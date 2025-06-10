Kula 'Anela Silent Auction 2025

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A luxurious two (2) night stay in a Deluxe Room at the Fairmount Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma Wine Country's quintessential spa resort. Your stay will include a lovely bottle of wine in your room upon arrival, daily wine tastings in the lobby, complimentary access to daily fitness classes, state-of-the-art workout facilities and the Inn's daily guided hikes. (Valid Sunday - Thursdays. All resort fees and taxes included in gift.)
The Sonoma Valley offers a variety of activities including shopping in historic Sonoma Plaza, wine tasting, hot air ballooning, bicycling and hiking. You will also find over 59 pampering body and beauty treatments and services available at our Fairmont Spa (not included; book in advance).
Starting bid
One complimentary night at the highly stylish Hotel Castro in San Francisco's iconic Castro neighborhood. Revel in the beauty of this 12-room boutique hotel, restaurant and bar in the middle of everything SF has to offer. Casual yet chic with nods to the inspiring past mixing with modern elements of today. Enjoy rooftop rhythms under the city lights. Centrally located amongst the area’s buzzing restaurants, bars, and boutiques, the hotel curates an intimate experience of 12 rooms, each inspired by LGBTQ+ heroes of past and present. Every guest room is outfitted with a private outdoor terrace that instantly connects you to the neighborhood's vibrant energy. The Hotel Castro invites you to be free, make friends, be fabulous.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay of seafront luxury at Sausalito's boutique hotel, the Inn Above Tide. You get a Queen Deluxe room with a gas fireplace and private furnished deck over San Francisco Bay. Panoramic San Francisco Bay views are the signature of The Inn Above Tide. This intimate Sausalito waterfront hotel with 33 rooms and suites is a magnificent location for a uniquely inspiring luxury retreat. Chic and understated interiors lead to simply mesmerizing views from the private furnished room decks. Situated directly on SF Bay, every room has sweeping views of the bay, city skyline, Alcatraz, Angel Island, and Marin. The Inn Above Tide is a minute’s stroll to galleries, restaurants, and shops. Includes extensive Continental Breakfast service as well as a Wine & Cheese reception at sunset. [Valid Sunday - Thursday night from Nov. 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, excluding holidays and special events.]
Starting bid
Let's go Giants!!!
This Giant's Certificate gets you:
The Gotham Club is a luxurious and one-of-a-kind private social club located within Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. With vintage charm and featuring the storied history of the Giants, The Gotham Club is comprised of two unique venues – The Gotham Clubhouse and The Gotham Game Room. The private speakeasy-style venue collection features an elegant bar and dining room paired with a nostalgic game room, creating a throwback to a classic time in American history that takes you back to baseball’s early days of grandeur and grit.
Paying tribute to the team’s original name – the New York Gothams Baseball Club – both venues offer an insider’s view of baseball past and present, and are available for exclusive events throughout the year. Whether you’re looking to enjoy fine dining with picture perfect views of the Field and Bay, or a reception with billiards, bowling and arcade games, The Gotham Club is the premier private event space in San Francisco.
• The Clubhouse: Located inside the out-of-town scoreboard, with unique views to the Field and McCovey Cove, this venue features a stunning bar and private dining area. The Clubhouse is the central location for Club activity and is directly connected, via staircase, to The Bullpen. A private, members-only entrance along The Portwalk grants members direct and easy access to The Clubhouse and inside the ballpark. The Clubhouse opens prior to the public on game days and remains open well past the final out.
• The Game Room: Inspired by former Giants manager John McGraw's famous pool hall, this secret lounge features a billiards table, bowling lanes and vintage parlor games. The Game Room is an ideal venue for members to unwind and enjoy artisan libations and exclusive menu offerings. The Game Room is open two hours prior to first pitch, throughout the entire game, and up to one hour after the final out.
* Tickets are based on availability and are not available for Opening Day or the final homestand. Tickets are for a mutually agreed upon 2025 San Francisco Giants regular season home game at Oracle Park.
Starting bid
Your very own Pala Paddle will be made to order by Palafamala and shipped to you. Any combination of size (length and blade width) and design (all-black or twill) are available. See designs at www.palafamala.com/product/pala-paddle
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to command one of the Bay’s high-speed ferries? Join a Blue & Gold Fleet/SF Bay Ferry operations staff member for a rare, behind-the-scenes experience aboard the vessels that define San Francisco Bay transit.
