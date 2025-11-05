Hosted by

KUAC Friends Group

About this event

Sales closed

KUAC Holiday Auction

Pick-up location

1718 Tanana Drive, Suite 202

Gourmet Steak Dinner for 6 from Tommy G's (FMV $2500) item
Gourmet Steak Dinner for 6 from Tommy G's (FMV $2500) item
Gourmet Steak Dinner for 6 from Tommy G's (FMV $2500)
$1,250

Starting bid

Host an incredible steak dinner for six in your very own home with:

  • the best steaks in Fairbanks, cooked perfectly by Fairbanks’s own Tommy G!
  • a gourmet side dish, bread, and a dessert cooked in Dutch ovens by awesome community supporters Cathie Harms Tordoff and Debbie Wilbur!

You and your friends can relax and enjoy one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted – and the work is done for you!


The next best opportunity for a dinner like this would involve flying to LA, Chicago, or New York to a five-star steakhouse.


Master Meat Cutter, nationally recognized chef, and owner of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage, Tom Gross, will cut and choose six Prime Certified Angus beef steaks, come to your house and cook them to order for you and five others on your stove or on your own grill.


Steak isn't the only thing on the menu. Dutch Oven Chefs Cathie Harms Tordoff and Debra Wilbur will bring their equipment and bake a vegetable side dish, a bread, and a dessert (selected by you) to serve to your guests.


Each of the cooks will answer all of your questions and help you learn as much (or as little) as you wish about your meal.


Date, time, and selection of side dish & dessert to be arranged in advance.

This is a world class opportunity and sure to be an amazing experience!

2-night Cabin or Yurt Stay at Avens Alaska (FMV $1040) item
2-night Cabin or Yurt Stay at Avens Alaska (FMV $1040) item
2-night Cabin or Yurt Stay at Avens Alaska (FMV $1040) item
2-night Cabin or Yurt Stay at Avens Alaska (FMV $1040)
$520

Starting bid

Get ready to embark on the ultimate Alaskan adventure with our exclusive auction item: a two-night premium getaway to Avens Alaska in the breathtaking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park! This is the place where epic photos are taken and legendary stories are made.


Nestled in the heart of America’s largest national park, you and up to three of your closest adventurers (or simply the people you can tolerate for two nights) will have the chance to choose between a cozy cabin or a yurt (because who doesn’t want to say they’ve slept in a yurt)?


For summer guests (late May to late September), enjoy the luxury of ensuite plumbing, a rare commodity in the Alaskan wilds! Winter guests, never fear, you’ll have access to the plumbed washrooms in the main lodge. Because nothing says winter adventure like a brisk walk to the facilities!


Need a break from wrestling grizzlies or befriending moose? You can savor local culinary delights with meals available for purchase. And good news for pet lovers: bring your furry friends along (with preapproval and a cleaning fee) to join the Alaskan escapade!


Bid now, and prepare for a trip filled with stunning landscapes, unforgettable memories, and just the right amount of wilderness-induced humility. Wrangell-St. Elias is calling - are you ready to answer?

3-Night Stay at Valle Verde Ranch (FMV $725) item
3-Night Stay at Valle Verde Ranch (FMV $725) item
3-Night Stay at Valle Verde Ranch (FMV $725) item
3-Night Stay at Valle Verde Ranch (FMV $725)
$363

Starting bid

Bid high for this one -- it's a sweet historic desert escape. 🌵


Enjoy a 3-night stay in the Casita at Valle Verde Ranch in Tubac, Arizona (space available in May, June, July or August).


The Casita sits on the grounds of a lovingly restored 1938 adobe ranch house, so you get that old-school Southwest feel with modern comfort: cozy bedroom and sitting area, private bath, and access to the shady mesquite bosque, birds flitting through the trees, and a seasonal pool and hot tub for cooling off after a day out.


Tubac is a relaxed, artsy village just down the road -- packed with galleries, local restaurants, and rich history, plus easy access to the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail and great birding along the Santa Cruz River. Evenings bring big starry skies and quiet desert air.

