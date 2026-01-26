DARRICK BROWN COLLECTIVE

Title: Krewe of Porus

Size: 48” x 60”

Medium: Mixed Media (Texture, Acrylic Paint, Gold Leaf, Found Materials)

This original 48” x 60” mixed-media artwork was created specifically in honor of the Krewe of Porus. The piece is layered with heavy texture, acrylic paint, and hand-applied gold leaf to represent royalty, tradition, and the richness of Mardi Gras culture.

In addition to traditional materials, unconventional tools and found objects were used to bring the piece to life—including plastic broom bristles and straws, which were incorporated into the hair and textured elements. These materials add depth, movement, and a raw, expressive quality that reflects both creativity and community.

The artwork captures the spirit of the Krewe—unity, pride, and celebration—while blending bold color, texture, and symbolism. Every layer tells a story, making this piece truly one-of-a-kind.