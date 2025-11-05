Hartland Chamber of Commerce

Hartland Chamber of Commerce

Kudos Awards Dinner: All Stars

415 Genesee Street

Delafield, WI 53018, USA

Dinner- POWER PLAY POULTY
$89

Signature Cocktail

Mixed Greens Salad

Rosemary Chicken- Bone-in hindquarter, Confit Fingerlings, Carrots, Sauce Lyonnaise

Dessert


Dinner- GRAND SLAM SALMON
$89

Signature Cocktail

Mixed Greens Salad

Pan Seared Salmon- Lemon Herb Fregola, Green Beans, Tarragon Cream

Dessert

Dinner- CHAMPION’S BRAISE
$89

Signature Cocktail

Mixed Greens Salad

5oz Molasses Braised Short Rib- Nduja Cheddar Grits, Pearl Onions, Juniper Demi-glace

Dessert


Dinner- MVP RAVIOLI
$89

Signature Cocktail

Mixed Greens Salad

Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli- Pesto Cream, Pine Nuts, Parmesan

Dessert


Reserved Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table for Dinner for 8 people.

Dinner Choices will be given later.

+Extra Signature Cocktail

50/50 Raffle Entry
$20

Play heads or tails for your chance to win half of the pot.

Libations Bottle Toss
$5

Get three ring tosses to win a libation raffle. Must by 21 to play.

Presenting Sponsor (includes Dinner & Parking)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • One award designated as sponsored and presented by your business
  • Opportunity for 3-5 minute address during event
  • Inclusion in all print/social media advertising
  • Feature on social media
  • LOGO sponsor link on Chamber website
  • Display table at event
  • LOGO recognition at event
  • LOGO on name tags along with HCC
  • Verbal acknowledgement at event
  • Thank you listing in event wrap up
  • Reserved Table with Eight (8) dinner tickets to event
  • Eight (8) extra drink tickets
  • Two (2) reserved parking spots
Honored Sponsor (includes Dinner & Parking)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Opportunity to present one award
  • Inclusion in all print/social media advertising
  • Logo recognition at event
  • Feature on social media
  • Name sponsor link on Chamber website
  • Verbal acknowledgement at event
  • Thank you listing in event wrap up
  • Four (4) dinner tickets to event
  • Four (4) extra drink tickets
  • One (1) reserved parking spot
Tasting Table Sponsor
$400
  • Logo on spirits tasting table signage
  • Two (2) extra drink tickets
  • Opportunity to greet guests at tasting table
  • Opportunity to provide your branded/promotional item to all guests
Signature Drink Sponsor
$300
  • Logo included on all Drink Tickets
  • 4 extra drink tickets
Food Sponsor
$200
  • Logo on food station table signage
  • Logo included on table signage
  • 2 extra drink tickets
Award Presenter
$350
  • Business listed in program as award presenter
  • Announce nominees and winner of award
Event Sponsor
$100
  • Name/logo included at signage at event
  • Digital Marketing
Libations Sponsor
$400
  • Name recognition at Libations Raffle table
  • Included Chance at Libations raffle
50/50 Raffle Game Sponsor
$400
  • Name recognition at 50/50 Raffle table & at game play
  • 2 FREE chances for 50/50 raffle
Swag Sponsor
$500

Logo/Name included on swag item

Libations Donation
Free

Donate wine or liquor for raffle. Attach your business card for recognition.

Silent Auction Donation
Free

Donate basket/item minimum value of $50. Attach your business card for recognition.


Add a donation for Hartland Chamber of Commerce

