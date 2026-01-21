Allegiance Color Guard

Offered by

Allegiance Color Guard

About this shop

Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Dozen Original Glazed Donuts item
Dozen Original Glazed Donuts
$15
Dozen Chocolate Iced Donuts item
Dozen Chocolate Iced Donuts
$16.50
Dozen Glazed Kreme Filled item
Dozen Glazed Kreme Filled
$16.50
Dozen Glazed Raspberry Filled item
Dozen Glazed Raspberry Filled
$16.50
Krispy Kreme Coffee - Regular item
Krispy Kreme Coffee - Regular
$10

Classic Coffee, 12 oz. bag

Krispy Kreme Coffee - Decaf item
Krispy Kreme Coffee - Decaf
$10

Decaf Coffee, 12 oz. bag

Original Glazed Dozen - DIGITAL CERTIFICATE item
Original Glazed Dozen - DIGITAL CERTIFICATE
$16

This item is a digital certificate good for a dozen glazed donuts to be redeemed at your convenience at any Krispy Kreme location*. The certificate will be delivered by email.


*Please note that Krispy Kreme Digital Dozens certificates cannot be redeemed at Connecticut locations, the Atlanta Airport, Puerto Rico or the following Las Vegas locations (Circus Circus, Excalibur Hotel, Treasure Island Casino, & South Main St)

Add a donation for Allegiance Color Guard

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!