Krimson & sKream Halloween

215 Williams St

Fayetteville, NC 28301, USA

General Admission
$45

🎟️ General Admission Perks:


✨ Appetizers for your enjoyment


🌙 Chill and mingle on the outdoor patio


👀 Take in the scene from the overlook balcony with great views


Your ticket gets you in on all the vibes — food, fun, and unforgettable memories!

VIP Admission
$65

VIP Ticket Includes:


🎟️ VIP Ticket Experience:
Priority entry to skip the line and step right into the action


🍸 Complimentary drink tickets to start the night off right


🥂 Access to an exclusive Sponsor & VIP Bar with top-shelf service


🍽️ Catered food curated just for our VIPs
🛋️ Private access to the VIP & Sponsors Lounge for an elevated, relaxed atmosphere


🌙 Bonus: Outdoor Patio & Overlook Balcony access included for the best views and vibes


VIP isn’t just a ticket — it’s the ultimate way to party in style.

