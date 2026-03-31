KrossPlayGaming Catalyst Center (KCC) & Geek Squad Academy Summer Technology Camp – June 2026

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About this event
Day 1 – Foundations of
Technology & Cybersecurity
• Intro to Technology Careers
• Cybersecurity Basics (Safe Internet
Practices. Threat Awareness)
• Coding Fundamentals & Logic
• Robotics & Hardware Exploration
• Digital Creativity & Graphic Design
Day 2 – Coding, AI & Digital
Innovation
• AI & Emerging Technology
• Gaming Tech & Esports Overview
• Building Simple Apps
• Team Innovation Project Challenge
• Student Presentations & Certificates
$
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