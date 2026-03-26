Hosted by

KU Women in Law

About this event

Sales closed

KU Women in Law Annual Pub Night & Philanthropy Auction 2026

Pick-up location

Green Hall, Lawrence, KS 66045, USA

The "Closing Statement" Collection item
The "Closing Statement" Collection
$15

Starting bid

Curated by a local book club of female Lawrence attorneys, this bundle is the ultimate antidote to 'Finals Fever.' Tucked inside a classic Atlantic Magazine tote, you’ll find a hand-picked selection of seven captivating novels—ranging from the historical depth of Horse to the thrill of The Wife Upstairs—paired with three bottles of wine to help you reach a verdict of 'Total Relaxation.' All books are gently loved and ready for their next chapter.

KU Law Homemade Keychains & Pencil Pouch item
KU Law Homemade Keychains & Pencil Pouch item
KU Law Homemade Keychains & Pencil Pouch item
KU Law Homemade Keychains & Pencil Pouch
$15

Starting bid

Bid on three gorgeous homemade pieces from Women in Law's own 1L Rep Blayne O'Connor.


For more of Blayne's work, please check out her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meanttobeeembroidery/

Prints item
Prints item
Prints
$15

Starting bid

Elm Beck (KU Law alum) – Framed custom drawings www.Elmtreeprints.com .

Sip and Savor: Tea Party Teas Sampler Basket item
Sip and Savor: Tea Party Teas Sampler Basket
$15

Starting bid

Negotiate some peace and quiet with this artisanal herbal tea basket from Good Earth Gatherings. Locally handcrafted just south of Lawrence, these blends are the perfect "remedy" for late-night briefing sessions.


Experience a sensory journey as you sip on the soothing brews, made with care and infused with the healing power of nature. From delicate floral blends to robust earthy "coffee" alternatives, this sampler basket is a treasure trove of delectable flavors and aromas.


Bid now for a chance to embark on an unforgettable tea adventure with the Tea Party Teas Sampler Basket. Whether you are a tea connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this collection of local artisan teas promises to captivate your taste buds and awaken your senses.


Delight in the delectable taste of nature, one sip at a time.

For more information about Good Earth Gatherings:

https://www.goodearthconnections.com/good-earth-gatherings

Up-Down Date Night item
Up-Down Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Up-Down – Date Night Package

Own a Piece of Soccer History: Signed KC Current Pic & Scarf item
Own a Piece of Soccer History: Signed KC Current Pic & Scarf
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the unstoppable momentum of the Kansas City Current with this exclusive memorabilia bundle. This package features a stunning photograph hand-signed by Izzy Rodriguez, a key force in the Current’s historic 2025 NWSL Shield-winning season.

Paired with the signature photo is an official KC Current scarf in the club's iconic teal—the ultimate symbol of the "Teal Rising" movement. As the Current continues to break records at CPKC Stadium, the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team, this is your chance to take home a piece of the magic that has captured the heart of Kansas City.

Ultimate Yoga Basket for 3 Lucky People item
Ultimate Yoga Basket for 3 Lucky People
$30

Starting bid

Three weeks of unlimited yoga w/3 guest passes @ Bluestem Yoga for THREE people!

  • 3 gift cards, for 3 individuals, w/ 3 guest passes per certificate, for 3 weeks of unlimited yoga. Valid until 6/15/2026
  • https://www.bluestemyoga.com/
The Kansas City Brief item
The Kansas City Brief
$30

Starting bid

Whether you’re heading to the library or the Power & Light District, do it in style. This basket is the ultimate "exhibit" of KC pride, featuring local favorites and a touch of Rock Chalk spirit. Thank you to Erin Kelley-Garrison for donating!

  • KC Snapback Hat: The perfect accessory for those "no-time-for-hair" morning classes.
  • KC Love Travel Cup: A chic $22 vessel for your caffeine or tea.
  • KC Necklace & Socks: Beautiful KC necklace and cozy socks for a "Prima Facie" look.
  • KC Coasters & KU Wood Decor: Law school desk essentials to keep your study space aesthetic.
The Duty of Care (for Yourself): The Gift of Relaxation item
The Duty of Care (for Yourself): The Gift of Relaxation
$35

Starting bid

One hour massage for one person @ Chance Massage Therapy.


