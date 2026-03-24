KTH Congressional Educational & Leadership Program (CEL) - Donor Sponsorship Levels: Investing in Impact
CEL Founder Leadership Circle
$25,000
Principal partners in shaping the program in support of Palestine
Principal partners in shaping the program in support of Palestine
Congressional Leadership Circle
$15,000
Advancing youth engagement with Congress
Advancing youth engagement with Congress
Citizen Diplomacy Circle
$10,000
Advancing citizen diplomacy & global engagement
Advancing citizen diplomacy & global engagement
Future Leaders Mentorship Circle
$5,000
Empowering youth through training & mentorship
Empowering youth through training & mentorship
Emerging Leader Circle $4000
$4,000
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Emerging Leader Circle $3000
$3,000
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Emerging Leader Circle $1500
$1,500
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program
Donate any amount for Know Thy Heritage Inc.
Donate any amount for Know Thy Heritage Inc.
Add a donation for Know Thy Heritage Inc
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