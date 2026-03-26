KU Women in Law Annual Pub Night & Philanthropy Auction 2026

Negotiate some peace and quiet with this artisanal herbal tea basket from Good Earth Gatherings. Locally handcrafted just south of Lawrence, these blends are the perfect "remedy" for late-night briefing sessions.





Experience a sensory journey as you sip on the soothing brews, made with care and infused with the healing power of nature. From delicate floral blends to robust earthy "coffee" alternatives, this sampler basket is a treasure trove of delectable flavors and aromas.





Bid now for a chance to embark on an unforgettable tea adventure with the Tea Party Teas Sampler Basket. Whether you are a tea connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this collection of local artisan teas promises to captivate your taste buds and awaken your senses.





Delight in the delectable taste of nature, one sip at a time.

For more information about Good Earth Gatherings:

https://www.goodearthconnections.com/good-earth-gatherings