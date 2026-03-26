KU Women in Law Annual Pub Night & Philanthropy Auction 2026

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Curated by a local book club of female Lawrence attorneys, this bundle is the ultimate antidote to 'Finals Fever.' Tucked inside a classic Atlantic Magazine tote, you’ll find a hand-picked selection of seven captivating novels—ranging from the historical depth of Horse to the thrill of The Wife Upstairs—paired with three bottles of wine to help you reach a verdict of 'Total Relaxation.' All books are gently loved and ready for their next chapter.
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Bid on three gorgeous homemade pieces from Women in Law's own 1L Rep Blayne O'Connor.
For more of Blayne's work, please check out her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meanttobeeembroidery/
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Negotiate some peace and quiet with this artisanal herbal tea basket from Good Earth Gatherings. Locally handcrafted just south of Lawrence, these blends are the perfect "remedy" for late-night briefing sessions.
Experience a sensory journey as you sip on the soothing brews, made with care and infused with the healing power of nature. From delicate floral blends to robust earthy "coffee" alternatives, this sampler basket is a treasure trove of delectable flavors and aromas.
Bid now for a chance to embark on an unforgettable tea adventure with the Tea Party Teas Sampler Basket. Whether you are a tea connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this collection of local artisan teas promises to captivate your taste buds and awaken your senses.
Delight in the delectable taste of nature, one sip at a time.
For more information about Good Earth Gatherings:
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Up-Down – Date Night Package
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Celebrate the unstoppable momentum of the Kansas City Current with this exclusive memorabilia bundle. This package features a stunning photograph hand-signed by Izzy Rodriguez, a key force in the Current’s historic 2025 NWSL Shield-winning season.
Paired with the signature photo is an official KC Current scarf in the club's iconic teal—the ultimate symbol of the "Teal Rising" movement. As the Current continues to break records at CPKC Stadium, the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team, this is your chance to take home a piece of the magic that has captured the heart of Kansas City.
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Three weeks of unlimited yoga w/3 guest passes @ Bluestem Yoga for THREE people!
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Whether you’re heading to the library or the Power & Light District, do it in style. This basket is the ultimate "exhibit" of KC pride, featuring local favorites and a touch of Rock Chalk spirit. Thank you to Erin Kelley-Garrison for donating!
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One hour massage for one person @ Chance Massage Therapy.
For more information about Chance Massage Therapy:
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A gift basket generously donated from Liz Bonney, owner of Harvestry by Hand featuring homemade, hand-spun goodies:
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Jewelry, leather goods, and a custom hat — for the law student who still wants to look good.
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In the world of law, we talk a lot about
"property," but at Shy 38, animals are
treated as individuals with stories.
This item includes an animal-themed
gift basket and a Private Tour for you
and one other person.
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The Bigger Picture: This item highlights Shy 38’s current Kickstarter project:
Bring Barney’s Story to Life. They are working to raise $360,000 by April 5th to
purchase a larger, permanent property
and share Barney’s message of
inclusion through a new picture book.
Your participation in tonight’s Women in
Law auction helps spread the word
about this milestone for our neighbors.
Donate to Shy 38's campaign here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/barneyfindsafriend/bring-barneys-story-to-life?
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Cnqx0gGRSASRnB08hYQFcCRGEhWW4Ul1JUUNQ_aem_DYf_3H4y3SAC265T4Rs6BQ
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Small indulgences perfect for a stressed-out law student - food, açai bowls, dessert, and a little something sweet.
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This focused bundle is designed for the individual looking to make a major breakthrough. This session includes one-on-one time with a horse in a safe, supportive environment. Guided Equine Gestalt techniques to help release stress and reconnect with yourself. This session will provide you with space to reflect, reset, and restore inner balance.
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Why settle for the "status quo" in your kitchen? This deluxe Salt & Sky collection features hand-mixed, small-batched flavors from Lawrence, KS. From savory Greek seasonings to comforting autumn teas, this basket has every "element" of a perfect home ritual.
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A full evening out for two (or more!) — games, wine, and something sweet to end the night.
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Kindly donated from MBB founding member and Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Professor Richard Levy.
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Lucky Seb's is an "expert witness" in Asian-fusion excellence. This swag kit is perfect for the student who wants to rep a local legend or the faculty member who knows where the best dumplings are hidden.
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Big on a high-end blazer generously donated from Spencer Jane (& Soxton.AI founder Logan Brown). https://spencerjane.com/
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Enjoy one round of golf At Eagle Bend for 2 people (with a golf cart)! https://lawrenceks.gov/prc/eaglebend/
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For the nature-loving law student or faculty member who needs a little green in their life.
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One-of-a-kind, KU-made keepsakes from people who love this school as much as you do.
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This bundle is ideal for a student organization, a law school clinic, or a large group of friends.
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Fun (and professional) pieces to bid on!
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Movement, mindfulness, and a little magic — for the law student or faculty member running on fumes.
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Get a flawless, sun-kissed glow without the UV damage. This premium tanning bundle features high-end products from Azure Tan and Sun Bum, paired with a professional service voucher. https://sunnydazesunless.com/
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A gift card tour of Lawrence's best restaurants — great for a faculty dinner or student celebration.
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Treat yourself and a friend to fresh nails and haircuts!
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For the faculty member or 3L who finally has a real apartment — let someone else do the cleaning.
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Enjoy an amazing night away at Watkins C Ranch - Leavenworth County's friendliest horse ranch! (https://www.watkinscranch.net/)
This package includes:
Overnight cabin stay
2 trail rides each (on horses)
Bonfire
Breakfast (cinnamon rolls and juice)
For friends or couples! Happy bidding!
** From the owner: If you don't win this experience, the ranch is a small business and would love to invite new people.
If anyone is looking for a part time job, the ranch is hiring trail guides for spring, summer and fall. They are also looking for volunteers for same time frame.**
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Whether you are planning a night with the girls, a night with the boys, or a night in with bae, enjoy bidding on this ultimate kickback package! Package includes:
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This high-impact collection is the ultimate "group buy" for a clinic, a student organization, or a close-knit group of friends. It combines professional growth with unforgettable local experiences, making it the crown jewel of the auction’s social offerings. https://www.farmherstable.com/
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Major home services — lawn care all season and a full year of HVAC peace of mind. This Homeowner's Dream package includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!