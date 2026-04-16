KSK Class of 2006 Hui

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 31
Your annual membership supports the ongoing maintenance of the KSK Class of 2006, a 501(c)(7) organization. Benefits of membership include:
-Opportunities to network and socialize with classmates both in-person and virtually;
-Discounted entry for future KSK Class of 2006 ticketed events (e.g. future Class Nights)
-Quarterly newsletters with updates from classmates & the organization; and
-Invitation to the Annual Membership Meeting and the ability to vote and have your manaʻo heard on any business pertaining to the organization in the future.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!