Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Pick up location: 2020 NE 22nd St

Lincoln City, OR 97367, USA

❤️ Valentines Combo Box ❤️
$24

Box consist of ….


4 ~ YOU'RE BERRY SWEET

4 ~ I LOVE YOU A CHOCO-LOT
4 ~ TEDDY BEAR COOKIES & KREME


YOU'RE BERRY SWEET

DOUGHNUT

Whether you're spreading love or treating yourself, the You're Berry Sweet doughnut is the perfect way to show someone you care. This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with a smooth, fluffy Kreme™ dipped in fruity strawberry flavored icing, and piped with a playful red vanilla flavored icing for that extra pop of color. Topped with a sweet "XOXO" sugar piece*, this doughnut is bursting with love and flavor all in one!

*"XOXO" sugar piece availability may vary regionally; hand decorated product may be substituted based on availabılity.


TEDDY BEAR COOKIES & KREME DOUGHNUT

Give your sweet tooth a bear hug with the Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme™ doughnut. This heart-shaped treat is filled with dreamy Cookies & Kreme™, blending crunchy cookie bits with velvety smoothness. Dipped in rich chocolate icing and finished with an adorable bear face, it brings a smile to any moment.


I LOVE YOU A CHOCO-LOT

DOUGHNUT

Spread the love with our I Love You a Choco-Lot doughnut. This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flavored Kreme™ and dipped in vibrant red vanilla flavored icing.

Finished with a chocolate icing ribbon and confectionary bow, this sweet treat is the perfect way to celebrate love, friendship, or simply yourself.


Original Glazed -dozen

$16
$16

Look out for the Hot Light™! Our Hot Light signals something really special. When we turn the light on, it means that our delicious Original Glazed® doughnuts are available right at that very moment!

So, when you see the Hot Light on, stop in and get some hot Original Glazed® doughnuts.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled

$20
$20

Doughnut

Experience a delightful treat that is a favorite of many, the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Kreme™ Filling. The perfect combination of a fluffy doughnut, light and smooth Kreme™ filling, and our classic chocolate icıng.

