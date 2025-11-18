Hui Makua O Kawaiahao Inc

Hosted by

Hui Makua O Kawaiahao Inc

About this event

Kūkini Ka ʻAumanu: Holo me Māui

3840 Paki Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Māui-mua: lōʻihi
Free

Registered race bib for the 2 mile run


*Race bib required to be worn on the race route.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Māui-mua: pōkole
Free

Registered race bib for the 1 mile run


**Race bib required to be worn on the race route.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - Kamaliʻi (3yrs-5yrs)
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - Papa Malaaʻo - 3rd grade
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - 4th-6th grade
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - 7th-9th grade
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - 10th-12th grade
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

Kahaukani - Makua
Free

PĀʻANI MAKAHIKI

  • Pāʻani Makahiki Bib
  • Registered for Single elimination Ulu Maika, Moa Pāheʻe and Haka Moa. Keiki will be automatically placed in hui for hukihuki based on registration.
  • Snack pack


*Bib required to be worn while competing.  Packets will be picked up on 2/21/2026; more details to follow.

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