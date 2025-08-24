Krueger Middle PTA

Krueger Middle PTA

Krueger Middle School PTA 2025–2026 Sponsorship Campaign

438 Lanark Dr

San Antonio, TX 78218, USA

🦅 Falcon Partner
$500

✔ Logo on PTA website sponsor page
✔ Banner displayed on school fence (sponsor provides)
✔ Two (2) dedicated social media spotlights
✔ Table at one PTA-approved school event
✔ Recognition on a “Proud Partners” poster in the school lobby
Digital “Proud Sponsor” badge for your business use (website or social)

🤝 Community Supporter
$300

✔ Name on PTA website sponsor page
✔ One (1) social media spotlight
✔ Table at one PTA-approved school event
✔ Group listing on “Proud Partners” lobby poster
✔ Optional digital badge for display