This unique experience includes:
Perfect for maritime buffs, outrigger enthusiasts, and anyone who loves life on the Bay.
VALUE: $250+
Starting bid
You get two complimentary tickets to a show of your choice at the legendary Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco! The Fillmore holds a special place in Bay Area rock history as it became for it's psychedelic rock shows (the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane to name two) in the late 60s. It is still one of the highest-reviewed rock venues in SF today.
VALUE $100-$200 (depending on show)
Please note that complimentary tickets are subject to approval and may not be eligible for use at some performances, such as: benefits, sold out shows,
private venue rentals, or at the request of the performing artist.
Starting bid
Get your yoga namaste on at any of the three Metta studios.
You get a one-month pass for unlimited classes at any of Metta's 3 locations: Cloudbreak Yoga in Sausalito and Metta Yoga in Corte Madera and San Rafael.
At Metta, you’ll find much more than the fitness and flexibility - you’ll access a deeper sense of health, enriched connections to yourself and others, and authentic inspiration - all through the journey of yoga, supported by our community-focused studios. Our mission is to cultivate happiness, health, and community through the regular practice of yoga by offering inclusive, inspiring, and fun classes that are still deeply rooted in a yoga tradition. https://www.mettayogastudio.com/
VALUE $179
Starting bid
Do you hear the sea calling? Experience a beautiful evening sail for 2 on the San Francisco Bay on the Brigantine Matthew Turner.
Enjoy an exciting sail and learn about maritime heritage and the art of sailing an traditionally rigged ship. You can get involved by helping the crew hoist sails and coil lines if you choose.
Matthew Turner is a tall ship designed after the ship Galilee, which was built in the late 1800’s by the ship designer and builder Matthew Turner. The Galilee held the San Francisco to Tahiti passage record of 19 days for many years.
Ship Specifications:
Length Overall: 132′
Length on Deck: 100′
Beam: 25′
Draft: 10′
Sail Area: (11 Sails) 7,200 sq ft
Height of main mast: 100ft
Displacement: 175 tons
38 Berths for voyaging
Constructed with Douglas Fir, Oregon White Oak and Bronze Fastenings
Two 200 KW electric motors regenerating power under sail
Two 50 KWH banks of Lithium batteries
Two 265 KW bio-fuel generators
Gift Certificate for Call of the Sea valid for one year.
Total Value: $198
Starting bid
Grgich & Grill – A Backyard Wine + BBQ by the Pool Party
Hosted by Adam Gubser and TOCC's Novice Men’s Team
Kick back for an afternoon of great wine, grilled meats, and poolside lounging at a classic Eichler home in San Rafael. Hosted by one of Tam’s own, this laid-back backyard hangout will feature wines from the legendary Grgich Hills Estate, paired with expertly grilled bites and relaxed California hospitality.
This experience includes:
Sample Pairings We’ve Got Covered:
Perfect For:
Folks who love wine, paddlers who are curious about food pairings, or anyone who wants to eat and drink well in the sunshine with a few Tam legends nearby.
Location: Adam’s home in San Rafael
When: Late Summer early Fall 2025, date coordinated with the winner(s)
Total Value: $2,400+
Starting bid
Eat your heart out at this beloved North Bay restaurant serving up Puerto Rican comfort food: slow-cooked rotisserie chicken and ribs, fried sweet and savory plantains, and bowls of pinto beans mixed with salty green olives are to die for. Also, don't miss the killer breakfasts, sandwiches, tacos, and fresh green salads tossed in a garlicky vinaigrette.
Winner gets a $100 gift certificate good at any of the 3 Sol Food locations: San Rafael, Mill Valley, or Petaluma. Certificate will be emailed after auction close.
Starting bid
Feast yourself at this iconic waterfront restaurant in Sausalito, California, renowned for its spectacular views of San Francisco, Angel Island, and Alcatraz. Established in 1966 by the Kingston Trio, The Trident became a cultural hub during the late 1960s and 1970s, attracting notable figures such as Janis Joplin, who had her own table, and hosting events like the Rolling Stones' private parties organized by Bill Graham.
THE MENU features a diverse selection of dishes crafted from seasonal, local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting our commitment to wholesome and flavorful cuisine. It's also the birthplace of the modern Tequila Sunrise cocktail, created by our bartenders in the early 1970s.