For more information about Chance Massage Therapy:

https://chancemassagetherapy.amtamembers.com/

Harvestry by Hand Gift Basket item
Harvestry by Hand Gift Basket item
Harvestry by Hand Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A gift basket generously donated from Liz Bonney, owner of Harvestry by Hand featuring homemade, hand-spun goodies:

  • crotcheted wool basket
  • dark brown handspun wool
  • hand sewn needle book made of upcycled and thrifted materials
  • pot holder made from upcycled and thrifted materials
  • handspun yarn, Romney fiber,
  • handspun, hand dyed yarn
  • tote bag made from thrifted material
  • 5 books
Lawrence Leather Goods & Custom Trucker Hats item
Lawrence Leather Goods & Custom Trucker Hats item
Lawrence Leather Goods & Custom Trucker Hats
$40

Starting bid

Jewelry, leather goods, and a custom hat — for the law student who still wants to look good.

Animal Themed Basket from Shy 38 & Private Tour of Sanctuary item
Animal Themed Basket from Shy 38 & Private Tour of Sanctuary item
Animal Themed Basket from Shy 38 & Private Tour of Sanctuary
$40

Starting bid

In the world of law, we talk a lot about

"property," but at Shy 38, animals are

treated as individuals with stories.

This item includes an animal-themed

gift basket and a Private Tour for you

and one other person.


------------------------------------------

The Bigger Picture: This item highlights Shy 38’s current Kickstarter project:


Bring Barney’s Story to Life. They are working to raise $360,000 by April 5th to

purchase a larger, permanent property

and share Barney’s message of

inclusion through a new picture book.


Your participation in tonight’s Women in

Law auction helps spread the word

about this milestone for our neighbors.



Donate to Shy 38's campaign here:


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/barneyfindsafriend/bring-barneys-story-to-life?


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Res Ipsa Loquitur: The sweetness speaks for itself item
Res Ipsa Loquitur: The sweetness speaks for itself item
Res Ipsa Loquitur: The sweetness speaks for itself item
Res Ipsa Loquitur: The sweetness speaks for itself
$40

Starting bid

Small indulgences perfect for a stressed-out law student - food, açai bowls, dessert, and a little something sweet.


LFK Gems Package item
LFK Gems Package item
LFK Gems Package
$40

Starting bid

"Prairie Wind Cowboy" Equine Session item
"Prairie Wind Cowboy" Equine Session item
"Prairie Wind Cowboy" Equine Session
$40

Starting bid

This focused bundle is designed for the individual looking to make a major breakthrough. This session includes one-on-one time with a horse in a safe, supportive environment. Guided Equine Gestalt techniques to help release stress and reconnect with yourself. This session will provide you with space to reflect, reset, and restore inner balance.

  • Connection & Synergy Equine Session: A 45-minute private equine connection session. This isn't about riding; it's about using the intuitive nature of horses to improve communication, boundary-setting, and self-awareness—skills every great lawyer needs.
  • https://connectionandsynergy.com/egc-method/
The Seasoned Counsel item
The Seasoned Counsel
$45

Starting bid

Why settle for the "status quo" in your kitchen? This deluxe Salt & Sky collection features hand-mixed, small-batched flavors from Lawrence, KS. From savory Greek seasonings to comforting autumn teas, this basket has every "element" of a perfect home ritual.

  • The Spice Flight: Silver Sage, Greek Goddess, and Pumpkin spice jars.
  • The Tea Collection: Citron & Ember (Black Tea), Sugared & Fables (Unique Dessert Blend), Golden Hearth (Unique Cocoa Blend), Buzzed & Bothered (Unique BBQ Blend)
  • Soup: Soup Apothecary (Unique Soup Blend)
  • Pineapple Tea Towel
  • Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Tea Infuser: A stainless steel heart-shaped ball for the perfect steep
  • Vintage Crystal-Topped Tea Spoon
  • https://saltandskyblends.com/
Sandbar Sandollars & Swag / Bullpen (Baldwin City) item
Sandbar Sandollars & Swag / Bullpen (Baldwin City) item
Sandbar Sandollars & Swag / Bullpen (Baldwin City)
$45

Starting bid

A full evening out for two (or more!) — games, wine, and something sweet to end the night.

The Full Ceramics Experience item
The Full Ceramics Experience
$50

Starting bid

  • Sunfire Ceramics – Heart mug + sunflower dish (beautiful ceramic items to take to Sunfire Ceramics to paint) https://sunfireceramics.com/
  • Professor Brett – Beautiful handmade mugs (student picks color) crafted by Professor Brett
  • Casey Bacot – Gorgeous handmade ceramic KU vase from Communication's Department Casey Bacot.
Autographed Moody Bluebooks Collected Lyric Book item
Autographed Moody Bluebooks Collected Lyric Book
$50

Starting bid

Kindly donated from MBB founding member and Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Professor Richard Levy.