2-night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids (FMV $890) item
2-night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids (FMV $890) item
2-night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids (FMV $890) item
2-night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids (FMV $890)
$445

Starting bid

Attention, relaxation warriors and adventure aficionados! Get ready for your ticket to bliss with this 2-Night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids! You’re in for a treat in one of our cozy rooms with a view. Choose between Room 2 or Room 4, both guaranteed to spark joy and envy from your social media followers!


Breakfast Included: Wake up to a delicious homemade breakfast for two each morning, lovingly prepared in our cozy lodge restaurant. Imagine savoring fresh coffee and mouthwatering bites while admiring the views that would make even the best postcard jealous!


Your Experience Awaits: Prepare to unwind in the tranquil embrace of the Alaska Range. Here’s what you can look forward to:

  • Cozy Up by the Fire: Our inviting dining room is just begging for you to grab a blanket, some hot cocoa, and maybe a good book (or just your phone for scrolling).
  • Breathtaking Mountain Views: Who needs wallpaper when you’ve got nature’s artwork outside? Snap a few pics of those epic mountain vistas to elevate your Instagram game to legendary status.
  • Explore Scenic Trails: Lace up your hiking boots or your snowshoes and hit the scenic trails right in our backyard. Don’t worry, you can always proclaim that you “explored” just by walking to the path, we won’t tell!
  • Relax in Our Sauna: Our sauna is available nightly for those who desire a little extra R&R. Soothe your muscles, detoxify your worries, and contemplate life's greatest mysteries - like what flavor of s'mores to make next.

Whether you're seeking gripping adventures or just a chance to kick back and rejuvenate, your time at The Lodge at Black Rapids promises to be unforgettable. Don’t let this opportunity drift away like a leaf on the wind! Bid now and unlock a getaway that will leave you yearning for more Alaskan magic!

1-Hour Discovery Flight in a Super Cub (FMV $400) item
1-Hour Discovery Flight in a Super Cub (FMV $400) item
1-Hour Discovery Flight in a Super Cub (FMV $400)
$200

Starting bid

Take to the skies with Alaska Tailwheel pilot Chris Miller for an unforgettable 1-hour instructional Discovery Flight in one of Alaska’s toughest and most agile aircraft, the Piper Super Cub! This experience is good for 1–2 people. Choose approximately 30 minutes each for two passengers (one passenger per flight), or a single 60-minute flight for one person.

Depending on the season, you may fly on wheels, floats, or skis. Weather permitting, your customized flight might include soaring over downtown Fairbanks, tracing the winding path of the Tanana River, or exploring historical mining areas from above.

Chris Miller has flown tailwheel aircraft for 30 years, and has been a certified flight instructor based at Fairbanks International Airport since 2019. Alaska Tailwheel's Super Cubs are a beloved part of the Riverboat Discovery experience each summer.

Baby Reindeer Visit at Running Reindeer Ranch (FMV $190) item
Baby Reindeer Visit at Running Reindeer Ranch (FMV $190) item
Baby Reindeer Visit at Running Reindeer Ranch (FMV $190) item
Baby Reindeer Visit at Running Reindeer Ranch (FMV $190)
$95

Starting bid

Enjoy a private reindeer calf visit in May at Running Reindeer Ranch. You'll spend 30 magical minutes up close with amazingly cute baby reindeer--watch them nibble lichen, wobble on their long legs, and show off their quirky personalities--followed by our signature guided walk through the birch and spruce forest with the reindeer herd.

Running Reindeer Ranch is a family-run gem just outside Fairbanks where guests walk with the reindeer (not behind them), learn about these incredible Arctic-adapted animals, and experience the boreal forest in full spring awakening.

Cost: your winning bid
Time with the calves: priceless

Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Summer Tour for 2 (FMV $370) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Summer Tour for 2 (FMV $370) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Summer Tour for 2 (FMV $370) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Summer Tour for 2 (FMV $370)
$185

Starting bid

From June through October, experience mushing on wheels! This unique spin on an old tradition allows these sled dogs to stay active all year long. Riding on a comfortable UTV makes for a fun and safe experience for participants of all ages!


In addition to taking the ride with the dogs, this wheeled mushing tour also includes a ton of hands-on time with the Black Spruce Dog Sledding pack, including a lesson in how to harness and hook up the team. You’ll also hear stories of long-distance race adventures from Yukon Quest and Iditarod veterans, Jeff and KattiJo Deeter. The ideal activity for your summertime out-of-town visitors.


