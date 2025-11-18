KSU Alumni & Friends In Tampa "Breds In The Bay"

Hosted by
It’s time to join in on the excitement! General registration for the KSU Alumni & Friends Breds in the Bay is now open. Don’t miss your opportunity to reconnect, celebrate, and showcase your Thorobred pride. Register today to be part of an unforgettable weekend filled with tradition, networking, and fellowship.
Registration includes:
Summer Weekend Swag Bag
Kentucky Derby Themed Welcome Reception - Thursday 6/18
Juneteenth Luncheon - Friday 6/19
Official schedule of events to follow
Set sail for an unforgettable experience with KSU Alumni & Friends aboard the luxurious Yacht Starship! Enjoy an outing of fine dining, music, and breathtaking views while reconnecting with fellow Thorobreds. This exclusive dinner cruise blends elegance with fellowship, creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate our bond, traditions, and the spirit of being a Bred. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience on the water!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!