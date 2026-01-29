Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club's Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsors help support the day-to-day needs of the Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club, including tournament entry fees, practice equipment, and general program operations.





Your support directly benefits youth athletes in our community and helps ensure access to wrestling opportunities for all families.





Bronze Sponsors are recognized by name on our website and included in a group sponsor acknowledgment.





Kumeyaay Trails Wrestling Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.





Recognition is provided as an acknowledgment of generosity and does not represent advertising.







