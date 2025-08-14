KU Illustration Club's Art Basket Raffle

About this raffle
Posca paint pens, Sharpie creative markers, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, Canson black mixed media pad, Canson mixed media pad, wooden canvas pack, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
Posca paint pens, Sharpie creative markers, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, Canson black mixed media pad, Canson mixed media pad, wooden canvas pack, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
Paint by sticker book, enchanted garden coloring book, Zebra mildliner brush markers, fine line pens, colored pencils, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, 3 mini notebooks, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
Paint by sticker book, enchanted garden coloring book, Zebra mildliner brush markers, fine line pens, colored pencils, Holbein artists’ colored pencils, 3 mini notebooks, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
Sakura koi pocket watercolors, Sakura gelly roll pens, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ gouache, Holbein artists’ watercolors, Holbein artist’s colored pencils, Micron pens, Canson graduate mixed media book, watercolor paper pad, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
Sakura koi pocket watercolors, Sakura gelly roll pens, Holbein acrylic gouache, Holbein artists’ gouache, Holbein artists’ watercolors, Holbein artist’s colored pencils, Micron pens, Canson graduate mixed media book, watercolor paper pad, brush pack, Hahnemühle paper sampler pack, Blick tote bag, Illustration Club hat, and Illustration Club shirt
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