The "Special Sauce" Lucky Seb's Settlement item
The "Special Sauce" Lucky Seb's Settlement item
The "Special Sauce" Lucky Seb's Settlement
$55

Starting bid

Lucky Seb's is an "expert witness" in Asian-fusion excellence. This swag kit is perfect for the student who wants to rep a local legend or the faculty member who knows where the best dumplings are hidden.

  • Lucky Seb's $75 Gift Card: Enough for a massive feast for a group or several "pro bono" lunch runs.
  • The Swag: A signature Lucky Seb's Snapback Hat and a collection of stickers and fridge magnets.
  • The "Special Sauce": A bottle of their famous house-made sauce to elevate your own cooking.
  • The Sweetener: A selection of imported candies to round out the experience.
  • https://luckysebs.com/
It-Girl Blazer item
It-Girl Blazer
$55

Starting bid

Big on a high-end blazer generously donated from Spencer Jane (& Soxton.AI founder Logan Brown). https://spencerjane.com/

Habeas Golfus: You shall have the golf. item
Habeas Golfus: You shall have the golf. item
Habeas Golfus: You shall have the golf.
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy one round of golf At Eagle Bend for 2 people (with a golf cart)! https://lawrenceks.gov/prc/eaglebend/

Yoga & Pilates Package item
Yoga & Pilates Package item
Yoga & Pilates Package item
Yoga & Pilates Package
$55

Starting bid

The Nature Lover item
The Nature Lover
$60

Starting bid

For the nature-loving law student or faculty member who needs a little green in their life.

  • Moore Plants (Adam Moore from CSO) – Two pre-made terrariums
    • terrariums made by Green Hall's finest, Adam Moore
  • Wild Birds Unlimited – Bird feeder with fresh seed
Professor Craig's Crocheted Quilt item
Professor Craig's Crocheted Quilt
$60

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind, KU-made keepsakes from people who love this school as much as you do.

  • Professor Craig – Crocheted quilt
Amicus Curiae (Friends of the Brew) item
Amicus Curiae (Friends of the Brew) item
Amicus Curiae (Friends of the Brew) item
Amicus Curiae (Friends of the Brew)
$60

Starting bid

This bundle is ideal for a student organization, a law school clinic, or a large group of friends.

  • Fields & Ivy Brewery Tour (~$150 value): A private, guided tour for up to 15 people. This behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence’s farm-to-table brewing process includes a 10oz pour for every guest. It’s a fun social event that is perfect for team-building or a post-finals celebration. https://fieldsandivy.com/
The "Billable Hours" Bling: Worth every minute of your time. item
The "Billable Hours" Bling: Worth every minute of your time. item
The "Billable Hours" Bling: Worth every minute of your time.
$65

Starting bid

Fun (and professional) pieces to bid on!

  • K. Spencer Collective – Silver earrings + $20 gift certificate
  • Kendra Scott – Necklace & bracelet in KU colors
    • perfect graduation or game day accessory
Beer & Wine item
Beer & Wine item
Beer & Wine
$70

Starting bid

Mindfulness & Strength Training Collection item
Mindfulness & Strength Training Collection item
Mindfulness & Strength Training Collection
$75

Starting bid

Movement, mindfulness, and a little magic — for the law student or faculty member running on fumes.

  • Mud & Lotus – 60-minute Cloud Room for 2
    • expires 2/28/2027
    • https://www.mud-lotus.com/cloud-room
    • The Cloud Room is the ultimate high vibe health spa experience designed to activate all levels of your being. Includes heated jade acupressure massage bed; glowing salt chamber w/aromatherapy; sound bath lounge chair
  • Barbell Strength Weightlifting – 1-month gym & classes
Amazon & Lexis Swag item
Amazon & Lexis Swag item
Amazon & Lexis Swag
$75

Starting bid

  • LexisNexis – $100 Amazon gift card, Lexis blanket, umbrella
Erin Levy's Handmade KU Blanket item
Erin Levy's Handmade KU Blanket
$80

Starting bid

  • Erin Levy – Handmade KU blanket
Motion for a Sun-Kissed Glow item
Motion for a Sun-Kissed Glow
$80

Starting bid

Get a flawless, sun-kissed glow without the UV damage. This premium tanning bundle features high-end products from Azure Tan and Sun Bum, paired with a professional service voucher. https://sunnydazesunless.com/

  • $140 Gift Certificate to Sunny Daze Sunless
  • Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen(6 oz)
  • Azure Tan Tanning Butter (Firm & Tone formula)
  • Azure Tan Night Serum (Face repair & tan)
  • Azure Tan Sun Scrub & Exfoliating Mitt
The Gastronomic Jurisdiction (Lawrence Eats) item
The Gastronomic Jurisdiction (Lawrence Eats) item
The Gastronomic Jurisdiction (Lawrence Eats) item
The Gastronomic Jurisdiction (Lawrence Eats)
$80

Starting bid

A gift card tour of Lawrence's best restaurants — great for a faculty dinner or student celebration.

