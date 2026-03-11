Krimson & Cream Masquerade Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy event access to all activities.
If you're unable to attend but would like to support our event or would like to make an additional donation. You can do so here.
Sponsors can also submit their level of sponsorship donations here as well.
All donations and sponsorships are appreciated.
Thank You!
Purchase raffle tickets here
(Tickets will be distributed at the event as you arrive)
1 for $5.00
5 for $20.00
15 for $50.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!