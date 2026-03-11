St. Petersburg (FL) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc

Hosted by

St. Petersburg (FL) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc

About this event

Krimson & Cream Masquerade Fundraiser

13355 49th Street N

Clearwater, FL 33762, USA

General Admission
$65

Enjoy event access to all activities.

Donations/Sponsorship
Pay what you can

If you're unable to attend but would like to support our event or would like to make an additional donation. You can do so here.

Sponsors can also submit their level of sponsorship donations here as well.

All donations and sponsorships are appreciated.


Thank You!

Raffle
Pay what you can

Purchase raffle tickets here

(Tickets will be distributed at the event as you arrive)

1 for $5.00

5 for $20.00

15 for $50.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!