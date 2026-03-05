Camp Kudzu Inc

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Camp Kudzu Inc

Kudzu Night at ATL United

1 AMB Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30313, USA

Kudzu Community Ticket
$15

(1) Ticket to the Game

T1D Friend Sponsor
$100

(1) Ticket to the Game

T1D Supporter Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

(2) Tickets to the Game

T1D Warrior Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(4) Tickets to the Game

Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report

T1D Community Advocate Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

(6) Tickets to the Game

Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report

T1D Community Leader Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(10) Tickets to the Game

Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report

T1D Community Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

(20) Tickets to the Game

Recognition on Yellow Card

Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report

Add a donation for Camp Kudzu Inc

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