Winners will also receive a set of Black Spruce Dog Sledding playing cards and a set of two mugs, perfect keepsakes for this amazing Alaskan activity!

LARS Swag Bag & Private Tour (FMV $355) item
LARS Swag Bag & Private Tour (FMV $355) item
LARS Swag Bag & Private Tour (FMV $355) item
LARS Swag Bag & Private Tour (FMV $355)
$178

Starting bid

Ever wanted to hang out with some extraordinary Alaskan critters and look good while doing it? Well, buckle up, because LARS (that's Large Animal Research Station for those not in the know) is rolling out the red carpet for YOU!


We're offering a fabulous swag package that includes a comfy hoodie (perfect for those “I just found out I’m a musk ox researcher” vibes), a stash of cool stickers to bedazzle your laptop or fridge, and other delightful surprises that you might just want to hide from your friends (they’ll try to steal them).


But wait, there's more! You and up to 14 of your closest pals will score a one-hour private tour of LARS. Yes, you heard that right! You can frolic amongst the large and lovable creatures of the station. Whether you choose to visit in the winter (when the animals are not using the chill as an excuse for hibernation) or during the summer (when they’re more prone to show off their sunbathing skills), this tour is bound to be memorable.


Key Details:

  • Winter tours: Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday at 4 PM (when a guide is available and the daylight is on your side)!
  • Summer tours: Most days at 11 AM or 1 PM (same guide availability deal applies, don't worry).

Don't miss your chance to strut your stuff in LARS gear while embarking on an adventure that’s absolutely not for the faint of heart (or those who are afraid of adorable large animals). Bid now, and let the animal fun begin! 🦙✨

Last Frontier Mushing Co-op - 1-hour Day Tour (FMV $370) item
Last Frontier Mushing Co-op - 1-hour Day Tour (FMV $370) item
Last Frontier Mushing Co-op - 1-hour Day Tour (FMV $370) item
Last Frontier Mushing Co-op - 1-hour Day Tour (FMV $370)
$185

Starting bid

Step into the soul of the Last Frontier on an unforgettable mushing journey along a historic stretch of the legendary Yukon Quest 1,000-mile race trail. This one-hour artisan dog sledding experience is designed for those seeking a richly immersive, slow-paced yet thrilling winter adventure.


Begin your tour by meeting the stars of the show; a team of Last Frontier's affectionate Alaskan Huskies. Snap a few husky selfies, give belly rubs, and get to know your team before settling into your enclosed, cushioned sled, wrapped in reindeer hides and warm quilts.


Then, the magic begins! Your private guide and canine team will whisk you through a pristine winter wonderland of snow-laden black spruce, frozen ponds, and glistening tundra. Whether you're bathed in the golden light of an arctic sunrise or kissed by a rose-colored sunset, the scenery will leave you breathless.


Halfway through, you'll take a pause on a quiet frozen lake to let the dogs roll joyfully in the snow. It’s your chance to stretch your legs, soak in the stillness, and capture frame-worthy photos with your team and the breathtaking landscape.


After your ride, step into the cozy warmth of an authentic Mongolian yurt. Melt your frozen eyelashes by the crackling wood stove, and thaw your toes as the glow of your adventure lingers.

This is more than a tour—it’s an experience that stirs the soul, honors tradition, and leaves lasting paw prints on your heart.

Film Set Experience with UAF Theatre and Film (FMV $0) item
Film Set Experience with UAF Theatre and Film (FMV $0) item
Film Set Experience with UAF Theatre and Film (FMV $0) item
Film Set Experience with UAF Theatre and Film (FMV $0)
$100

Starting bid

Ever wanted a chance to make movie magic? With this experience you will join the UAF Department of Theatre and Film production team as they create a narrative short film set in Fairbanks! The winning bidder will either be given a role as a featured extra, or join the filmmakers in the camera department for the day!


Experience led by Professor Maya Salganek, Chair of the Department of Theatre and Film. Filming will take place in mid-February, 2026. 

For questions please contact 907-474-5950. 

