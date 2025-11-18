KSU Alumni & Friends In Tampa "Breds In The Bay"

It’s time to join in on the excitement! General registration for the KSU Alumni & Friends Breds in the Bay is now open. Don’t miss your opportunity to reconnect, celebrate, and showcase your Thorobred pride. Register today to be part of an unforgettable weekend filled with tradition, networking, and fellowship.





Registration includes:

Summer Weekend Swag Bag





Kentucky Derby Themed Welcome Reception - Thursday 6/18





Juneteenth Luncheon - Friday 6/19





Official schedule of events to follow