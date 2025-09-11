eventClosed

40th Gala Auction

Michael's Tuscany Room: 470 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90731, USA on Oct 12th, or K.S Choi TKD Center on Oct 13 &14th.

Brand New Ukulele + Case item
Brand New Ukulele + Case
$50

Add some music to your life with this brand new ukulele, complete with a protective case. $145 value. Perfect for beginners or experienced players, this instrument is ready to inspire creativity and fun.


Donated by PV Music.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. Items can be picked up at the Gala venue on 10/12, or at K.S. Choi Studio on 10/13–10/14.

Code Ninjas Birthday Party Certificate $599 Value
$275

Code Ninjas Palos Verdes - Birthday Party Certificate, $599 Value.

  • 2 Hours
  • Up to 15 Kids
  • Set up & Clean-up
  • Free Game-Building Voucher for Each Guest
  • Tailored Experience Around the Birthday Child
  • Roblox or Esports Options
  • Memorable Experience
  • Birthday Party Lead & Host Provided
  • Expiration Date: Oct 1, 2026

*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

LA King Ice 4W Free Group Class Session
$50

Enjoy 4 weeks of free ice-skating group classes — a $112 value — valid for any full-price Learn to Skate mini session.


This certificate also includes a free Learn to Skate membership for skaters not currently enrolled. Offer is not valid with any other discount, is limited to one per customer, and requires presentation of the certificate and letter to redeem. Expires December 31, 2025. Location: 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate and letter will be emailed to you.

Shockwave Therapy by Janet H. Lee Internal Medicine
$100

Experience the benefits of ultrasound shockwave therapy — a $350 value. This non-invasive treatment targets joints, tendons, and muscles, making it especially rejuvenating for those recovering from sports-related injuries by promoting healing and restoring mobility.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

Botox Treatment 40 units by Idunn Clinic
$200

Refresh your look with a 40-unit Botox treatment, valued at $560. This treatment targets common areas including the forehead, crow’s feet, and frown lines (“11’s”), helping to smooth wrinkles and restore a more youthful appearance.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

Two LA Phil Dudamel+Yunchan Lim concert 2/14/26
$125

Experience a remarkable evening of music and storytelling with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday, Feb 14, 2026 – Valentine’s Day. $250 value.


Experience Beethoven’s Egmont with narration by Cate Blanchett and Gustavo Dudamel conducting, plus the world premiere of Ricardo Lorenz’s Humboldt’s Nature and Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto by Yunchan Lim. A captivating evening of music, history, and storytelling.


Donated by the family of Abigail & Bennett Kim.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. We will provide the certificate to you by email.

One Month Unlimited Zumba Classes - Lot 1 of 5
$25

This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

One Month Unlimited Zumba Classes - Lot 2 of 5
$25

This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

One Month Unlimited Zumba Classes - Lot 3 of 5
$25

This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

One Month Unlimited Zumba Classes - Lot 4 of 5
$25

This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

One Month Unlimited Zumba Classes - Lot 5 of 5
$25

This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.


*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.

Gift Basket #1 - Halloween
$50

"Halloween" Gift Basket $100 Value

Includes:

  • $50 Regal Cinema Gift Card
  • 2 Dozen Bags of Popcorn
  • 4 Plastic Popcorn Containers
Gift Basket #2 - Beauty
$93

"Beauty" Basket – $185 Value
Includes:

  • 2 Spa Life Foot Sockies
  • 2 Body Scrubbers
  • Vanilla Comfort Spa Salt
  • 2 NeoStrata Cellular Restorations
  • 2 Bling Bombs
  • Color Nail (30)
  • 2 Wen Cleansing Conditioners
  • $20 Golden Scoop Gift Card
  • 3 Hair Scrunchies
  • Nail Foundation Kit
  • Kimono Gown
  • DIY Nail Tips
Gift Basket #3 - Fur Friend
$52

"Fur Friend" Gift Basket – $104 Value
Includes:

  • Puppy Angel Small Puffer Jacket
  • Tennis Balls
  • Lamb Chop Toy
  • Dog Treats
  • Zenesisx VR Game Card ($30)
  • In-N-Out Gift Card ($10)
Gift Basket #4 - Hoodie & Treats
$83

“Hoodie & Treats” Gift Basket – $165 Value
Includes:

  • Iscream Smile Squad Hooded Jacket
  • In-N-Out Gift Card ($10)
  • Game Gift Card ($30)


Gift Basket #5 - Unicorn Dreams
$65

“Unicorn Dreams” Gift Basket – $130 Value
Includes:

  • Crayola Set
  • Unicorn Plush Tablet Holder
  • Necklace
  • Golden Scoop Gift Card ($20)
  • Zenesisx Game Card ($30)
Gift Basket #6 - Everyday Essentials
$60

“Everyday Essentials” Gift Basket – $120 Value
Includes:

  • $20 Golden Scoop Gift Card
  • $10 In-N-Out Gift Card
  • Austin 60 oz Tumbler
  • Lululemon Scarf
  • 2 Lululemon Tote Bags
  • Cellphone Bag
  • Basket


Gift Basket #7 - Skechers
$89

Skechers Gift Basket – $178 Value
Includes:

  • 2 Sets of Skechers Playing Cards
  • Skechers Hat
  • Skechers Water Bottle
  • Elvina Water Bottle
  • Skechers Phone Stand & Bag
  • URI Lamp
  • Skechers Backpack
  • 2 Skechers Face Masks
  • Skechers Lunchbox
Gift Basket #8 - Comfy & Fun
$57

“Comfy & Fun” Gift Basket – $113 Value
Includes:

  • Hoodie
  • T-Shirt
  • In-N-Out Gift Card ($10)
  • Game Gift Card ($30)
Gift Basket #9 - Wicked Style
$80

“Wicked Style” Gift Basket – $160 Value
Includes:

  • Wicked Hoodie ($80)
  • Wicked Pink/Green Tee ($40)
  • In-N-Out Gift Card ($10)
  • Game Gift Card ($30)
Gift Basket #10 - Magical Disney
$39

“Magical Disney” Gift Basket – $78 Value
Includes:

  • Adult Small Pajama
  • Disney Pins
  • Golden Scoop Giftcard ($20)
GIft Basket #11 - Level Up Fun
$58

“Level Up Fun” Gift Basket – $115 Value
Includes:

  • Selfie Stick
  • $30 Zenesisx Gift Card
  • Nintendo Switch with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  • 6-inch Studio Light + Tripod
  • In-N-Out Gift Card
Gift Basket #12 - Jack Daniel
$53

“Jack Daniel” Gift Basket – $105 Value
Includes:

  • Jack Daniel’s Whiskey
  • Jack Daniel’s Patches
  • Playing Cards
  • Glasses
  • Whiskey Pins
  • Jack Daniel’s Shoelaces
  • $30 Zenesisx Gift Card
Gift Basket #13 - Luxury & Relaxation
$95

“Luxury & Relaxation” Gift Basket – $292 Value
Includes:

  • RL Sleep Shirt
  • Guess Perfume
  • Melinda Maria Earrings
  • Heart Earrings
  • Coffee Beans Tumbler
  • In-N-Out Gift Card ($10)


Gift Basket #14 - Magical Harry Potter
$70

“Magical Harry Potter” Gift Basket – $140 Value
A spellbinding collection for every Harry Potter fan—cozy drinks, sweet treats, and magical merch to bring a touch of Hogwarts home.

Includes:

  • Harry Potter Mug & 4 Color-Changing Hot Chocolate Mixes
  • Herbology Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry Water Bottle
  • Slush
  • Harry Potter Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
  • Harry Potter Hershey’s Cookies ’n’ Cream
  • $30 Zenesisx Gift Card
  • $10 In-N-Out Gift Card
Gift Basket #15 - Creative Kids Fun
$48

“Creative Kids Fun” Gift Basket – $95 Value
Unleash imagination and creativity with this colorful collection of activities and accessories, perfect for kids who love art, fashion, and fun.

Includes:

  • L.O.L. Surprise Color Your Own Water Bottle
  • Fashion Headbands
  • Royal & Langnickel Painting by Numbers: Puppy (10 pcs) & Sea Animals (13 pcs)
  • Hello Kitty Super Activity: Color, Sticker & Design
  • Artiscapes Paint by Number 16”x20” Unicorn Canvas
  • Capsule Meowgical Backpack
Gift Basket #16 - Gourmet Spice Basket
$75

Gourmet Spice Basket

Value: $150–$200
Includes 18 premium spice and seasoning bottles

Include:

  • Curated collection from top gourmet brands:
    • Everson Spice Company
    • Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke
    • San Pedro Fish Market
    • Melissa’s Produce
    • Bristol Farms
  • Perfect for home cooks, grill masters, and flavor lovers alike
  • Ideal for BBQs, weeknight dinners, or culinary adventures

Add a kick to every dish with this premium 18-bottle spice collection!