Goat Tour for Six at Photon Farm (FMV $250) item
Goat Tour for Six at Photon Farm (FMV $250) item
Goat Tour for Six at Photon Farm (FMV $250) item
Goat Tour for Six at Photon Farm (FMV $250)
$125

Starting bid

Get ready to sweeten your day with an unforgettable experience at Photon Farm! Bid now for a delightful tour for up to six people that promises fun, facts, and, of course, cookies - because what’s a tour without snacks?


This glorious package includes a charming tour of Photon Farm, where you’ll witness the magic of nature in action. Not only will you learn a thing or two, but you'll also get to indulge in the sweet taste of our famous Birch Syrup Cookies afterward, which are scientifically proven to make your taste buds dance with joy!


Your experience comes complete with a friendly warning: blackouts and adorable kids ahead! The tour can be scheduled at your convenience with a few little exceptions. We do have blackout dates from January 28 to February 7, April 3-5, and April 24 to May 7. We anticipate the arrival of Photon Farm's first kids in early March, so we suggest scheduling your adventure no earlier than mid-March. After all, who can resist the charm of baby goats? (Also please note, the road may get a bit temperamental during April due to breakup, making it a bumpy ride.)


This tour is a unique opportunity to connect with nature, learn about Photon Farm operations, and satisfy your sweet tooth, all while enjoying great company. So grab your friends, family, or anyone who could use a little sugar-coated fun and bid your way to an unforgettable day at Photon Farm! It's time to treat yourself and those you cherish to an experience that's sure to be syrupy sweet!

Great Alaskan Bowl Co. Private Tour & Ornaments (FMV $300) item
Great Alaskan Bowl Co. Private Tour & Ornaments (FMV $300) item
Great Alaskan Bowl Co. Private Tour & Ornaments (FMV $300) item
Great Alaskan Bowl Co. Private Tour & Ornaments (FMV $300)
$150

Starting bid

Gather your friends and gear up for a unique experience with this exclusive offering from the Great Alaskan Bowl Company! Get ready for a behind-the-scenes, hands-on tour for 6-8 people that promises to be as entertaining as it is educational. See how these iconic Alaskan bowls are crafted and discover the artistry behind each piece!


As a special holiday treat, each participant will receive a personalized holiday ornament to commemorate the experience, a keepsake that will add an extra sparkle to your festivities.


This tour is a perfect outing for those who appreciate craftsmanship, love learning new things, or simply want an unforgettable Alaskan adventure with some unique souvenirs to boot. Bid now and prepare for a day of fun, creativity, and festive cheer!

Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Winter Tour for 2 (FMV $290) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Winter Tour for 2 (FMV $290) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Winter Tour for 2 (FMV $290) item
Black Spruce Dog Sledding - Winter Tour for 2 (FMV $290)
$145

Starting bid

Experience the only tag-sledding tour in Fairbanks! Tag-sledding gives you the thrill of mushing, without the stress of controlling an excited dog team. Switch positions with your companion, so you can each try sitting in, and riding the runners of, your individual dog sled.


Your tour also includes a lesson in how to harness and hook up the dogs – another experience you will only get at Black Spruce! Perfect for a couple, best friends, or a parent and their teen.


Winners will also receive a set of Black Spruce Dog Sledding playing cards and a set of two mugs, perfect keepsakes for this amazing Alaskan activity!

Tour and Tasting at Fairbanks Distilling Company (FMV $220) item
Tour and Tasting at Fairbanks Distilling Company (FMV $220) item
Tour and Tasting at Fairbanks Distilling Company (FMV $220) item
Tour and Tasting at Fairbanks Distilling Company (FMV $220)
$110

Starting bid

Get ready to unleash your inner mixologist with this dazzling auction item: a VIP tour for up to 10 of your best pals at the legendary Fairbanks Distilling Company! That’s right, gather your crew and get ready to sip, swirl, and savor your way through the craft distilling experience of a lifetime, all while impressively avoiding the word “connoisseur.”


This experience includes an exclusive tour of the distillery, where you’ll discover the magic behind your favorite spirits. Plus, everyone gets to enjoy a craft cocktail tailored just for them. That’s ten cocktails, folks! Ten opportunities to tell your friends how you "totally know the difference between gin and vodka now."


