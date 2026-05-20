K.S Choi TKD Martial Arts Academy Fundraising Campaign

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Suite 261B, Rolling Hills Estate, CA 90274-3556
Help support our new Taekwondo school and future students with a meaningful contribution.
Your donation helps us build a positive and welcoming training environment for our students.
Support equipment, mats, and student activities as we grow our martial arts community.
Help us create a strong foundation for discipline, confidence, and leadership through Taekwondo.
Your generous support helps improve our facility and expand opportunities for students and families.
Make a lasting impact on our new school and help us inspire the next generation of martial artists.
Helps support the build-out of our new academy and essential training equipment. Includes recognition on our Wall of Honor.
Supports major facility improvements, training mats, and afterschool program development. Includes recognition on our Wall of Honor.
Help build the future home of our Taekwondo family and community. Your leadership-level contribution directly supports the academy’s development and long-term growth. Includes premier recognition on our Wall of Honor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!