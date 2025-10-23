Krewe of Wonder Mardi Gras Ball Table Sponsorship

Sponsor a Family Table – Krewe of Wonder Mardi Gras Ball
Sponsor a table at the Krewe of Wonder Mardi Gras Ball—a joyful, inclusive Mardi Gras celebration for children with different abilities and their loved ones.

Your $200 sponsorship covers the cost of a table where families can gather and enjoy the event together. This sponsorship does not include tickets or seats for your business.


As a Table Sponsor, your business will be:

• Business name/logo featured on the sponsored table

• Recognized as an event sponsor on event signage and in the event program

• Thanked and tagged on our social media


Only 15 tables available—thank you for supporting inclusion and making this special night possible for our community!