And speaking of cocktails, let’s dive into what makes Fairbanks Distilling so special:


68 Below Potato Vodka – Made with delicious Yukon Gold potatoes (with many coming from the local Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge) and Fox spring water. This vodka is the Evander Holyfield of smoothness: a true ultra-smooth sipping experience that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about vodka!


Kate's Showgirl Gin – A delicate gem in the world of spirits that resists the urge to be an over-the-top juniper bomb like so many of its craft counterparts. This gin is light on the Alaskan-picked juniper and made 100% in Old City Hall, ensuring a refined taste without any GNS interference. A must-have favorite for those who appreciate a bit of elegance with their botanicals!


ET Barnette's Golden Rum – This isn’t your average rum, oh no! Made with classic rum ingredients like cane, molasses, and brown sugar, it takes a delightful dive into local flavors with birch syrup to give it an incredible nose and a taste that lingers like a great vacation memory on your palate.


So, gather your drinking buddies (or those you’ve promised not to judge for their pineapple pizza choices), and get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of spirits! Cheers to good times, new flavors, and not having to clean up after. Bid now to lock in your spot for a spirited adventure that will leave you talking about it for years to come!

Handmade Sweater by KUAC GM Gretchen Gordon (FMV $800) item
Handmade Sweater by KUAC GM Gretchen Gordon (FMV $800) item
Handmade Sweater by KUAC GM Gretchen Gordon (FMV $800) item
Handmade Sweater by KUAC GM Gretchen Gordon (FMV $800)
$400

Starting bid

Ever dreamt of sporting a sweater that's as unique as your trekking stories? Here’s your golden opportunity! Up for bid is a luxury item: a custom-made lopapeysa (Icelandic for wool sweater) crafted by none other than the General Manager of KUAC, Gretchen Gordon


The lucky winner will enjoy the rare privilege of having Gretchen, known for putting her heart and soul into KUAC, dedicate her talents and time on her needles to craft this heirloom piece just for you! 


Imagine yourself rocking this cozy beauty on the trails—guaranteed to keep you warm while you trek cross country, or sip cocoa from your favorite KUAC mug by the fire. Perfect for outdoor adventures or simply snuggling up with your favorite book, this sweater is not just a fashion statement; it’s a ticket to warmth and style all in one.

 

Don’t miss out on being the lucky one to own this custom creation. Bid now, and let the sweater do the talking!

Ultimate Car Care Package (FMV $725) item
Ultimate Car Care Package (FMV $725)
$365

Starting bid

Rev up your engines for the Ultimate Car Care Package from Splash and Dash! This incredible offering includes a full detailing service and 12 months of premium car washes, ensuring your vehicle stays spotless and shining like new all year round!

Here’s what you’ll get:

  • Full Detailing Service: Kick off your car care journey with a comprehensive detailing session that leaves no nook or cranny untouched. From the sparkling exterior to the meticulously cleaned interior, your car will feel like it just rolled off the assembly line!
  • 12 Months of Premium Car Washes: Keep your car looking its best with a full year of premium washes at Splash and Dash! Enjoy the joy of having a clean, fresh ride every month. After all, who doesn’t love the feeling of slipping into a spotless vehicle?

This Car Care Package is perfect for those who take pride in their ride and want to maintain that “just detailed” look without the hassle. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic package and give your vehicle the pampering it deserves!

Brush Up Your Smile Basket (FMV $375) item
Brush Up Your Smile Basket (FMV $375) item
Brush Up Your Smile Basket (FMV $375)
$185

Starting bid

Attention all dental devotees and hygiene heroes! Are you ready to transform your morning routine from mundane to magnificent? Get your hands on our "Brush Up Your Smile Basket" courtesy of Dr. Phyllis Pendergrast and Dr. Hannah Summerfelt!


