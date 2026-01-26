DARRICK BROWN COLLECTIVE

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
HERSTON – DBC Art Artist: Darrick Brown Instagram: IG: @darrickart_ Website: darrickbrowncollective.com Title: HERSTON Size: 24” x 30” Medium: Mixed Media on Mirror (Black & White Imagery, Epoxy Resin) HERSTON is an original mixed-media mirror artwork created in honor of the powerful and influential women of Houston. The piece was intentionally created during Women’s History Month as a tribute to the women who have shaped Houston’s culture, history, and legacy. The artwork features a curated collage of iconic Houston-connected women across music, sports, entertainment, politics, and community leadership. Figures such as Beyoncé and her family, Phylicia Rashad, Simone Biles, Brittney Griner, and notable Houston leaders appear alongside symbols of unity, including Black sororities and references to the historic Houston Comets—celebrating women who broke barriers and raised the standard of excellence. Rendered in black and white on a mirror surface, HERSTON invites viewers to reflect—both literally and symbolically—on identity, strength, and representation. The mirror element allows the viewer to become part of the artwork, reinforcing the message that the legacy of strong women continues through the generations. A high-gloss epoxy resin finish seals the piece, adding depth, durability, and preservation to this one-of-one collectible artwork. Artist’s Intent As an artist and community member, this piece stands as a tribute of appreciation—recognizing that Houston’s greatness is deeply shaped by the women who lead, create, and inspire. HERSTON celebrates their legacy while encouraging reflection on the continued impact of women in shaping culture, progress, and community.
Starting bid
Title: Krewe of Porus
Size: 48” x 60”
Medium: Mixed Media (Texture, Acrylic Paint, Gold Leaf, Found Materials)
This original 48” x 60” mixed-media artwork was created specifically in honor of the Krewe of Porus. The piece is layered with heavy texture, acrylic paint, and hand-applied gold leaf to represent royalty, tradition, and the richness of Mardi Gras culture.
In addition to traditional materials, unconventional tools and found objects were used to bring the piece to life—including plastic broom bristles and straws, which were incorporated into the hair and textured elements. These materials add depth, movement, and a raw, expressive quality that reflects both creativity and community.
The artwork captures the spirit of the Krewe—unity, pride, and celebration—while blending bold color, texture, and symbolism. Every layer tells a story, making this piece truly one-of-a-kind.
Starting bid
Strong Black Woman: This phrase signifies the resilience and strength that Black women have historically shown in the face of systemic racism, sexism, and other societal challenges. It celebrates the endurance, independence, and leadership that Black women have demonstrated in their communities and families. However, it's important to note that the "strong Black woman" stereotype can also be a double-edged sword, as it sometimes leads to expectations that Black women should be able to endure all hardships without support, which can lead to neglect of their mental and emotional well-being.
Afro: The Afro hairstyle carries a rich history and significant cultural symbolism. It emerged as a prominent feature of Black beauty and identity in the 1960s and 1970s, during the Civil Rights Movement and the Black Power movement in the United States. The Afro was, and still is, a symbol of rebellion against Eurocentric beauty standards, a powerful statement of Black pride, and an embrace of one's natural hair texture. It represents a rejection of assimilation and a celebration of Black heritage and identity.
Darrickbrowncollective.com
Starting bid
48x60
This abstract composition invites the viewer to see possibility in motion. Flowing layers of blue, green, and yellow represent choice, growth, and direction—elements constantly shaping one another. The work reflects the idea that perspective defines reality; the world responds to how you move through it. Bold, fluid, and evolving, the piece reminds us that meaning is not fixed—it’s created.
Starting bid
20x20
This piece speaks to identity, presence, and voice. Bold strokes of blue and yellow emerge from a dark background, symbolizing resilience, pride, and clarity rising from pressure and silence. The outlined figure stands both abstract and unmistakable—fragmented yet whole—reflecting the layered reality of being seen, named, and heard. Say Black Man challenges the viewer to acknowledge strength, humanity, and truth without apology. It is both a statement and a demand: to recognize, to respect, and to listen.
Starting bid
One of One: Clear Houston Texans Helmet
This helmet represents a rare intersection of innovation, access, and history. During my time working directly with the Houston Texans, I personally sold and supplied this clear helmet concept—making this piece not just unique in design, but unique in origin. To my knowledge, this is the only clear Houston Texans helmet in existence outside of the organization.
Designed with transparency at its core, the helmet exposes the structure, technology, and detail usually hidden from view—symbolizing clarity, progress, and the unseen work behind the game. Displayed in a sports gallery setting, it becomes more than equipment; it’s a conversation piece that bridges football culture, design, and insider history.
This is a true one-of-one, ideal for collectors, Texans fans, or anyone who values rare sports artifacts with a real story behind them.
Starting bid
This 34x22 mixed-media piece explores movement, tension, and rhythm through layered acrylics and radiant gold leaf. Deep greens and royal purples dominate the composition, intersected by energetic linear textures that feel both fractured and intentional—like a map of emotion and motion across the surface.
The gold leaf catches light at different angles, adding depth and quiet luxury, while also symbolizing resilience, value, and transformation beneath the surface. Bold splashes and drips introduce spontaneity, balancing structure with freedom.
The result is a dynamic, contemporary work that shifts with perspective—inviting the viewer to pause, reflect, and find their own meaning within the layered textures and luminous accents.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!