KUAC Holiday Auction

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1718 Tanana Drive, Suite 202
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Host an incredible steak dinner for six in your very own home with:
You and your friends can relax and enjoy one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted – and the work is done for you!
The next best opportunity for a dinner like this would involve flying to LA, Chicago, or New York to a five-star steakhouse.
Master Meat Cutter, nationally recognized chef, and owner of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage, Tom Gross, will cut and choose six Prime Certified Angus beef steaks, come to your house and cook them to order for you and five others on your stove or on your own grill.
Steak isn't the only thing on the menu. Dutch Oven Chefs Cathie Harms Tordoff and Debra Wilbur will bring their equipment and bake a vegetable side dish, a bread, and a dessert (selected by you) to serve to your guests.
Each of the cooks will answer all of your questions and help you learn as much (or as little) as you wish about your meal.
Date, time, and selection of side dish & dessert to be arranged in advance.
This is a world class opportunity and sure to be an amazing experience!
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Get ready to embark on the ultimate Alaskan adventure with our exclusive auction item: a two-night premium getaway to Avens Alaska in the breathtaking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park! This is the place where epic photos are taken and legendary stories are made.
Nestled in the heart of America’s largest national park, you and up to three of your closest adventurers (or simply the people you can tolerate for two nights) will have the chance to choose between a cozy cabin or a yurt (because who doesn’t want to say they’ve slept in a yurt)?
For summer guests (late May to late September), enjoy the luxury of ensuite plumbing, a rare commodity in the Alaskan wilds! Winter guests, never fear, you’ll have access to the plumbed washrooms in the main lodge. Because nothing says winter adventure like a brisk walk to the facilities!
Need a break from wrestling grizzlies or befriending moose? You can savor local culinary delights with meals available for purchase. And good news for pet lovers: bring your furry friends along (with preapproval and a cleaning fee) to join the Alaskan escapade!
Bid now, and prepare for a trip filled with stunning landscapes, unforgettable memories, and just the right amount of wilderness-induced humility. Wrangell-St. Elias is calling - are you ready to answer?
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Bid high for this one -- it's a sweet historic desert escape. 🌵
Enjoy a 3-night stay in the Casita at Valle Verde Ranch in Tubac, Arizona (space available in May, June, July or August).
The Casita sits on the grounds of a lovingly restored 1938 adobe ranch house, so you get that old-school Southwest feel with modern comfort: cozy bedroom and sitting area, private bath, and access to the shady mesquite bosque, birds flitting through the trees, and a seasonal pool and hot tub for cooling off after a day out.
Tubac is a relaxed, artsy village just down the road -- packed with galleries, local restaurants, and rich history, plus easy access to the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail and great birding along the Santa Cruz River. Evenings bring big starry skies and quiet desert air.
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Attention, relaxation warriors and adventure aficionados! Get ready for your ticket to bliss with this 2-Night Stay for Two at The Lodge at Black Rapids! You’re in for a treat in one of our cozy rooms with a view. Choose between Room 2 or Room 4, both guaranteed to spark joy and envy from your social media followers!
Breakfast Included: Wake up to a delicious homemade breakfast for two each morning, lovingly prepared in our cozy lodge restaurant. Imagine savoring fresh coffee and mouthwatering bites while admiring the views that would make even the best postcard jealous!
Your Experience Awaits: Prepare to unwind in the tranquil embrace of the Alaska Range. Here’s what you can look forward to:
Whether you're seeking gripping adventures or just a chance to kick back and rejuvenate, your time at The Lodge at Black Rapids promises to be unforgettable. Don’t let this opportunity drift away like a leaf on the wind! Bid now and unlock a getaway that will leave you yearning for more Alaskan magic!
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Take to the skies with Alaska Tailwheel pilot Chris Miller for an unforgettable 1-hour instructional Discovery Flight in one of Alaska’s toughest and most agile aircraft, the Piper Super Cub! This experience is good for 1–2 people. Choose approximately 30 minutes each for two passengers (one passenger per flight), or a single 60-minute flight for one person.