Also Lawrence Good Eats item
Also Lawrence Good Eats item
Also Lawrence Good Eats item
Also Lawrence Good Eats
$80

Starting bid

The Prima Facie Polish item
The Prima Facie Polish item
The Prima Facie Polish item
The Prima Facie Polish
$95

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a friend to fresh nails and haircuts!

3L Life Package for Success item
3L Life Package for Success item
3L Life Package for Success item
3L Life Package for Success
$100

Starting bid

  • Crystal Imaging – Gift certificate for professional headshots ($200 value)
  • Kendra Last Local Life Coach ($500.00): Four intensive 60-minute sessions. Whether you are navigating 3L stress or looking to pivot your legal career, these sessions provide the roadmap for your next big move.
  • Sacred Self – Hypnotherapy gift certificate
Home, Clean Home item
Home, Clean Home item
Home, Clean Home
$100

Starting bid

For the faculty member or 3L who finally has a real apartment — let someone else do the cleaning.

A Night at a Cabin with Horses, Bonfires, & Breakfast item
A Night at a Cabin with Horses, Bonfires, & Breakfast item
A Night at a Cabin with Horses, Bonfires, & Breakfast item
A Night at a Cabin with Horses, Bonfires, & Breakfast
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an amazing night away at Watkins C Ranch - Leavenworth County's friendliest horse ranch! (https://www.watkinscranch.net/)


This package includes:

Overnight cabin stay

2 trail rides each (on horses)

Bonfire

Breakfast (cinnamon rolls and juice)


For friends or couples! Happy bidding!


** From the owner: If you don't win this experience, the ranch is a small business and would love to invite new people.

If anyone is looking for a part time job, the ranch is hiring trail guides for spring, summer and fall. They are also looking for volunteers for same time frame.**

The Ultimate Kickback Package (Dessert Truck & More) item
The Ultimate Kickback Package (Dessert Truck & More) item
The Ultimate Kickback Package (Dessert Truck & More)
$100

Starting bid

Whether you are planning a night with the girls, a night with the boys, or a night in with bae, enjoy bidding on this ultimate kickback package! Package includes:

  • Torched Goodness – $250 Dessert Truck Party
    • The party includes our truck, staffing & 3 flavors of Crème Brûlée for up to 15 guests.
    • Additional desserts can be purchased for $5 each.
    • The truck will stay at your Lawrence home or business for 30 minutes.
    • Expires May 1, 2026
    • https://www.torchedgoodness.com/
  • $50 Gift Card – The Rad Platter (homemade charcuterie boards)
The Homeowner's Dream item
The Homeowner's Dream item
The Homeowner's Dream
$115

Starting bid

  • All City Lawn & Landscape – $150 certificate
  • All City Lawn & Landscape – $75 certificate
  • Sue Bee's Cleaning – 3-hour cleaning ($105 value, expires May 2027)
The Joint Venture: Friends Retreat (FarmHer) item
The Joint Venture: Friends Retreat (FarmHer) item
The Joint Venture: Friends Retreat (FarmHer) item
The Joint Venture: Friends Retreat (FarmHer)
$150

Starting bid

This high-impact collection is the ultimate "group buy" for a clinic, a student organization, or a close-knit group of friends. It combines professional growth with unforgettable local experiences, making it the crown jewel of the auction’s social offerings. https://www.farmherstable.com/

  • FarmHer – Full experience package
    • FarmHer’s Table Dinner for Four (4 people):
    • A true farm-to-fork experience. All of the ingredients in each meal can be grown right on the farm, celebrating local agriculture and the care that goes into every bite.This shared dining experience includes:
    •  Four fresh salads made with seasonal ingredients
    • Two artisanal wood-fired FarmHer’s Table pizzas
    •  Two sides of warm breadsticks for the table
    •  Four desserts to sweeten the evening
    • Four adult beverages to enjoy together
    • Two Pizza Club Memberships
The Homeowner's Dream (2) item
The Homeowner's Dream (2) item
The Homeowner's Dream (2)
$200

Starting bid

Major home services — lawn care all season and a full year of HVAC peace of mind. This Homeowner's Dream package includes:

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!