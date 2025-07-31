Krueger Middle School 2025-2026 Memberships

Current/Future Student
$6.50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Current/soon-to-be Krueger Middle School student.

Parent/Guardian
$6.50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Parent/guardian of a current/soon-to-be Krueger Middle School student.

Faculty
$6.50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Principal, Assistant Principals, Teachers, Counselors, FT Instructional Assistants employed by the campus (not district).

Grandparent
$6.50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Grandparent of a current/soon-to-be McCormick Middle School student.

Community Member
$6.50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Members of the community not covered by the options above.

Lifetime Parent Member
$3.75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Parent/guardian of a current/soon-to-be Krueger Middle School student who has earned the Lifetime Member award at Krueger MS.

Lifetime Faculty Member
$3.75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Principal, Assistant Principals, Teachers, Counselors, FT Instructional Assistants employed by the campus (not district) who has earned the Lifetime Member award at Krueger MS.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing