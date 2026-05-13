Kuini Piʻolani Hawaiian Civic Club's Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30
Annual Membership
No expiration
This selection entitles member to life membership, without having to renew annually. Please confirm if you are not sure if you are already a life member).
No expiration
This option is for Lālā Kūola (life members) who owe no dues, and would like to support the club by defraying annual expense cost burdens on the club. ($5 Annual Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs Percapita and $1 Maui Councilʻs Per capita).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!