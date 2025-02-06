KSER’s 34 Anniversary & Fundraiser Party

KSER Public Radio is celebrating its 34th Anniversary. “With four NW performers: Jim Page; Blue Healers; The Porters; and a special solo performance by Clinton Fearon.” The $15 ticket that we sell in advance online will be split between 50 / 50 with the bands and KSER. You can also give a donation to KSER at this time or we will be accepting donations at the event. KSER and possibly the performers will have a table with merchandise, and please feel free to tip the performers also. The Bayside Cafe has a great menu, plus one of a kind vegan creations where if you purchase one of specials at the event $5 will go to KSER. We hope you are hungry when you arrive. We will also have a special cocktail and mocktail with $4 going to KSER with everyone one that is sold. If you don’t purchase tickets online. March 1 is the only day we will be selling tickets at the Bayside Cafe, with a suggested donation of $15 or more. The day of the event we will start excepting donations at 4:30pm when doors open. Again what we bring in from the donation for entering will be splitting it with the musicians. Please keep in mind that there are a limited amount of tickets at the door and we are expecting a sold out event. This is a family friendly event. There is no re-entry and no refund on tickets if you can’t make the event. We ask that ticket holder do their best to enter the venue by 9pm. Otherwise, if it’s a sold out event and people are waiting to enter, we may let other in and your ticket will no longer be valid with no refund. If you would like more information on the event visit KSER.org Thank you again for supporting KSER, (a local small business) The Bayside Cafe, and the musicians!! The Bayside Cafe- https://thebaysidecafe.com/ Check out the performers music and share with your friends on social media! Clinton Fearon http://www.youtube.com/user/ClintonFearon Jim Page- https://www.youtube.com/c/JimPage Blue Healers- https://youtu.be/3rzwPZwVs8c?si=ItHzfJapJ4dXoIDP The Porters- https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1A8XpfvP2Z/?mibextid=wwXIfr

KSER Public Radio is celebrating its 34th Anniversary. “With four NW performers: Jim Page; Blue Healers; The Porters; and a special solo performance by Clinton Fearon.” The $15 ticket that we sell in advance online will be split between 50 / 50 with the bands and KSER. You can also give a donation to KSER at this time or we will be accepting donations at the event. KSER and possibly the performers will have a table with merchandise, and please feel free to tip the performers also. The Bayside Cafe has a great menu, plus one of a kind vegan creations where if you purchase one of specials at the event $5 will go to KSER. We hope you are hungry when you arrive. We will also have a special cocktail and mocktail with $4 going to KSER with everyone one that is sold. If you don’t purchase tickets online. March 1 is the only day we will be selling tickets at the Bayside Cafe, with a suggested donation of $15 or more. The day of the event we will start excepting donations at 4:30pm when doors open. Again what we bring in from the donation for entering will be splitting it with the musicians. Please keep in mind that there are a limited amount of tickets at the door and we are expecting a sold out event. This is a family friendly event. There is no re-entry and no refund on tickets if you can’t make the event. We ask that ticket holder do their best to enter the venue by 9pm. Otherwise, if it’s a sold out event and people are waiting to enter, we may let other in and your ticket will no longer be valid with no refund. If you would like more information on the event visit KSER.org Thank you again for supporting KSER, (a local small business) The Bayside Cafe, and the musicians!! The Bayside Cafe- https://thebaysidecafe.com/ Check out the performers music and share with your friends on social media! Clinton Fearon http://www.youtube.com/user/ClintonFearon Jim Page- https://www.youtube.com/c/JimPage Blue Healers- https://youtu.be/3rzwPZwVs8c?si=ItHzfJapJ4dXoIDP The Porters- https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1A8XpfvP2Z/?mibextid=wwXIfr

More details...