Kūkini Ka ʻAumanu: Kanikapila Sign up

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About this event
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!
Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.
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