KrossPlay Gaming Catalyst Center (KCC)

Hosted by

KrossPlay Gaming Catalyst Center (KCC)

About this event

KrossPlayGaming Catalyst Center (KCC) & Geek Squad Academy Summer Technology Camp – June 2026

3000 NW 199th St

Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA

Student Admission
$35

Day 1 – Foundations of

Technology & Cybersecurity

• Intro to Technology Careers

• Cybersecurity Basics (Safe Internet

Practices. Threat Awareness)

• Coding Fundamentals & Logic

• Robotics & Hardware Exploration

• Digital Creativity & Graphic Design

Day 2 – Coding, AI & Digital

Innovation

• AI & Emerging Technology

• Gaming Tech & Esports Overview

• Building Simple Apps

• Team Innovation Project Challenge

• Student Presentations & Certificates

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