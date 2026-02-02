Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

❤️ Valentines Combo Box ❤️

Box consist of ….





4 ~ YOU'RE BERRY SWEET

4 ~ I LOVE YOU A CHOCO-LOT

4 ~ TEDDY BEAR COOKIES & KREME



YOU'RE BERRY SWEET

Whether you're spreading love or treating yourself, the You're Berry Sweet doughnut is the perfect way to show someone you care. This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with a smooth, fluffy Kreme™ dipped in fruity strawberry flavored icing, and piped with a playful red vanilla flavored icing for that extra pop of color. Topped with a sweet "XOXO" sugar piece*, this doughnut is bursting with love and flavor all in one!

*"XOXO" sugar piece availability may vary regionally; hand decorated product may be substituted based on availabılity.



TEDDY BEAR COOKIES & KREME DOUGHNUT

Give your sweet tooth a bear hug with the Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme™ doughnut. This heart-shaped treat is filled with dreamy Cookies & Kreme™, blending crunchy cookie bits with velvety smoothness. Dipped in rich chocolate icing and finished with an adorable bear face, it brings a smile to any moment.





I LOVE YOU A CHOCO-LOT

Spread the love with our I Love You a Choco-Lot doughnut. This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flavored Kreme™ and dipped in vibrant red vanilla flavored icing.

Finished with a chocolate icing ribbon and confectionary bow, this sweet treat is the perfect way to celebrate love, friendship, or simply yourself.



