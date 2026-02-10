Ka 'Aumanu

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Ka 'Aumanu

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Kūkini Ka ʻAumanu: Kanikapila Sign up

3840 Paki Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Kanikapila: 8:15am-8:45am
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

Kanikapila: 9:15am-9:45am
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

Kanikapila: 10am-10:30am
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

Kanikapila: 10:30am-11:00am
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

Kanikapila: 11:15am-12:00pm
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

Kanikapila: 1:15pm-2:00pm
Free

Waiho ka hilahila ma ka hale!


Bring you, your friends and instruments of choice plus your voice to share with all of us on the bandstand.

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