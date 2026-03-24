Know Thy Heritage Inc

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Know Thy Heritage Inc

About this event

KTH Congressional Educational & Leadership Program (CEL) - Donor Sponsorship Levels: Investing in Impact

CEL Founder Leadership Circle
$25,000

Principal partners in shaping the program in support of Palestine

Congressional Leadership Circle
$15,000

Advancing youth engagement with Congress

Citizen Diplomacy Circle
$10,000

Advancing citizen diplomacy & global engagement

Future Leaders Mentorship Circle
$5,000

Empowering youth through training & mentorship

Emerging Leader Circle $4000
$4,000

Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program

Emerging Leader Circle $3000
$3,000

Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program

Emerging Leader Circle $1500
$1,500

Sponsor one participant to engage in this life-changing leadership program

Custom Donation
Pay what you can

Donate any amount for Know Thy Heritage Inc.

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