This fabulous faux wicker wonder is crammed with all the dental delights you never knew you needed (but now can’t live without). Here’s what’s included in this treasure trove of toothy triumph:

  • 2-Pack of Sonicare Toothbrushes: Get ready to blast away plaque like it’s a dirty secret! These powerhouses will have your pearly whites shimmering brighter than Rudolph’s nose.
  • 2-Pack of Sonicare Water Flossers: Forget tedious string flossing — water flossing is the modern wave (pun very much intended)! These bad boys will make your mouth feel fresh like a winter wonderland.
  • One Year’s Worth of Replacement Toothbrush Heads: Because burnt out toothbrushes are so last year! Keep those brushers fresh so you can smoothly glide through the year, one brush stroke at a time.
  • Two Large Bottles of Therabreath Mouthwash: Fresh from our hygienist Sarah’s top-secret stash, this mouthwash will have your breath smelling so good that you could sing Christmas carols in someone’s face!
  • A Year’s Worth of Cocofloss in Fun Holiday Flavors: Yes, you read that right! Flossing has never been this festive and fun! Say goodbye to boring mint and hello to flavor explosions that turn your flossing sessions into a party.

With this glorious basket, you'll be smiling brighter and feeling fresher than ever. Bid now and let the good times (and great smiles) roll!

Pastel Painting of Your Furry Friend (FMV $250) item
Pastel Painting of Your Furry Friend (FMV $250) item
Pastel Painting of Your Furry Friend (FMV $250) item
Pastel Painting of Your Furry Friend (FMV $250)
$125

Starting bid

Attention all art lovers and animal aficionados! Here's your chance to snag a unique masterpiece: a framed pastel drawing of your favorite critter by the incredibly talented up-and-coming artist Aldona Jonaitis! Valued at $250, this is more than just wall decor; it’s a delightful tribute to your beloved furry, feathered, or scaly friend that will bring joy to your space!


Imagine having a stunning, one-of-a-kind portrayal of your pet or favorite animal hanging in your home, capturing their essence and charm with every stroke. Whether it’s a whiskered cat, a loyal dog, or even that quirky hedgehog you can’t stop gushing about, Aldona will transform your chosen critter into a vibrant pastel masterpiece that truly pops!


Beyond being a stunning addition to your decor, this artwork is bound to spark countless conversations and make you the envy of all your friends (and perhaps your pets, too). Everyone is going to want to know where you found such a fantastic piece!


Don’t let this opportunity to celebrate your furry friends pass you by. Bid now and allow Aldona Jonaitis to create a personalized piece of art that reflects the love and admiration you have for your favorite critter! Your walls will be grateful, and so will your heart!

Premium Car Care Package (FMV $635) item
Premium Car Care Package (FMV $635) item
Premium Car Care Package (FMV $635)
$315

Starting bid

Get ready to give your beloved car a premium pampering experience with this fabulous Premium Car Care Package from Street Sounds and Splash and Dash! This is the perfect duo for any car lover who wants their vehicle to shine inside and out.


Here’s what you can expect:

  • Professional Detailing by Street Sounds: Kick off the car care experience with a thorough interior and exterior detailing from the experts at Street Sounds. They'll work their magic, ensuring your car looks and feels like it just rolled off the showroom floor!
  • Monthly Premium Car Wash from Splash and Dash: Once your car is ridiculously clean, keep it that way with a monthly premium car wash from Splash and Dash! Enjoy the convenience of having a sparkling clean ride every month, effortlessly maintaining that fresh and polished look.

This Car Care Package is the perfect gift for yourself or the car enthusiast in your life. Don’t miss this chance to make your vehicle the envy of the neighborhood! Bid now and let the car pampering begin!

Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm (FMV $180) item
Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm (FMV $180) item
Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm (FMV $180)
$90

Starting bid

Calling all green thumbs and garden enthusiasts! Get ready to dig into this fabulous Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm that’s bursting with goodies that will make your garden dreams come true! Valued at $180, this delightful basket is the perfect combination of everything you need to cultivate your own botanical paradise.

Here’s what’s in store for you:

  • Five Packets of Calypso Saved Seed: These aren’t just any seeds; they’re lovingly saved and packed, giving you the chance to grow vibrant flowers, hearty veggies, or whatever your heart desires. Get ready to show off your growing skills and maybe even surprise yourself with a green thumb you never knew you had!
  • Calypso Herb Blend: This delightful mix is like a flavor party in a pouch, featuring a harmonious combination of fresh, handcrafted herbs that will elevate any dish to gourmet status. Whether you're seasoning a sizzling steak, enhancing your favorite veggies, or sprinkling it over a cozy pasta dish, this blend adds that special touch that keeps your taste buds dancing.
  • A Hand-Turned/Burned Wooden Plate: Adding a touch of rustic charm to your home! This beautiful wooden plate is a piece of art in itself, perfect for serving your homegrown veggies, displaying snacks, or showcasing your gardening triumphs.
  • A 2026 Plant Sale Gift Certificate for $50: Save the Date: Monday, May 25, 2026! Plan ahead and get excited about purchasing even more plants to further enhance your garden venture. The possibilities are endless, and your garden will be forever grateful!

