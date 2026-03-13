KULCHA FI A CAUSE 2026

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About this event
• Entry to Kulcha fi a Cause
• Access to cocktail hour, performances, DJ, trivia, and open mic
All tickets are tax deductible.
• Discounted ticket for students
• Valid student ID required
All tickets are tax deductible.
• Event admission
• Extra contribution supporting educational resources for students in Jamaica
All tickets are tax deductible.
• Event admission
• Support toward JYAP programs
• Recognition during the event
All tickets are tax deductible.
• 2 event tickets
• Social media acknowledgement
• Name listed on event materials
All tickets are tax deductible.
• 3 event tickets
• Social media recognition
• Verbal acknowledgement during the event
All tickets are tax deductible.
• 4 event tickets
• Featured recognition during event program
• Logo placement on event materials
All tickets are tax deductible.
• 6 event tickets
• Featured recognition throughout the event
• Logo on promotional materials and signage
• Acknowledgement during program
All tickets are tax deductible.
$
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