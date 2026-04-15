Creekside Parent Teacher Club

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Creekside Parent Teacher Club

About this shop

Krispy Kreme Fundraiser PRE-ORDER by 6 PM, 4/28 for Pick Up 4/30

Individual Donut
$2

One Donut

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Three Donuts
$5

3 donuts

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Donate a Dozen **
Pay what you can

You don't have to cheat the diet- Donate the dozen to PTC for our fundraiser.

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Krispy Kreme one dozen Original Glazed
$20

"Look out for the Hot Light™! Our Hot Light signals something really special. When we turn the light on, it means that our delicious Original Glazed® doughnuts are available right at that very moment! So, when you see the Hot Light on, stop in and get some hot Original Glazed® doughnuts."

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One dozen Chocolate Iced
$22

"Chocolate lovers take note! We take our Original Glazed® doughnut one simple, yet delicious, step further by dipping it in smooth, delectable chocolate icing to create a delicious Chocolate Iced."

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One dozen Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles
$22

"What is better than our Chocolate Iced Doughnut? Our Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Sprinkles! An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in delectable chocolate icing and topped with a sprinkles."

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Donate a Dozen **
$20

Donate the dozen to PTC for our fundraiser. Guilt free, and you still donate to the cause.

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Add a donation for Creekside Parent Teacher Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!