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting your journey into the world of plants, this Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm is sure to bring joy, nourishment, and a dash of creativity to your gardening endeavors. So don’t wait! Bid now and get ready to cultivate a garden that will have everyone asking for your secret!


Custom Cake for 12 by cake artist Aldona Jonaitis (FMV $150) item
Custom Cake for 12 by cake artist Aldona Jonaitis (FMV $150) item
Custom Cake for 12 by cake artist Aldona Jonaitis (FMV $150) item
Custom Cake for 12 by cake artist Aldona Jonaitis (FMV $150)
$75

Starting bid

Calling all sweet-toothed enthusiasts and cake aficionados! Here’s your chance to bid on a one-of-a-kind delight: a custom cake for 12 people crafted by the incredibly talented cake artist Aldona Jonaitis! This is not just any cake; it’s a masterpiece that will not only satisfy your cravings but also become the crown jewel of your next gathering!


This bespoke cake can be tailored to your wildest dreams! Whether you’re envisioning a whimsical birthday bash, an elegant wedding celebration, or just a Tuesday that needs a bit more frosting, your cake will not only look fabulous but taste like a slice of heaven thanks to Aldona’s expertise.


Imagine the smiles (and perhaps some happy tears) as you unveil this sweet creation to your friends and family. They’ll be talking about this cake long after their last bite - and isn’t that the goal?


So why wait for a special occasion? Treat yourself and your loved ones to a cake that embodies uniqueness, deliciousness, and artistry. Get ready to bid and secure a sweet experience that’s bound to add a sprinkle of joy to any occasion! Your future self will thank you, and so will your taste buds!


6 Premium Car Wash Package (FMV $180) item
6 Premium Car Wash Package (FMV $180)
$90

Starting bid

Get ready to treat your car with the Splash and Dash Premium Car Wash Package! This fantastic offer includes 6 premium car washes, perfect for keeping your ride looking fresh and fabulous all year round.


Here’s what you can look forward to with each wash:

  • Thorough Exterior Cleaning: Wave goodbye to dirt, grime, and pesky road salt! Our premium washes will ensure your car sparkles and shines, turning heads wherever you go.
  • Detailing Extras: Enjoy the added perks of our premium wash, including tire shining, wax treatments, and a spot-free rinse that gives your car that just-washed glow.

This package is perfect for those who love to keep their vehicle in tip-top shape without the hassle. Don’t wait—bid now and secure your 6 premium car washes from Splash and Dash for a year of effortless automotive care! Your car will thank you!

KUAC Superfan Starter Pack (FMV $158) item
KUAC Superfan Starter Pack (FMV $158)
$75

Starting bid

Attention KUAC fans and proud Alaskans! Get ready to show off your spirit with the ultimate KUAC Superfan Starter Pack! Thanks to KUAC Friends Group Board Member Derik Stone, this fabulous bundle is perfect for anyone looking to flaunt their love for KUAC while enjoying quality time with friends and family - all while sipping beverages in style!


Here's what this sensational starter pack includes:

  • Slate Cheese Board with KUAC Logo: Elevate your snack game with this sleek slate cheese board, perfect for serving up your favorite cheeses, charcuterie, or that fancy fruit spread you've been dying to try. Now your cheese platter can look as sophisticated as your taste in media!
  • Etched Slate Coasters Featuring KUAC's Alaska Live: Protect your surfaces in style with these stunning coasters! Featuring the iconic Alaska Live logo, they'll become a conversation starter during game nights, parties, or those cozy evenings in.
  • Wooden Picture Frame with KUAC Logo: Capture and display your favorite memories in this beautiful wooden frame. Whether it’s a family photo, your latest adventure, or your beloved pets, this frame is the perfect way to showcase your treasures while repping your favorite station!
  • Two Rocks Glasses Etched with KUAC Logo: Raise a toast in true KUAC style! These classy rocks glasses are designed for your favorite beverages, whether you prefer whiskey on the rocks or a fizzy soda. Cheers to good taste and great tunes!
  • Two Tumblers (Coffee to Go!) with KUAC Logo: Fuel your day with these stylish tumblers designed for your morning coffee or afternoon tea. You'll be sipping in style while proudly showing off your KUAC love, no matter where your adventures take you!

