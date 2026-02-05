Emerging100 of North Metro Atlanta

Offered by

Emerging100 of North Metro Atlanta

About the memberships

KSUC100 MEMBER DUES

Membership Dues - Current Members
$350

Valid until April 27, 2027

This is for current members, assessed at $350

Membership Dues - New Class
$200

No expiration

**This option is reserved for the NEW CLASS ONLY!!!!

If you are a current member and you select this option, you will be assessed $150 to cover your remaining balance!

PAYMENT PLAN - Current Members
$87.50

No expiration

This payment plan is for current members pursuant to a more convenient pay option.


You MUST HAVE ALL Payments submitted by December 31 to be considered valid.

You MUST enroll in payment plan prior to making your payments.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpwAd1s8heCIC37P6cKpOc7a86WvO0mFPSjFKgRB45p8K7-g/viewform

PAYMENT PLAN - New Class
$50

No expiration

**This option is reserved for the NEW CLASS ONLY!!!!

If you are a current member and you select this option, you will be assessed any outstanding balances!


This payment plan is for new class members pursuant to a more convenient pay option.


You MUST HAVE ALL Payments submitted by December 31 to be considered valid.

You MUST enroll in payment plan prior to making your payments.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpwAd1s8heCIC37P6cKpOc7a86WvO0mFPSjFKgRB45p8K7-g/viewform

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