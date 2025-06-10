Kula 'Anela Silent Auction 2025

Let's go Giants!!!





This Giant's Certificate gets you:

Two (2) View Reserve or Bleacher Tickets *

Access for 2 guests inside The Gotham Club. https://www.mlb.com/giants/gc1883/gotham-club-features/venues.

The Gotham Club is a luxurious and one-of-a-kind private social club located within Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. With vintage charm and featuring the storied history of the Giants, The Gotham Club is comprised of two unique venues – The Gotham Clubhouse and The Gotham Game Room. The private speakeasy-style venue collection features an elegant bar and dining room paired with a nostalgic game room, creating a throwback to a classic time in American history that takes you back to baseball’s early days of grandeur and grit.





Paying tribute to the team’s original name – the New York Gothams Baseball Club – both venues offer an insider’s view of baseball past and present, and are available for exclusive events throughout the year. Whether you’re looking to enjoy fine dining with picture perfect views of the Field and Bay, or a reception with billiards, bowling and arcade games, The Gotham Club is the premier private event space in San Francisco.





• The Clubhouse: Located inside the out-of-town scoreboard, with unique views to the Field and McCovey Cove, this venue features a stunning bar and private dining area. The Clubhouse is the central location for Club activity and is directly connected, via staircase, to The Bullpen. A private, members-only entrance along The Portwalk grants members direct and easy access to The Clubhouse and inside the ballpark. The Clubhouse opens prior to the public on game days and remains open well past the final out.





• The Game Room: Inspired by former Giants manager John McGraw's famous pool hall, this secret lounge features a billiards table, bowling lanes and vintage parlor games. The Game Room is an ideal venue for members to unwind and enjoy artisan libations and exclusive menu offerings. The Game Room is open two hours prior to first pitch, throughout the entire game, and up to one hour after the final out.





* Tickets are based on availability and are not available for Opening Day or the final homestand. Tickets are for a mutually agreed upon 2025 San Francisco Giants regular season home game at Oracle Park.