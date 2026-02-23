Kansas Interscholastic Cycling League

Hosted by

Kansas Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

KS Girls Riding Together - GRiT Weekend '26!

26092 Snake Farm Road

Lawrence KS 66044

NICA-Registered Student Athlete
Free

Female student athletes currently registered with a Kansas NICA team.

Friday Night OTB 101 (adults only!)
Free

Lady coaches or moms looking to brush up on mtb coach skills and earn their level 1 certification alongside other strong women! This portion will take place Friday night - more details to come.

NICA-curious Student Athlete
Free

Girls grades 5-12 interested in joining a team and learning what mountain biking with Kansas NICA is all about!

Adult Chaperone / Volunteer
Free

Attending as an adult chaperone / volunteer. No mountain bike skills required! We need plenty of help on and off the bike to make this weekend happen! Specific role signup will happen closer to the event.

NICA Coach
Free

Attending as a certified coach who can help lead group rides and act as an adult chaperone/volunteer.

Add a donation for Kansas Interscholastic Cycling League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!