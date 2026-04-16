KSK Class of 2006 Hui

Your annual membership supports the ongoing maintenance of the KSK Class of 2006, a 501(c)(7) organization. Benefits of membership include:





-Opportunities to network and socialize with classmates both in-person and virtually;

-Discounted entry for future KSK Class of 2006 ticketed events (e.g. future Class Nights)

-Quarterly newsletters with updates from classmates & the organization; and

-Invitation to the Annual Membership Meeting and the ability to vote and have your manaʻo heard on any business pertaining to the organization in the future.