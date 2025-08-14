KU Illustration Club

Hosted by

KU Illustration Club

About this raffle

KU Illustration Club's Art Basket Raffle

1 Paint Pen Palooza
$5

Posca paint pens, Sharpie creative markers, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, Canson black mixed media pad, Canson mixed media pad, wooden canvas pack, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

5 Paint Pen Palooza
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Posca paint pens, Sharpie creative markers, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, Canson black mixed media pad, Canson mixed media pad, wooden canvas pack, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

1 Cozy Coloring
$5

Paint by sticker book, enchanted garden coloring book, Zebra mildliner brush markers, fine line pens, colored pencils, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, 3 mini notebooks, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

5 Cozy Coloring
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Paint by sticker book, enchanted garden coloring book, Zebra mildliner brush markers, fine line pens, colored pencils, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, 3 mini notebooks, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

1 Whimsical Watercolor
$5

Sakura koi pocket watercolors, Sakura gelly roll pens, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ gouache, Holbein artists’ watercolors, Holbein artist’s colored pencils, Micron pens, Canson graduate mixed media book, watercolor paper pad, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

5 Whimsical Watercolor
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Sakura koi pocket watercolors, Sakura gelly roll pens, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ gouache, Holbein artists’ watercolors, Holbein artist’s colored pencils, Micron pens, Canson graduate mixed media book, watercolor paper pad, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt

Add a donation for KU Illustration Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!