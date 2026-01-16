KTEC Schools of Innovation Gala

About this event
Evening of dinner and dancing to celebrate KTEC Schools of Innovation
Evening of dinner and dancing to celebrate KTEC Schools of Innovation for 8 people
The premier partnership recognizing an organization whose leadership and investment advance innovation, education, and workforce readiness.
A leadership-level sponsorship honoring partners who spark opportunity and student success.
A meaningful sponsorship supporting KTEC's mission to educate and prepare future innovators.
Designed for organizations committed to supporting KTEC, its students, and the broader community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!