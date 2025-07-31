40th Anniversary Gala

Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 1 free 1-month KS Choi TKD memberships.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 1 free 1-month KS Choi TKD memberships.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 2 free CA Open tickets, and 2 free 3-month KS Choi TKD memberships.
Can’t attend? You can still make an impact! Your donation supports our mission and the event’s success. Donors receive logo recognition on our websites, acknowledgment on all banners, event announcements, 5 free CA Open tickets, and 3 free 3-month KS Choi TKD memberships.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing