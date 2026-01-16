Kenosha Schools Of Technology Enhanced Curriculum Inc

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Kenosha Schools Of Technology Enhanced Curriculum Inc

About this event

KTEC Schools of Innovation Gala

2217 52nd St

Kenosha, WI 53140, USA

Individual
$110

Evening of dinner and dancing to celebrate KTEC Schools of Innovation

Table for 8
$800

Evening of dinner and dancing to celebrate KTEC Schools of Innovation for 8 people

Legacy Innovator Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

The premier partnership recognizing an organization whose leadership and investment advance innovation, education, and workforce readiness.

Innovation Impact Sponsor
$5,000

A leadership-level sponsorship honoring partners who spark opportunity and student success.

Inspire Tomorrow Sponsor
$2,500

A meaningful sponsorship supporting KTEC's mission to educate and prepare future innovators.

Community Innovator Sponsor
$1,250

Designed for organizations committed to supporting KTEC, its students, and the broader community.

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