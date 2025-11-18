Kūkini Ka ʻAumanu: Holo me Māui

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Registered race bib for the 2 mile run
*Race bib required to be worn on the race route. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
Registered race bib for the 1 mile run
**Race bib required to be worn on the race route. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI
*Bib required to be worn while competing. Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.
$
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