Depending on the season, you may fly on wheels, floats, or skis. Weather permitting, your customized flight might include soaring over downtown Fairbanks, tracing the winding path of the Tanana River, or exploring historical mining areas from above.
Chris Miller has flown tailwheel aircraft for 30 years, and has been a certified flight instructor based at Fairbanks International Airport since 2019. Alaska Tailwheel's Super Cubs are a beloved part of the Riverboat Discovery experience each summer.
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Enjoy a private reindeer calf visit in May at Running Reindeer Ranch. You'll spend 30 magical minutes up close with amazingly cute baby reindeer--watch them nibble lichen, wobble on their long legs, and show off their quirky personalities--followed by our signature guided walk through the birch and spruce forest with the reindeer herd.
Running Reindeer Ranch is a family-run gem just outside Fairbanks where guests walk with the reindeer (not behind them), learn about these incredible Arctic-adapted animals, and experience the boreal forest in full spring awakening.
Cost: your winning bid
Time with the calves: priceless
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From June through October, experience mushing on wheels! This unique spin on an old tradition allows these sled dogs to stay active all year long. Riding on a comfortable UTV makes for a fun and safe experience for participants of all ages!
In addition to taking the ride with the dogs, this wheeled mushing tour also includes a ton of hands-on time with the Black Spruce Dog Sledding pack, including a lesson in how to harness and hook up the team. You’ll also hear stories of long-distance race adventures from Yukon Quest and Iditarod veterans, Jeff and KattiJo Deeter. The ideal activity for your summertime out-of-town visitors.
Winners will also receive a set of Black Spruce Dog Sledding playing cards and a set of two mugs, perfect keepsakes for this amazing Alaskan activity!
Starting bid
Ever wanted to hang out with some extraordinary Alaskan critters and look good while doing it? Well, buckle up, because LARS (that's Large Animal Research Station for those not in the know) is rolling out the red carpet for YOU!
We're offering a fabulous swag package that includes a comfy hoodie (perfect for those “I just found out I’m a musk ox researcher” vibes), a stash of cool stickers to bedazzle your laptop or fridge, and other delightful surprises that you might just want to hide from your friends (they’ll try to steal them).
But wait, there's more! You and up to 14 of your closest pals will score a one-hour private tour of LARS. Yes, you heard that right! You can frolic amongst the large and lovable creatures of the station. Whether you choose to visit in the winter (when the animals are not using the chill as an excuse for hibernation) or during the summer (when they’re more prone to show off their sunbathing skills), this tour is bound to be memorable.
Key Details:
Don't miss your chance to strut your stuff in LARS gear while embarking on an adventure that’s absolutely not for the faint of heart (or those who are afraid of adorable large animals). Bid now, and let the animal fun begin! 🦙✨
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Step into the soul of the Last Frontier on an unforgettable mushing journey along a historic stretch of the legendary Yukon Quest 1,000-mile race trail. This one-hour artisan dog sledding experience is designed for those seeking a richly immersive, slow-paced yet thrilling winter adventure.
Begin your tour by meeting the stars of the show; a team of Last Frontier's affectionate Alaskan Huskies. Snap a few husky selfies, give belly rubs, and get to know your team before settling into your enclosed, cushioned sled, wrapped in reindeer hides and warm quilts.
Then, the magic begins! Your private guide and canine team will whisk you through a pristine winter wonderland of snow-laden black spruce, frozen ponds, and glistening tundra. Whether you're bathed in the golden light of an arctic sunrise or kissed by a rose-colored sunset, the scenery will leave you breathless.
Halfway through, you'll take a pause on a quiet frozen lake to let the dogs roll joyfully in the snow. It’s your chance to stretch your legs, soak in the stillness, and capture frame-worthy photos with your team and the breathtaking landscape.
