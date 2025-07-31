40th Anniversary Gala

470 W 7th St

San Pedro, CA 90731, USA

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Supporter)
$50

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Friend)
$100

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Family)
$200

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Bronze)
$500

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 1 free 1-month KS Choi TKD memberships.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Silver)
$1,000

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 1 free 1-month KS Choi TKD memberships.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Gold)
$2,000

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 2 free 3-month KS Choi TKD memberships.

Join Us in Spirit, Be a Donor! (Platinum)
$5,000

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 5 free CA Open tickets, and 3 free 3-month KS Choi TKD memberships.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing