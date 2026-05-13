Kuini Piʻolani Hawaiian Civic Club

Offered by

Kuini Piʻolani Hawaiian Civic Club

About the memberships

Kuini Piʻolani Hawaiian Civic Club's Membership

Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 30

Annual Membership

Lālā Kūola (Life Membership)
$200

No expiration

This selection entitles member to life membership, without having to renew annually. Please confirm if you are not sure if you are already a life member).

Optional paymet of Percapita
$6

No expiration

This option is for Lālā Kūola (life members) who owe no dues, and would like to support the club by defraying annual expense cost burdens on the club. ($5 Annual Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs Percapita and $1 Maui Councilʻs Per capita).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!