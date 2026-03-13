Jamaican Youth Assistance Program

Hosted by

Jamaican Youth Assistance Program

About this event

KULCHA FI A CAUSE 2026

1450 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60605, USA

General Admission
$25

• Entry to Kulcha fi a Cause
• Access to cocktail hour, performances, DJ, trivia, and open mic

All tickets are tax deductible.

Student Ticket
$15

• Discounted ticket for students
• Valid student ID required

All tickets are tax deductible.

Supporter Ticket
Pay what you can

• Event admission
• Extra contribution supporting educational resources for students in Jamaica

All tickets are tax deductible.

Community Support Ticket
$100

• Event admission
• Support toward JYAP programs
• Recognition during the event

All tickets are tax deductible.

Community Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• 2 event tickets
• Social media acknowledgement
• Name listed on event materials

All tickets are tax deductible.

Culture Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• 3 event tickets
• Social media recognition
• Verbal acknowledgement during the event

All tickets are tax deductible.

Impact Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 event tickets
• Featured recognition during event program
• Logo placement on event materials

All tickets are tax deductible.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 event tickets
• Featured recognition throughout the event
• Logo on promotional materials and signage
• Acknowledgement during program

All tickets are tax deductible.

Add a donation for Jamaican Youth Assistance Program

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!