KS Girls Riding Together - GRiT Weekend '26!

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About this event
Lawrence KS 66044
Female student athletes currently registered with a Kansas NICA team.
Lady coaches or moms looking to brush up on mtb coach skills and earn their level 1 certification alongside other strong women! This portion will take place Friday night - more details to come.
Girls grades 5-12 interested in joining a team and learning what mountain biking with Kansas NICA is all about!
Attending as an adult chaperone / volunteer. No mountain bike skills required! We need plenty of help on and off the bike to make this weekend happen! Specific role signup will happen closer to the event.
Attending as a certified coach who can help lead group rides and act as an adult chaperone/volunteer.
$
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