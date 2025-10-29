Kromrey Spirit Wear: 2025-2026 School Year

Trucker hat item
Trucker hat
$15

Features: 65/35 Polyester/cotton front and bill, polyester mesh to back; 6 panel construction; medium profile; structured crown; stitched eyelets to front; curved visor; adjustable snapback closure.

Size: One size fits most

Knit Hat item
Knit Hat
$15

100% acrylic; double layer knit

Size: One size fits most

Cotton T-shirt item
Cotton T-shirt
$15

SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
100% cotton. May shrink slightly when washed.
Sizes: Youth M - XL and Adult S-3XL

Youth T-Shirts TEND TO RUN SMALL, so consider ordering a size up!

Please indicate YOUTH or ADULT sizing!

Pajama Pants item
Pajama Pants
$35

SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
100% cotton. May shrink slightly when washed.

Elastic waist band with draw cord.

Available in adult sizes ONLY (and these tend to run slightly large).

Sizes: Adult XS-4XL

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$40

SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
50/50 cotton/polyester fleece blend; double lined hood with rib knit cuffs and waistband. Sizes: Youth M-XL and Adult S-5XL.


May shrink slightly when washed. Consider ordering a size up.

NOTE: Logo on youth size is smaller, proportionally, than the logo on the adult size.

Please indicate YOUTH or ADULT sizing!

Performance Athletic T-shirt - short-sleeved item
Performance Athletic T-shirt - short-sleeved
$20

SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
Youth sizes M - XL and Adult sizes XS - 4XL

Features: Fabric: 3.8-oz 100% polyester; moisture-wicking; crewneck collar; short set-in sleeves; double-needle stitched

Performance Athletic T-shirt - long-sleeved item
Performance Athletic T-shirt - long-sleeved
$25

SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
Youth sizes M - XL and Adult sizes XS - 4XL

Features: Fabric: 3.8-oz 100% polyester; moisture-wicking; crewneck collar; long set-in sleeves; double-needle stitched

