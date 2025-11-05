KUAC Holiday Auction

Host an incredible steak dinner for six in your very own home with:

the best steaks in Fairbanks, cooked perfectly by Fairbanks’s own Tommy G!

a gourmet side dish, bread, and a dessert cooked in Dutch ovens by awesome community supporters Cathie Harms Tordoff and Debbie Wilbur!

You and your friends can relax and enjoy one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted – and the work is done for you!





The next best opportunity for a dinner like this would involve flying to LA, Chicago, or New York to a five-star steakhouse.





Master Meat Cutter, nationally recognized chef, and owner of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage, Tom Gross, will cut and choose six Prime Certified Angus beef steaks, come to your house and cook them to order for you and five others on your stove or on your own grill.





Steak isn't the only thing on the menu. Dutch Oven Chefs Cathie Harms Tordoff and Debra Wilbur will bring their equipment and bake a vegetable side dish, a bread, and a dessert (selected by you) to serve to your guests.





Each of the cooks will answer all of your questions and help you learn as much (or as little) as you wish about your meal.





Date, time, and selection of side dish & dessert to be arranged in advance.

This is a world class opportunity and sure to be an amazing experience!