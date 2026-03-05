Kudzu Night at ATL United

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(1) Ticket to the Game
(1) Ticket to the Game
(2) Tickets to the Game
(4) Tickets to the Game
Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report
(6) Tickets to the Game
Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report
(10) Tickets to the Game
Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report
(20) Tickets to the Game
Recognition on Yellow Card
Company logo on Camp Kudzu Website, Social Media Channels, and Annual Report
$
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