Gift Basket #17 - Chanel & Self-Care Essentials Set
$95

Luxury Beauty & Gift Basket

Value: $350

Includes:

  • Chanel Perfume
  • Eye Cream Brightener
  • Anastasia Lip Gloss
  • Blending & Contour Brush
  • Bath & Body Works Gift Set
  • In-N-Out Gift Card – $10 value
  • Zenesisx Gift Card – $30 value
  • Chipotle Free Entry Card

Treat yourself from head to toe with this deluxe beauty and lifestyle bundle.

Gift Basket #18 - Home & Lifestyle Essentials Gift Set
$95

Home & Style Essentials Gift Set

Value: $380

Includes:

  • Farberware Milk Frother
  • Banana Republic Women’s Dress Shirt (Large)
  • Farberware Shears Set
  • Gourmet Food Container
  • Deborah Connolly Kitchen Towels
  • Ray-Ban Clear Sunglasses
  • In-N-Out Gift Card – $10 value
  • Zenesisx Gift Card – $30 value
  • Chipotle Free Entrée Card

Upgrade your kitchen, wardrobe, and lifestyle with this versatile $380 value gift set.

Gift Basket #19 - Luxury Grand Cru Wine Collection
$190

Luxury Grand Cru Wine Collection

$580 Value

  • Château Talbot Grand Cru Classé (Saint-Julien 2015) – Rich, elegant Bordeaux classic
  • Renieri Brunello di Montalcino (2015) – Deep, refined Tuscan masterpiece
  • Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley 2017) – Iconic, lush California red
  • Château Durfort-Vivens (Margaux) – Graceful, layered Bordeaux blend
  • BV Tapestry Reserve (Napa Valley 2020) – Velvety, complex Napa favorite
Lara Studio Keychain #1 Brown/Gold
$55

“Handmade Hermes-Style Key Ring – $110 Retail Value”
A beautifully crafted, Hermes-inspired key ring that combines elegance and functionality—perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your everyday essentials.

Lara Studio Keychain #2 Brown/Silver
$55

“Handmade Hermes-Style Key Ring – $110 Retail Value”
A beautifully crafted, Hermes-inspired key ring that combines elegance and functionality—perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your everyday essentials.

Artwork #1 - X-Tatic by Amber Goldhammer
$1,090

  • Artist: Amber Goldhammer
  • Title: X-Tatic
  • Medium: Acrylic Paint, Spray Paint on Canvas
  • Edition: Unique (One-of-a-kind)
  • Dimensions: 36 x 60 in (91.4 x 152.4 cm)
  • Year: 2018
  • Country of Origin: USA
  • Value: $1,450

This vibrant and expressive piece by renowned artist Amber Goldhammer showcases her signature bold aesthetic. X-Tatic is a striking original work that blends acrylic and spray paint, radiating energy and emotion.


Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Artist Biography
Artwork #2 - Broken city series 7 by Austin Reed
$1,500

  • Artist: Austin Reed
  • Title: Broken City Series 7
  • Medium: Acrylic Paint, Oil on Canvas
  • Edition: Unique (One-of-a-kind)
  • Dimensions: 30 x 40 in (76.2 x 101.6 cm)
  • Year: 2018
  • Country of Origin: USA
  • Value: $2,000

A powerful entry from Austin Reed’s Broken City series, this unique work combines acrylic and oil to portray the emotional texture of urban landscapes. The layered paint and evocative composition invite viewers to reflect on the resilience found in decay.


Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Artist Biography




Artwork #3 - Coquelicots dorés by Karine Langevin Kjl
$255

  • Artist: Karine Langevin Kjl
  • Title: Coquelicots dorés
  • Medium: Resin on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 40 x 38 cm
  • Year: 2017
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Value: $340

A luminous and textured piece by French artist Karine Langevin Kjl, Coquelicots dorés (translated: "Golden Poppies") captures delicate floral forms with a modern twist using resin on canvas. The work shimmers with light and depth, making it a striking addition to any collection.


Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Artwork #4 - O my art by Nan Artamonova
$195

  • Artist: Nan Artamonova
  • Title: O my art
  • Description: Oil on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 80 x 80 cm
  • Year: 2019
  • Country of Origin: Spain
  • Value: $280

Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Artwork #5 - Pasticci by Nicola Bonessa
$385

  • Artist: Nicola Bonessa
  • Title: Pasticci
  • Description: Acrylic on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 30 x 24 cm
  • Year: 2017
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Value: $510

Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Artwork #6 - Fils du temp by Andre Cazins
$270

  • Artist: Andre Cazins
  • Title: Fils du temp
  • Description: Acrylic on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 30 x 30 cm
  • Year: 2016
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Value: $360

Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Artwork #7 - Cranada by Maria Morreti
$570

  • Artist: Maria Morreti
  • Title: Cranada
  • Description: Acrylic, Lacquer, Resin, Tar on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 100 x 200 cm
  • Year: 2019
  • Country of Origin: Germany
  • Value: $756

Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Artwork #8 - Romance by Sangeeta Sagar
$845

  • Artist: Sangeeta Sagar
  • Title: Romance
  • Description: Bronze
  • Dimensions: 31(L) x 47(H) x 17(D) cm
  • Year: 2005
  • Country of Origin: United Kingdom
  • Value: $1122.12

Comes with:

  • Official Invoice
  • Certificate of Authenticity
Live Auction #1 - 8 Hour Private Boat Charter for Four
$900

8 Hours Private Boat Charter Fishing Adventure - $1300 Value


An Exclusive Boat Charter for Unforgettable Memories!

  • Your Own Captain, Your Own Schedule
  • Breathtaking Views & Hidden Gems
  • Reel in the Big One: Fishing Trip for All Levels

You might even get the chance to catch a gl;imse of sea life like dolphins and more!

Live Auction #2 - Dinner for 6 w/Chef HWoo Lee (1/2)
$1,000

Private Chef Dinner for 6 with HWoo Lee -

$10,000 Value


Enjoy an exclusive private dinner with TikTok sensation and K.S. Choi Taekwondo Black Belt alumnus, Chef HWoo Lee.

Immerse yourself in an intimate culinary experience curated by Chef HWoo Lee, a rising food content creator and former contestant on Food Network’s Chopped. A one-of-a-kind evening for six guests featuring creativity, flavor, and unforgettable moments.

Live Auction # 3 - Dinner for 6 w/Chef HWoo Lee (2/2)
$1,000

Private Chef Dinner for 6 with HWoo Lee -

$10,000 Value


Enjoy an exclusive private dinner with TikTok sensation and K.S. Choi Taekwondo Black Belt alumnus, Chef HWoo Lee.

Immerse yourself in an intimate culinary experience curated by Chef HWoo Lee, a rising food content creator and former contestant on Food Network’s Chopped. A one-of-a-kind evening for six guests featuring creativity, flavor, and unforgettable moments.

Live Auction #4 - Orlando Vacation Home Sleeps 16
$2,800

Luxury Orlando Vacation Home – $7,200 Value

  • 7-day (or shorter) stay near Orlando’s major theme parks (8–15 min)
  • 8 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, including 3 themed rooms
  • Accommodates up to 16 guests(max)
  • Gourmet kitchen with all utensils and appliances
  • Dining room + kitchen bar seating for large groups
  • Arcade room (440 sq ft) with Dave & Busters-style games: basketball, skee-ball, Tokyo Drift race cars, and more
  • Private theater room with flat-screen TV in every room
  • Private pool and jacuzzi (heated pool available at extra cost)
  • Putting green for casual practice
  • Encore Resort amenities: water park with slides & attractions, clubhouse with restaurant and room service
  • Note: No major holidays

Donated by the Boyer Family!

Fund-a-Need - K.S Choi TKD School Van
$25

Help Our School Reach Our Goal to Purchase a Van!
(This is not an auction item — it’s a Fund-a-Need opportunity.)

Goal: $35,000


All proceeds from this campaign will support the K.S. Choi Taekwondo School Van Fund. This van will provide students with safe transportation for after-school pick-ups and allow athletes to attend Taekwondo competitions both locally and out of state.

Your support helps make Taekwondo more accessible and empowers our students to continue their training, growth, and success!