After your ride, step into the cozy warmth of an authentic Mongolian yurt. Melt your frozen eyelashes by the crackling wood stove, and thaw your toes as the glow of your adventure lingers.
This is more than a tour—it’s an experience that stirs the soul, honors tradition, and leaves lasting paw prints on your heart.
Starting bid
Ever wanted a chance to make movie magic? With this experience you will join the UAF Department of Theatre and Film production team as they create a narrative short film set in Fairbanks! The winning bidder will either be given a role as a featured extra, or join the filmmakers in the camera department for the day!
Experience led by Professor Maya Salganek, Chair of the Department of Theatre and Film. Filming will take place in mid-February, 2026.
For questions please contact 907-474-5950.
Starting bid
Get ready to sweeten your day with an unforgettable experience at Photon Farm! Bid now for a delightful tour for up to six people that promises fun, facts, and, of course, cookies - because what’s a tour without snacks?
This glorious package includes a charming tour of Photon Farm, where you’ll witness the magic of nature in action. Not only will you learn a thing or two, but you'll also get to indulge in the sweet taste of our famous Birch Syrup Cookies afterward, which are scientifically proven to make your taste buds dance with joy!
Your experience comes complete with a friendly warning: blackouts and adorable kids ahead! The tour can be scheduled at your convenience with a few little exceptions. We do have blackout dates from January 28 to February 7, April 3-5, and April 24 to May 7. We anticipate the arrival of Photon Farm's first kids in early March, so we suggest scheduling your adventure no earlier than mid-March. After all, who can resist the charm of baby goats? (Also please note, the road may get a bit temperamental during April due to breakup, making it a bumpy ride.)
This tour is a unique opportunity to connect with nature, learn about Photon Farm operations, and satisfy your sweet tooth, all while enjoying great company. So grab your friends, family, or anyone who could use a little sugar-coated fun and bid your way to an unforgettable day at Photon Farm! It's time to treat yourself and those you cherish to an experience that's sure to be syrupy sweet!
Starting bid
Gather your friends and gear up for a unique experience with this exclusive offering from the Great Alaskan Bowl Company! Get ready for a behind-the-scenes, hands-on tour for 6-8 people that promises to be as entertaining as it is educational. See how these iconic Alaskan bowls are crafted and discover the artistry behind each piece!
As a special holiday treat, each participant will receive a personalized holiday ornament to commemorate the experience, a keepsake that will add an extra sparkle to your festivities.
This tour is a perfect outing for those who appreciate craftsmanship, love learning new things, or simply want an unforgettable Alaskan adventure with some unique souvenirs to boot. Bid now and prepare for a day of fun, creativity, and festive cheer!
Starting bid
Experience the only tag-sledding tour in Fairbanks! Tag-sledding gives you the thrill of mushing, without the stress of controlling an excited dog team. Switch positions with your companion, so you can each try sitting in, and riding the runners of, your individual dog sled.
Your tour also includes a lesson in how to harness and hook up the dogs – another experience you will only get at Black Spruce! Perfect for a couple, best friends, or a parent and their teen.
Winners will also receive a set of Black Spruce Dog Sledding playing cards and a set of two mugs, perfect keepsakes for this amazing Alaskan activity!
Starting bid
Get ready to unleash your inner mixologist with this dazzling auction item: a VIP tour for up to 10 of your best pals at the legendary Fairbanks Distilling Company! That’s right, gather your crew and get ready to sip, swirl, and savor your way through the craft distilling experience of a lifetime, all while impressively avoiding the word “connoisseur.”
This experience includes an exclusive tour of the distillery, where you’ll discover the magic behind your favorite spirits. Plus, everyone gets to enjoy a craft cocktail tailored just for them. That’s ten cocktails, folks! Ten opportunities to tell your friends how you "totally know the difference between gin and vodka now."
And speaking of cocktails, let’s dive into what makes Fairbanks Distilling so special:
68 Below Potato Vodka – Made with delicious Yukon Gold potatoes (with many coming from the local Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge) and Fox spring water. This vodka is the Evander Holyfield of smoothness: a true ultra-smooth sipping experience that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about vodka!
