Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club's Sponsorship

Valid for one year
Bronze Sponsors help support the day-to-day needs of the Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club, including tournament entry fees, practice equipment, and general program operations.
Your support directly benefits youth athletes in our community and helps ensure access to wrestling opportunities for all families.
Bronze Sponsors are recognized by name on our website and included in a group sponsor acknowledgment.
Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Recognition is provided as an acknowledgment of generosity and does not represent advertising.
Silver Sponsors play an important role in supporting athlete development through funding for team gear, singlets, tournament logistics, and partial scholarships.
Your sponsorship helps reduce financial barriers and strengthens the foundation of our youth wrestling program.
Silver Sponsors receive logo recognition on our website and digital materials, along with social media acknowledgment.
Gold Sponsors make a significant impact by supporting scholarships, mat and facility costs, and travel assistance for our wrestlers.
This level of sponsorship helps ensure that committed athletes are able to participate regardless of financial circumstances.
Gold Sponsors receive prominent recognition on our website, event materials, and social media.
Platinum Sponsors are key partners in the continued growth and stability of the Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club.
Your support helps fund program-wide needs, long-term planning, and expanded access to youth wrestling in our community.
Platinum Sponsors receive featured recognition on our website, event signage, and club communications.
