KSUC100 MEMBER DUES

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
This is for current members, assessed at $350
No expiration
**This option is reserved for the NEW CLASS ONLY!!!!
If you are a current member and you select this option, you will be assessed $150 to cover your remaining balance!
No expiration
This payment plan is for current members pursuant to a more convenient pay option.
You MUST HAVE ALL Payments submitted by December 31 to be considered valid.
You MUST enroll in payment plan prior to making your payments.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpwAd1s8heCIC37P6cKpOc7a86WvO0mFPSjFKgRB45p8K7-g/viewform
No expiration
**This option is reserved for the NEW CLASS ONLY!!!!
If you are a current member and you select this option, you will be assessed any outstanding balances!
This payment plan is for new class members pursuant to a more convenient pay option.
You MUST HAVE ALL Payments submitted by December 31 to be considered valid.
You MUST enroll in payment plan prior to making your payments.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpwAd1s8heCIC37P6cKpOc7a86WvO0mFPSjFKgRB45p8K7-g/viewform
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