item
LED Theme Medallion Bead
$47

48"-12mm LED 2026 Theme Medallion Bead - Purchased by the Dozen

2025 Theme Medallion Bead item
2025 Theme Medallion Bead
$20

48"-12mm LED 2025 Theme Medallion Bead - Purchased by the Dozen

LED Blue Trident item
LED Blue Trident
$7

Order is for 1 each

6" Plush Football with Neptune Logo
$24

Order by the dozen

Metallic Silver Bead with LED Shot Glass
$2

Metallic Silver Bead 7.5mm with LED clear shot glass with red, green and blue lights - Order is for 1 each.

LED Light Up Footballs
$28

7.3" LED Footballs - Assorted Colors - Order by the dozen

LED Light Saber Sword
$4

Order is 1 each

LED Pirate Swords
$24

Order by the Dozen

LED Bouncing Ball
$24

2.5" LED Star Bouncing Ball - Order by the dozen

LED Fleur De Lis with Lanyard
$18

LED Fleur De Lis with Purple, Green and Gold Lights on a Lanyard - Order by the Dozen

LED Light Up Seahorse
$14

Order by the Dozen

LED Light Up Starfish
$12

Order by the Dozen

2025 Cups
$6

Order by the quantity of 25

Neptune Plush Pillow
$2

Order is one each.

228 Hat - White with Blue 228
$25

Must be picked up at the Den in person

228 Hat - White with Purple Green and Gold 228
$25

Must be picked up at the Den in person

Neptune Flag
$35

Must be picked up at the Den in person

Neptune Coin
$3

order per quantity of 1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!