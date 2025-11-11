Krishnan Family Foundation's Summer Camp 2026 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Escape rooms with multiple rooms per scenario that require thinking and athletic skill to complete. Ages 7+
History with a buzz! Enjoy drinks along the famous Freedom Trail with an expert local guide on this history tour pub crawl. Uncover the stories they left out of 8th-grade social studies while laughing with fellow travelers from around the globe. It’s time for the adults to learn history!
Lyric Stage Boston produces and presents live theatre in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.
Harvard museums are dedicated to unique collections and exhibits, history, conservation science, and building a vibrant community around art.
Anna’s Taqueria has been delivering delicious, warm bundles of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and heaping Mexican bowls and salads for over 25 years throughout Boston and its surrounding neighborhoods. All of our Mexican food is made fresh daily – even our salsa is homemade – and customized to your taste by our expert Burrito Rollers and kitchen team. You can always count on Anna’s Taqueria to deliver the Mexican food you crave!
Coupon large Ice cream cake available! Follow @benjerryboston on Instagram for cake information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!