Kate's Showgirl Gin – A delicate gem in the world of spirits that resists the urge to be an over-the-top juniper bomb like so many of its craft counterparts. This gin is light on the Alaskan-picked juniper and made 100% in Old City Hall, ensuring a refined taste without any GNS interference. A must-have favorite for those who appreciate a bit of elegance with their botanicals!
ET Barnette's Golden Rum – This isn’t your average rum, oh no! Made with classic rum ingredients like cane, molasses, and brown sugar, it takes a delightful dive into local flavors with birch syrup to give it an incredible nose and a taste that lingers like a great vacation memory on your palate.
So, gather your drinking buddies (or those you’ve promised not to judge for their pineapple pizza choices), and get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of spirits! Cheers to good times, new flavors, and not having to clean up after. Bid now to lock in your spot for a spirited adventure that will leave you talking about it for years to come!
Starting bid
Ever dreamt of sporting a sweater that's as unique as your trekking stories? Here’s your golden opportunity! Up for bid is a luxury item: a custom-made lopapeysa (Icelandic for wool sweater) crafted by none other than the General Manager of KUAC, Gretchen Gordon.
The lucky winner will enjoy the rare privilege of having Gretchen, known for putting her heart and soul into KUAC, dedicate her talents and time on her needles to craft this heirloom piece just for you!
Imagine yourself rocking this cozy beauty on the trails—guaranteed to keep you warm while you trek cross country, or sip cocoa from your favorite KUAC mug by the fire. Perfect for outdoor adventures or simply snuggling up with your favorite book, this sweater is not just a fashion statement; it’s a ticket to warmth and style all in one.
Don’t miss out on being the lucky one to own this custom creation. Bid now, and let the sweater do the talking!
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Rev up your engines for the Ultimate Car Care Package from Splash and Dash! This incredible offering includes a full detailing service and 12 months of premium car washes, ensuring your vehicle stays spotless and shining like new all year round!
Here’s what you’ll get:
This Car Care Package is perfect for those who take pride in their ride and want to maintain that “just detailed” look without the hassle. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic package and give your vehicle the pampering it deserves!
Starting bid
Attention all dental devotees and hygiene heroes! Are you ready to transform your morning routine from mundane to magnificent? Get your hands on our "Brush Up Your Smile Basket" courtesy of Dr. Phyllis Pendergrast and Dr. Hannah Summerfelt!
This fabulous faux wicker wonder is crammed with all the dental delights you never knew you needed (but now can’t live without). Here’s what’s included in this treasure trove of toothy triumph:
With this glorious basket, you'll be smiling brighter and feeling fresher than ever. Bid now and let the good times (and great smiles) roll!
Starting bid
Attention all art lovers and animal aficionados! Here's your chance to snag a unique masterpiece: a framed pastel drawing of your favorite critter by the incredibly talented up-and-coming artist Aldona Jonaitis! Valued at $250, this is more than just wall decor; it’s a delightful tribute to your beloved furry, feathered, or scaly friend that will bring joy to your space!
Imagine having a stunning, one-of-a-kind portrayal of your pet or favorite animal hanging in your home, capturing their essence and charm with every stroke. Whether it’s a whiskered cat, a loyal dog, or even that quirky hedgehog you can’t stop gushing about, Aldona will transform your chosen critter into a vibrant pastel masterpiece that truly pops!
Beyond being a stunning addition to your decor, this artwork is bound to spark countless conversations and make you the envy of all your friends (and perhaps your pets, too). Everyone is going to want to know where you found such a fantastic piece!
Don’t let this opportunity to celebrate your furry friends pass you by. Bid now and allow Aldona Jonaitis to create a personalized piece of art that reflects the love and admiration you have for your favorite critter! Your walls will be grateful, and so will your heart!