THE UNIQUE AMBIANCE is enhanced by original 1960s decor, including psychedelic murals and rich, warm woodwork with flowing curves, preserving the artistic spirit of the era. Our heated outdoor decks provide a sensational bayside dining experience, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a meal with friends while overlooking the Bay and the San Francisco city skyline.
Starting bid
Feast yourself at this iconic waterfront restaurant in Sausalito, California, renowned for its spectacular views of San Francisco, Angel Island, and Alcatraz. Established in 1966 by the Kingston Trio, The Trident became a cultural hub during the late 1960s and 1970s, attracting notable figures such as Janis Joplin, who had her own table, and hosting events like the Rolling Stones' private parties organized by Bill Graham.
THE MENU features a diverse selection of dishes crafted from seasonal, local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting our commitment to wholesome and flavorful cuisine. It's also the birthplace of the modern Tequila Sunrise cocktail, created by our bartenders in the early 1970s.
THE UNIQUE AMBIANCE is enhanced by original 1960s decor, including psychedelic murals and rich, warm woodwork with flowing curves, preserving the artistic spirit of the era. Our heated outdoor decks provide a sensational bayside dining experience, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a meal with friends while overlooking the bay and the San Francisco city skyline.
Starting bid
Head to paradise with this awesome awesome escape: a 3-night stay for two at the all-new OUTRIGGER Waikiki Paradise Hotel in Oahu, just steps from the sand and surf of Waikiki Beach and adjacent the iconic International Market Place. This recently reimagined craft hotel is a vibrant tribute to local artistry and the enduring spirit of Princess Ka‘iulani, whose estate once graced this very location. With inspired design, elevated comforts and touches from local creators we call the Paradise Originals, OUTRIGGER Waikiki Paradise offers a true sense of place — where Hawaiian culture, connection and contemporary style meet. Whether to relax, recharge or explore, it’s the perfect post-race retreat.
Certificate covers room, tax, and daily resort charge. Expires 6/1/2026. Room subject to availability; some blackout dates apply.
VALUE: $750+
Starting bid
The 2023 vintage from the Sonoma County's iconic Three Sticks Estate Vineyards offers aromas of earthy Watmaugh strawberries and a delicate hint of cola and allspice. On the palate, this medium-bodied wine reveals a vibrant interplay of dried herbs and spicy notes, balanced by a focus on bright red fruit. Fine-grained, silky tannins provide structure and a refined and satisfying finish.
95 Pts: Wine Enthusiast
Starting bid
North Bay jewelry designer Kate Joseph infuses her love of modern art into her one-of-a-kind earrings made from brass and colorful clay polymer. These adorable flower earrings are customizable; you can wear them with or without the detachable bronze leaves.
Joseph's jewelry is sold at fine art museums nationwide, including the SFMOMA.
Starting bid
You already know how to Outrigger; try something new!
Get a free lesson for 2 people learning Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), or learn the Surfski stroke at Redwood Sports in Redwood City.
Starting bid
You and three friends get free all-day rentals of either double kayaks or Stand Up Paddleboards (SUP) at Redwood Sports in Redwood City.
Starting bid
Enjoy the DREAMMAKER candle from Mill Valley artisan gift shop Poet & the Bench.
A seductive scent, it’s hand poured in a food safe, reusable porcelain bowl. Experience the warm and spicy notes of black pepper, ginger, close, geranium, rose and vanilla.
Value: $55
Winner will receive an email certificate and will pick up candle at Poet & Bench.
Starting bid
Veteran paddler and paddle artisan Dan Holland of Maui made this one-of-a-kind paddle from mahogany, teak, koa, mango and poplar wood. The Koa is recycled from Kihei Canoe Club’s handmade keiki canoe!
Holland has raced in the World Championships and has done several canoe voyages over the years with Kimokeo Kapahulehua to and from several of the Hawaiian islands. He trained to make paddles with the impressive Hawaiian Canoe Club paddler and paddle maker, Jimmy Hadani. Since then, Holland has made 1,122 handmade paddles, including this one!
The paddle is 50" long. You can have it cut to your size and glue the tee handle (made of maple burl) back on. Comes with handmade wall mounts pictured.
The paddle was finished with four coats of marine varnishand sanded by hand between coats. We hope you enjoy this one-of-a-kind paddle!
Holland pictured here with TOCC paddler Eric Ibsen.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!