Krispy Kreme Fundraiser PRE-ORDER by 6 PM, 4/28 for Pick Up 4/30

Offered by
About this shop
One Donut
3 donuts
You don't have to cheat the diet- Donate the dozen to PTC for our fundraiser.
"Look out for the Hot Light™! Our Hot Light signals something really special. When we turn the light on, it means that our delicious Original Glazed® doughnuts are available right at that very moment! So, when you see the Hot Light on, stop in and get some hot Original Glazed® doughnuts."
"Chocolate lovers take note! We take our Original Glazed® doughnut one simple, yet delicious, step further by dipping it in smooth, delectable chocolate icing to create a delicious Chocolate Iced."
"What is better than our Chocolate Iced Doughnut? Our Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Sprinkles! An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in delectable chocolate icing and topped with a sprinkles."
Donate the dozen to PTC for our fundraiser. Guilt free, and you still donate to the cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!