Kudos Awards Dinner: All Stars

Signature Cocktail
Mixed Greens Salad
Rosemary Chicken- Bone-in hindquarter, Confit Fingerlings, Carrots, Sauce Lyonnaise
Pan Seared Salmon- Lemon Herb Fregola, Green Beans, Tarragon Cream
5oz Molasses Braised Short Rib- Nduja Cheddar Grits, Pearl Onions, Juniper Demi-glace
Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli- Pesto Cream, Pine Nuts, Parmesan
Reserved Table for Dinner for 8 people.
Dinner Choices will be given later.
+Extra Signature Cocktail
Play heads or tails for your chance to win half of the pot.
Get three ring tosses to win a libation raffle. Must by 21 to play.
Logo/Name included on swag item
Donate wine or liquor for raffle. Attach your business card for recognition.
Donate basket/item minimum value of $50. Attach your business card for recognition.