Starting bid
Get ready to give your beloved car a premium pampering experience with this fabulous Premium Car Care Package from Street Sounds and Splash and Dash! This is the perfect duo for any car lover who wants their vehicle to shine inside and out.
Here’s what you can expect:
This Car Care Package is the perfect gift for yourself or the car enthusiast in your life. Don’t miss this chance to make your vehicle the envy of the neighborhood! Bid now and let the car pampering begin!
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Calling all green thumbs and garden enthusiasts! Get ready to dig into this fabulous Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm that’s bursting with goodies that will make your garden dreams come true! Valued at $180, this delightful basket is the perfect combination of everything you need to cultivate your own botanical paradise.
Here’s what’s in store for you:
Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting your journey into the world of plants, this Gardener's Basket from Calypso Farm is sure to bring joy, nourishment, and a dash of creativity to your gardening endeavors. So don’t wait! Bid now and get ready to cultivate a garden that will have everyone asking for your secret!
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Calling all sweet-toothed enthusiasts and cake aficionados! Here’s your chance to bid on a one-of-a-kind delight: a custom cake for 12 people crafted by the incredibly talented cake artist Aldona Jonaitis! This is not just any cake; it’s a masterpiece that will not only satisfy your cravings but also become the crown jewel of your next gathering!
This bespoke cake can be tailored to your wildest dreams! Whether you’re envisioning a whimsical birthday bash, an elegant wedding celebration, or just a Tuesday that needs a bit more frosting, your cake will not only look fabulous but taste like a slice of heaven thanks to Aldona’s expertise.
Imagine the smiles (and perhaps some happy tears) as you unveil this sweet creation to your friends and family. They’ll be talking about this cake long after their last bite - and isn’t that the goal?
So why wait for a special occasion? Treat yourself and your loved ones to a cake that embodies uniqueness, deliciousness, and artistry. Get ready to bid and secure a sweet experience that’s bound to add a sprinkle of joy to any occasion! Your future self will thank you, and so will your taste buds!
Starting bid
Get ready to treat your car with the Splash and Dash Premium Car Wash Package! This fantastic offer includes 6 premium car washes, perfect for keeping your ride looking fresh and fabulous all year round.
Here’s what you can look forward to with each wash:
This package is perfect for those who love to keep their vehicle in tip-top shape without the hassle. Don’t wait—bid now and secure your 6 premium car washes from Splash and Dash for a year of effortless automotive care! Your car will thank you!
Starting bid
Attention KUAC fans and proud Alaskans! Get ready to show off your spirit with the ultimate KUAC Superfan Starter Pack! Thanks to KUAC Friends Group Board Member Derik Stone, this fabulous bundle is perfect for anyone looking to flaunt their love for KUAC while enjoying quality time with friends and family - all while sipping beverages in style!
Here's what this sensational starter pack includes:
Whether you’re hosting a watch party, relaxing at home, or just living your best life, this Superfan Starter Pack has everything you need to embrace your KUAC pride. So don’t miss out; bid now and gear up for a fantastic collection of kit that celebrates everything you love about KUAC!
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Rep your favorite local brewers with the Black Spruce Brewing Swag Bag! You'll receive a selection of fashionable gear, including:
Plus, you'll get a $25 gift card so you can take home some of your favorite beverages. Bid now and get ready to say "cheers!"
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Calling all snack enthusiasts! Get ready to treat yourself or someone special to the finest snacks from Outside's most well-regarded grocery store, Trader Joe's! This fabulous Trader Joe's Gift Basket is packed with a scrumptious assortment of goodies, perfect for those who love to eat well, cook creatively, or simply enjoy the finer snacks in life. Carefully curated and donated by KUAC friend Brenda Riley.
Here’s what delightful treasures await you in this amazing basket:
This Trader Joe’s Gift Basket has everything a foodie could dream of, making it the ultimate prize for anyone who loves to explore new flavors and ingredients. Don’t miss your chance to snag this delicious collection - bid now and elevate your snacking and cooking game to a whole new level!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!