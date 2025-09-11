40th Gala Auction

Michael's Tuscany Room: 470 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90731, USA on Oct 12th, or K.S Choi TKD Center on Oct 13 &14th.
Add some music to your life with this brand new ukulele, complete with a protective case. $145 value. Perfect for beginners or experienced players, this instrument is ready to inspire creativity and fun.
Donated by PV Music.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. Items can be picked up at the Gala venue on 10/12, or at K.S. Choi Studio on 10/13–10/14.
Code Ninjas Palos Verdes - Birthday Party Certificate, $599 Value.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.
Enjoy 4 weeks of free ice-skating group classes — a $112 value — valid for any full-price Learn to Skate mini session.
This certificate also includes a free Learn to Skate membership for skaters not currently enrolled. Offer is not valid with any other discount, is limited to one per customer, and requires presentation of the certificate and letter to redeem. Expires December 31, 2025. Location: 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate and letter will be emailed to you.
Experience the benefits of ultrasound shockwave therapy — a $350 value. This non-invasive treatment targets joints, tendons, and muscles, making it especially rejuvenating for those recovering from sports-related injuries by promoting healing and restoring mobility.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.
Refresh your look with a 40-unit Botox treatment, valued at $560. This treatment targets common areas including the forehead, crow’s feet, and frown lines (“11’s”), helping to smooth wrinkles and restore a more youthful appearance.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.
Experience a remarkable evening of music and storytelling with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday, Feb 14, 2026 – Valentine’s Day. $250 value.
Experience Beethoven’s Egmont with narration by Cate Blanchett and Gustavo Dudamel conducting, plus the world premiere of Ricardo Lorenz’s Humboldt’s Nature and Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto by Yunchan Lim. A captivating evening of music, history, and storytelling.
Donated by the family of Abigail & Bennett Kim.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. We will provide the certificate to you by email.
This certificate includes one month of unlimited classes at K.S. Choi Taekwondo Center, instructed by Rachel Horiuchi, with sessions on Monday and Friday at 9:30 AM and Wednesday at 10:30 AM. $60 value.
*Auction ends on Oct 12. The certificate will be emailed to you.
"Halloween" Gift Basket $100 Value
Includes:
"Beauty" Basket – $185 Value
Includes:
"Fur Friend" Gift Basket – $104 Value
Includes:
“Hoodie & Treats” Gift Basket – $165 Value
Includes:
“Unicorn Dreams” Gift Basket – $130 Value
Includes:
“Everyday Essentials” Gift Basket – $120 Value
Includes:
Skechers Gift Basket – $178 Value
Includes:
“Comfy & Fun” Gift Basket – $113 Value
Includes:
“Wicked Style” Gift Basket – $160 Value
Includes:
“Magical Disney” Gift Basket – $78 Value
Includes:
“Level Up Fun” Gift Basket – $115 Value
Includes:
“Jack Daniel” Gift Basket – $105 Value
Includes:
“Luxury & Relaxation” Gift Basket – $292 Value
Includes:
“Magical Harry Potter” Gift Basket – $140 Value
A spellbinding collection for every Harry Potter fan—cozy drinks, sweet treats, and magical merch to bring a touch of Hogwarts home.
Includes:
“Creative Kids Fun” Gift Basket – $95 Value
Unleash imagination and creativity with this colorful collection of activities and accessories, perfect for kids who love art, fashion, and fun.
Includes:
Value: $150–$200
Includes 18 premium spice and seasoning bottles
Include:
Add a kick to every dish with this premium 18-bottle spice collection!
Value: $350
Includes:
Treat yourself from head to toe with this deluxe beauty and lifestyle bundle.
Value: $380
Includes:
Upgrade your kitchen, wardrobe, and lifestyle with this versatile $380 value gift set.
$580 Value
“Handmade Hermes-Style Key Ring – $110 Retail Value”
A beautifully crafted, Hermes-inspired key ring that combines elegance and functionality—perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your everyday essentials.
This vibrant and expressive piece by renowned artist Amber Goldhammer showcases her signature bold aesthetic. X-Tatic is a striking original work that blends acrylic and spray paint, radiating energy and emotion.
Comes with:
A powerful entry from Austin Reed’s Broken City series, this unique work combines acrylic and oil to portray the emotional texture of urban landscapes. The layered paint and evocative composition invite viewers to reflect on the resilience found in decay.
Comes with:
A luminous and textured piece by French artist Karine Langevin Kjl, Coquelicots dorés (translated: "Golden Poppies") captures delicate floral forms with a modern twist using resin on canvas. The work shimmers with light and depth, making it a striking addition to any collection.
Comes with:
Comes with:
Comes with:
Comes with:
Comes with:
Comes with:
8 Hours Private Boat Charter Fishing Adventure - $1300 Value
An Exclusive Boat Charter for Unforgettable Memories!
You might even get the chance to catch a gl;imse of sea life like dolphins and more!
Private Chef Dinner for 6 with HWoo Lee -
$10,000 Value
Enjoy an exclusive private dinner with TikTok sensation and K.S. Choi Taekwondo Black Belt alumnus, Chef HWoo Lee.
Immerse yourself in an intimate culinary experience curated by Chef HWoo Lee, a rising food content creator and former contestant on Food Network’s Chopped. A one-of-a-kind evening for six guests featuring creativity, flavor, and unforgettable moments.
Luxury Orlando Vacation Home – $7,200 Value
Donated by the Boyer Family!
Help Our School Reach Our Goal to Purchase a Van!
(This is not an auction item — it’s a Fund-a-Need opportunity.)
Goal: $35,000
All proceeds from this campaign will support the K.S. Choi Taekwondo School Van Fund. This van will provide students with safe transportation for after-school pick-ups and allow athletes to attend Taekwondo competitions both locally and out of state.
Your support helps make Taekwondo more accessible and empowers our students to continue their training, growth, and success!