Whether you’re hosting a watch party, relaxing at home, or just living your best life, this Superfan Starter Pack has everything you need to embrace your KUAC pride. So don’t miss out; bid now and gear up for a fantastic collection of kit that celebrates everything you love about KUAC!

Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag (FMV $122) item
Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag (FMV $122) item
Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag (FMV $122) item
Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag (FMV $122)
$60

Starting bid

Rep your favorite local brewers with the Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag! You'll receive a selection of fashionable gear, including:

  • an Aurora Beanie with matching Merino Wool Socks
  • a Jerry Juice Pale Ale Crewneck Sweatshirt
  • a 3-pack of Black Spruce Brewing Company Stickers

Plus, you'll get a $25 gift card so you can take home some of your favorite beverages. Bid now and get ready to say "cheers!"

Trader Joe's Gift Basket (FMV $120) item
Trader Joe's Gift Basket (FMV $120)
$60

Starting bid

Calling all snack enthusiasts! Get ready to treat yourself or someone special to the finest snacks from Outside's most well-regarded grocery store, Trader Joe's! This fabulous Trader Joe's Gift Basket is packed with a scrumptious assortment of goodies, perfect for those who love to eat well, cook creatively, or simply enjoy the finer snacks in life. Carefully curated and donated by KUAC friend Brenda Riley.


Here’s what delightful treasures await you in this amazing basket:

  • Three Iconic Reusable Grocery Bags: Not only are these bags perfect for your eco-friendly shopping sprees, but they also showcase your Trader Joe’s pride! You'll be the trendsetter of the checkout line, and your planet will thank you!
  • Box of Organic Black Pepper Barilotti Pasta: Elevate your pasta game with this delightful find! Cook up an Italian masterpiece that's sure to impress, or just throw on some olive oil and call it a gourmet dinner!
  • Can of Greek Chickpeas with Parsley and Cumin: Whip up a quick and flavorful dip, toss them in salads, or snack on them straight from the can. These chickpeas bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your table!
  • Bag of Scandinavian Swimmers Candy: Dive into these delicious gummy treats that are sure to brighten your day! They’re irresistible and the perfect sweet sidekick for those cozy evenings.
  • Maple Brown Butter Almonds: Snack time just got an upgrade! These almonds are coated in a heavenly maple brown butter blend that will have you saying, “One more, please!”
  • Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend: Add some zing to your meals with this flavorful blend that pairs well with just about everything. Get ready to spice things up!
  • Aglio Olio Garlicky & Spicy Seasoning Blend: Garlic lovers, rejoice! This seasoning blend will turn your meals into a savory sensation and leave your taste buds dancing.
  • Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce: Bring the heat! This fiery sauce is perfect for those who like to put a little fire in their flavor — drizzle, dip, or pour for maximum taste!
  • Sweet Potato Habanero Sauce: Sweet meets heat in this unique sauce that works wonders on everything from grilled meats to roasted veggies.
  • Cocoa Baton Wafer Cookies: These delightful treats will make your dessert dreams come true! With a crisp exterior and chocolatey goodness, they’re a snack you won't want to share.
  • Bacon & Eggs Shaped Sweet Gummy Candies: Breakfast on-the-go has never been sweeter. These adorable gummy candies are perfect for a fun treat or as a quirky gift!
  • Garlic & Black Pepper Almonds: Another crunchy delight to satisfy your snack cravings! These savory almonds are hard to resist.
  • Green Goddess Seasoning Blend: Dress up your salads, veggies, or grains with this vibrant flavor blend! Your meals will never be the same.

This Trader Joe’s Gift Basket has everything a foodie could dream of, making it the ultimate prize for anyone who loves to explore new flavors and ingredients. Don’t miss your chance to snag this delicious collection - bid now and elevate your snacking and cooking game to a whole new level!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!