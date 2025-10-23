Krewe of Wonder Mardi Gras Ball Table Sponsorship

Sponsor a table at the Krewe of Wonder Mardi Gras Ball—a joyful, inclusive Mardi Gras celebration for children with different abilities and their loved ones.



Your $200 sponsorship covers the cost of a table where families can gather and enjoy the event together. This sponsorship does not include tickets or seats for your business.





As a Table Sponsor, your business will be:



• Business name/logo featured on the sponsored table



• Recognized as an event sponsor on event signage and in the event program



• Thanked and tagged on our social media





Only 15 tables available—thank you for supporting inclusion and making this special night possible for our community!