K S Choi Foundation For The Arts Inc

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K S Choi Foundation For The Arts Inc

About this event

K.S Choi TKD Martial Arts Academy Fundraising Campaign

550 Deep Valley Dr

Suite 261B, Rolling Hills Estate, CA 90274-3556

Kick Starter
$25

Help support our new Taekwondo school and future students with a meaningful contribution.

White Belt Supporter
$50

Your donation helps us build a positive and welcoming training environment for our students.

Rising Warrior
$100

Support equipment, mats, and student activities as we grow our martial arts community.

Black Belt Builder
$200

Help us create a strong foundation for discipline, confidence, and leadership through Taekwondo.

Champion Sponsor
$500

Your generous support helps improve our facility and expand opportunities for students and families.

Master Level Donor
$1,000

Make a lasting impact on our new school and help us inspire the next generation of martial artists.

Grandmaster Legacy Sponsor
$2,000

Helps support the build-out of our new academy and essential training equipment. Includes recognition on our Wall of Honor.

K.S. Choi Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Supports major facility improvements, training mats, and afterschool program development. Includes recognition on our Wall of Honor.

Hall of Honor Sponsor
$10,000

Help build the future home of our Taekwondo family and community. Your leadership-level contribution directly supports the academy’s development and long-term growth. Includes premier recognition on our Wall of Honor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!