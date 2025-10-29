Kromrey Spirit Wear: 2025-2026 School Year

Features: 65/35 Polyester/cotton front and bill, polyester mesh to back; 6 panel construction; medium profile; structured crown; stitched eyelets to front; curved visor; adjustable snapback closure.
Size: One size fits most
100% acrylic; double layer knit
Size: One size fits most
SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
100% cotton. May shrink slightly when washed.
Sizes: Youth M - XL and Adult S-3XL
Youth T-Shirts TEND TO RUN SMALL, so consider ordering a size up!
Please indicate YOUTH or ADULT sizing!
SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
100% cotton. May shrink slightly when washed.
Elastic waist band with draw cord.
Available in adult sizes ONLY (and these tend to run slightly large).
Sizes: Adult XS-4XL
SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
50/50 cotton/polyester fleece blend; double lined hood with rib knit cuffs and waistband. Sizes: Youth M-XL and Adult S-5XL.
May shrink slightly when washed. Consider ordering a size up.
NOTE: Logo on youth size is smaller, proportionally, than the logo on the adult size.
Please indicate YOUTH or ADULT sizing!
SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
Youth sizes M - XL and Adult sizes XS - 4XL
Features: Fabric: 3.8-oz 100% polyester; moisture-wicking; crewneck collar; short set-in sleeves; double-needle stitched
SELECT SIZE ON NEXT PAGE -
Youth sizes M - XL and Adult sizes XS - 4XL
Features: Fabric: 3.8-oz 100% polyester; moisture-wicking; crewneck collar; long set-in sleeves; double-needle stitched
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing